ESCO Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

- Q3 GAAP EPS $1.08 - Adjusted EPS $1.09 - Q3 Sales increase 14% to $249 Million -

St. Louis, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q3 2023).

Operating Highlights

  • Q3 2023 GAAP EPS increased 21 percent to $1.08 per share compared to $0.89 per share in Q3 2022.   Q3 2023 Adjusted EPS increased 22 percent to $1.09 per share compared to $0.89 per share in Q3 2022.
  • Q3 2023 Sales increased $29.6 million (13.5 percent) to $248.7 million compared to $219.1 million in Q3 2022.
  • Q3 2023 Entered Orders decreased $41.6 million (16 percent) versus the prior year period to $213.3 million (book-to-bill of 0.86x), resulting in ending backlog of $705 million.   Continuing strength in commercial aerospace, utilities and renewables orders were more than offset by timing related to a few large orders in Q3 2022 that did not repeat.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $29 million YTD 2023. Cash flow improved in the quarter but was negatively impacted by higher working capital requirements (higher accounts receivable related to increased sales and higher inventory related to timing and supply chain issues), along with higher interest and tax payments compared to the prior year.  
  • Net debt (total borrowings less cash on hand) was $92 million, resulting in a 0.71x leverage ratio and $595 million in liquidity at June 30, 2023.

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Q3 was another strong quarter with a number of positive developments. Sales increased 14 percent on the strength of continuing momentum in our aerospace, utility, and renewables end-markets. A&D and USG both again delivered double digit revenue growth and our Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EPS both increased over 20 percent compared to the prior year. We delivered 130 basis points of Adjusted EBIT margin improvement, driven by leverage on aerospace and USG revenue growth, and at Test where we did a great job delivering higher margins on lower sales.

“My transition to the CEO role has gone very well. The quality of our businesses continues to shine and it’s a pleasure to work with such a talented team. We have a committed group of employees that work diligently to drive growth and deliver solid operating results for our company and our shareholders. I want to thank our employees for their dedication as we all work and grow together as a team.”      

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

  • Sales increased $10.9 million (12 percent) to $103.5 million in Q3 2023 from $92.6 million in Q3 2022. Sales growth was driven by commercial and defense aerospace, partially offset by lower Navy and space sales in the quarter. Commercial aerospace increased $7.6 million (24 percent) and defense aerospace increased $6.7 million (54 percent) in the quarter.
  • Q3 2023 EBIT increased $1.0 million to $21.7 million (20.9 percent margin) from $20.7 million (22.4 percent margin) in Q3 2022. There were no adjustments to earnings in either period.   The Q3 margin was negatively impacted by lower space and Navy volume and margin erosion on certain space development contracts, which more than offset leverage on aerospace growth in the quarter.
  • Entered Orders decreased $28 million (26 percent) to $82 million in Q3 2023 compared to $110 million in Q3 2022.   The decrease was primarily driven by a $30 million space order (SLS long lead material) that occurred in Q3 2022. Aerospace order strength continued but was mostly offset by a shift in the timing of Virginia Class submarine orders to later in the year. Ending backlog of $414 million has increased $5 million compared to the prior year end.

Utility Solutions Group (USG)

  • Sales increased $22.8 million (34 percent) to $90.0 million in Q3 2023 from $67.2 million in Q3 2022. Doble’s sales increased by $17.6 million (32 percent) driven by a strong quarter for services, offline testing, protection testing and condition monitoring.   NRG sales increased $5.2 million (45 percent) on continued broad strength across the renewables end-market.
  • EBIT increased $7.3 million in Q3 2023 to $20.4 million from $13.1 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBIT increased $7.4 million (56 percent) in Q3 2023 to $20.5 million (22.8 percent margin) from $13.1 million (19.5 percent margin) in Q3 2022. Margins were favorably impacted by leverage on higher revenue and price increases, partially offset by the impacts of wage and material cost inflation and increased commissions, travel, and tradeshow expenses.
  • Entered Orders increased $11 million (15 percent) to $86 million in Q3 2023. Doble orders increased by $2 million (3 percent) and NRG orders increased by $9 million (67 percent). The strength in renewables orders was driven by continuing momentum in wind and solar project pipelines. Ending backlog of $138 million has increased $10 million compared to the prior year end.

