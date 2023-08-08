Submit Release
HCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Pre-Tax Income of $20.3 million
Gross Loss Ratio of 34%

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported pre-tax income of $20.3 million and net income of $14.9 million, or $1.28 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $8.5 million, or $1.04 loss per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the second quarter of 2023 was $14.2 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.71 loss per share, in the second quarter of 2022. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary
“HCI Group delivered another strong quarter with several positive trends continuing in the quarter. Loss trends improved, average premium per policy was higher and the interest rate environment benefited our investment income. We think these positive trends can continue,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “The actions taken by the Florida Legislature and the Governor in 2022 are resulting in greater stability in the Florida homeowners’ market. HCI Group remains committed to Florida and we look forward to expanding in the state in the future.”

Second Quarter 2023 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned increased to $182.0 million from $181.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average premium per policy offset by attrition in the number of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance increased to $66.4 million from $56.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Ceded premiums represented 36.5% of gross premiums earned in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 39.2% in the prior quarter and 31.0% in the second quarter of 2022.

Net investment income increased to $8.8 million from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 reflecting higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased to $61.9 million from $86.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned declined to 34.0% from 47.9% in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven by lower claim frequency, lower litigation frequency in Florida, and higher average premium per policy.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses decreased to $22.6 million from $26.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and declined from 14.8% of gross premiums earned to 12.4%, reflecting lower commissions and the transition of business from United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

General and administrative personnel expenses decreased to $14.3 million from $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date 2023 Results
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the company reported net income of $32.7 million, or $2.81 diluted earnings per share, compared with net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.92 loss per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the six-month period was $31.6 million, or $2.72 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $0.08 million, or $0.33 loss per share, in the same period of 2022. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $362.0 million increased from $360.0 million in the first six months of 2022.The increase was primarily due to higher average premium per policy offset by attrition in the number of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $136.9 million increased from $109.4 million in the first six months of 2022. Ceded premiums represented 37.8% and 30.4% of gross premiums earned in the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net investment income increased to $26.5 million from $6.6 million in the first six months of 2022. The increase included a gain of $8.9 million from the sale of two real estate investment properties at Greenleaf in the first quarter of 2023 and an increase in interest income reflecting higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased to $122.5 million from $159.5 million in the first six months of 2022. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned declined to 33.8% from 44.3% in the first six months of 2022. The decrease was driven by lower claim frequency, lower litigation frequency in Florida, and higher average premium per policy.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses decreased to $45.3 million from $56.3 million in the first six months of 2022 and declined from 15.6% of gross premiums earned to 12.5%, reflecting lower commissions and the transition of business from United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $27.8 million from $29.3 million in the first six months of 2022.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, August 8, 2023, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 128900

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group, Inc. at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through September 7, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 48557

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gateway-grp.com

 
 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Q2 2023   Q2 2022   FY 2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)      
Insurance Operations            
Gross Written Premiums:            
Homeowners Choice $ 140,544   $ 113,139   $ 377,860  
TypTap Insurance Company   39,438     73,013     348,159  
Total Gross Written Premiums   179,982     186,152     726,019  
             
Gross Premiums Earned:            
Homeowners Choice   96,875     113,681     426,502  
TypTap Insurance Company   85,071     67,443     298,214  
Total Gross Premiums Earned   181,946     181,124     724,716  
             
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio   34.0 %   47.9 %   51.3 %
             
Per Share Metrics            
GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.28   $ (1.04 ) $ (6.24 )
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.22   $ 0.71   $ (5.48 )
             
Dividends per share $ 0.40   $ 0.40   $ 1.60  
             
Book value per share at the end of period $ 21.92   $ 26.39   $ 18.91  
             
Shares outstanding at the end of period   8,594,764     9,047,972     8,598,682  


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 
  June 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
  (Unaudited)        
Assets          
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $452,368 and $494,197, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 442,974     $ 483,901  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $39,953 and $36,272, respectively)   39,690       34,583  
Limited partnership investments   23,115       25,702  
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity         18  
Real estate investments   43,903       71,388  
Total investments   549,682       615,592  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   293,991       234,863  
Restricted cash   2,987       2,900  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   2,290       1,952  
Income taxes receivable         2,807  
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,204 and $5,362, respectively)   40,306       34,998  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums   114,662       66,627  
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:          
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)   45,674       71,594  
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $352 and $454, respectively)   505,017       616,765  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   45,107       45,522  
Property and equipment, net   27,168       17,910  
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases   1,368       777  
Intangible assets, net   7,073       10,578  
Funds withheld for assumed business   45,767       48,772  
Other assets   45,745       31,671  
           
Total assets $ 1,726,837     $ 1,803,328  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 748,955     $ 863,765  
Unearned premiums   385,870       368,047  
Advance premiums   26,837       18,587  
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses   7,043       8,606  
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable   5,391       17,646  
Accrued expenses   19,224       14,534  
Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses         19,863  
Income taxes payable   210        
Deferred income taxes, net   3,133       1,704  
Long-term debt   208,156       211,687  
Lease liabilities - operating leases   1,372       721  
Other liabilities   36,810       23,361  
           
Total liabilities   1,443,001       1,548,521  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   95,202       93,553  
           
Equity:          
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,594,764 and 8,598,682 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)          
Additional paid-in capital   1,062        
Retained income   194,034       172,482  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (6,718 )     (9,886 )
Total stockholders' equity   188,378       162,596  
Noncontrolling interests   256       (1,342 )
Total equity   188,634       161,254  
           
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,726,837     $ 1,803,328  


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
Revenue                
                 
Gross premiums earned $ 181,946   $ 181,124   $ 362,014   $ 360,049  
Premiums ceded   (66,390 )   (56,205 )   (136,899 )   (109,367 )
                 
Net premiums earned   115,556     124,919     225,115     250,682  
                 
Net investment income   8,794     3,684     26,509     6,552  
Net realized investment losses   (230 )   (6 )   (1,379 )   (320 )
Net unrealized investment gains (losses)   897     (4,234 )   1,426     (7,810 )
Policy fee income   1,469     1,052     2,559     2,109  
Other   841     511     2,126     1,753  
                 
Total revenue   127,327     125,926     256,356     252,966  
                 
Expenses                
                 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   61,890     86,830     122,455     159,534  
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses   22,618     26,863     45,338     56,271  
General and administrative personnel expenses   14,272     15,301     27,774     29,335  
Interest expense   2,667     1,515     5,468     2,116  
Other operating expenses   5,614     6,977     11,919     13,269  
                 
Total expenses   107,061     137,486     212,954     260,525  
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes   20,266     (11,560 )   43,402     (7,559 )
                 
Income tax expense (benefit)   5,384     (3,018 )   10,727     (1,808 )
                 
Net income (loss) $ 14,882   $ (8,542 ) $ 32,675   $ (5,751 )
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (2,337 )   (2,268 )   (4,661 )   (4,516 )
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (102 )   829     (233 )   1,189  
                 
Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interests $ 12,443   $ (9,981 ) $ 27,781   $ (9,078 )
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.45   $ (1.04 ) $ 3.23   $ (0.92 )
                 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.28   $ (1.04 ) $ 2.81   $ (0.92 )
                 
Dividends per share $ 0.40   $ 0.40   $ 1.60   $ 1.60  


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
GAAP June 30, 2023   June 30, 2023  
  Income   Shares (a)   Per Share   Income   Shares (a)   Per Share  
  (Numerator)   (Denominator)   Amount   (Numerator)   (Denominator)   Amount  
Net income $ 14,882           $ 32,675          
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (2,337 )           (4,661 )        
Less: TypTap Group's net (income) attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities   (102 )           (233 )        
Net income attributable to HCI   12,443             27,781          
Less: Income attributable to participating securities   (427 )           (985 )        
Basic Earnings Per Share:                        
Income allocated to common stockholders   12,016     8,302   $ 1.45     26,796     8,290   $ 3.23  
                         
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                        
Stock options       74             58      
Convertible senior notes   1,924     2,538         3,844     2,538      
Warrants *       7                  
                         
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                        
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 13,940     10,921   $ 1.28   $ 30,640     10,886   $ 2.81  
                         
(a) Shares in thousands.  
* For the six months ended June 30, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

  Three Months Ended
   Six Months Ended
  
  June 30, 2023
   June 30, 2023
  
GAAP Net income       $ 14,882         $ 32,675  
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (897 )     $ (1,426 )    
Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ 227       $ 361      
Net adjustment to Net income       $ (670 )       $ (1,065 )
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income       $ 14,212         $ 31,610  


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
Non-GAAP June 30, 2023   June 30, 2023  
  Income   Shares (a)   Per Share   Income   Shares (a)   Per Share  
  (Numerator)   (Denominator)   Amount   (Numerator)   (Denominator)   Amount  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 14,212           $ 31,610          
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (2,337 )         $ (4,661 )        
Less: TypTap Group's net (income) loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities   (98 )           (224 )        
Net income attributable to HCI   11,777             26,725          
Less: Income attributable to participating securities   (404 )           (948 )        
                         
Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                        
Income allocated to common stockholders   11,373     8,302   $ 1.37     25,777     8,290   $ 3.11  
                         
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                        
Stock options       74             58      
Convertible senior notes   1,924     2,538         3,844     2,538      
Warrants *       7                  
                         
Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                        
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 13,297   $ 10,921   $ 1.22   $ 29,621   $ 10,886   $ 2.72  
                         
(a) Shares in thousands.  
* For the six months ended June 30, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.  


Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

  Three Months Ended
   Six Months Ended
  
  June 30, 2023
   June 30, 2023
  
GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share       $ 1.28         $ 2.81  
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (0.08 )     $ (0.13 )    
Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ 0.02       $ 0.04      
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS       $ (0.06 )       $ (0.09 )
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS       $ 1.22         $ 2.72  