Test

  • Sales decreased $4.0 million (7 percent) to $55.3 million in Q3 2023 from $59.3 million in Q3 2022. Lower test and measurement volume in China and the U.S and lower filter sales domestically were partially offset by a strong quarter in EMEA and increased service revenue.
  • EBIT increased $0.2 million in Q3 2023 to $8.6 million (15.6 percent margin) from $8.4 million (14.1 percent margin) in Q3 2022.   There were no adjustments in either period. The Q3 margin improvement was driven by price increases and cost reduction efforts, which more than offset the impact of lower volume and wage and material cost inflation.
  • Entered Orders decreased $24.4 million to $45.9 million in Q3 2023 compared to $70.3 million in Q3 2022. The decrease was primarily due to several large test and measurement orders booked in Q3 2022, and lower test and measurement orders in China related to the resurgence of COVID earlier this year. Ending backlog of $153 million has decreased $5 million compared to the prior year end.

Share Repurchase Program
During Q3 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 2,000 shares for $0.2 million. Year-to-date, the company has repurchased approximately 140,000 shares for $12.4 million.

Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on October 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2023.

Business Outlook – 2023
On the strength of our results year-to-date and our expectations for the fourth quarter, we are again raising our full year earnings guidance. We expect Q4 Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.17 to $1.23 which results in Adjusted 2023 EPS in the range of $3.62 to $3.68 (13 to 15 percent growth). This is based on sales in a range of $940 to $950 million (10 to 11 percent annual growth).

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, August 8, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q3 2023 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on ESCO’s investor website at https://investor.escotechnologies.com. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call on ESCO’s investor website.  

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding Management’s expectations for fiscal 2023, the effects of continuing inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, pressures related to supply chain performance and labor shortages; our expectations and guidance for 2023 including sales and sales trends; revenues and revenue growth, earnings and Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA margin; the effects of acquisitions; and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022; the effects of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the emergence of another pandemic, including labor shortages, facility closures, shelter in place policies or quarantines, material shortages, transportation delays, termination or delays of Company contracts, and the inability of our suppliers or customers to perform; the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties; the success of the Company’s acquisition efforts; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; labor disputes; changes in U.S. tax laws and regulations; other changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and foreign taxation; changes in interest rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration of recently acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share (EPS) excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT and EBITDA are also measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

About ESCO Technologies
ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space, and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense, and industrial customers. ESCO is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.

   ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  
          Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2023		   Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2022
               
Net Sales $ 248,749   219,066  
Cost and Expenses:        
  Cost of sales   147,274   134,454  
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   55,376   47,479  
  Amortization of intangible assets   7,132   6,406  
  Interest expense   2,495   1,331  
  Other expenses (income), net   966   (106 )
    Total costs and expenses   213,243   189,564  
               
Earnings before income taxes   35,506   29,502  
Income tax expense   7,563   6,329  
               
    Net earnings $ 27,943   23,173  
               
      Diluted - GAAP $ 1.08   0.89  
               
      Diluted - As Adjusted Basis $ 1.09 (1 ) 0.89  
               
      Diluted average common shares O/S:   25,827   25,950  
               
(1 ) Q3 2023 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.01 per share of after-tax charges consisting mainly of Corporate acquisition related costs.

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
    
          Nine Months
Ended
June 30, 2023		   Nine Months
Ended
June 30, 2022		  
                 
Net Sales $ 683,386   601,004    
Cost and Expenses:          
  Cost of sales   415,953   371,134    
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   160,555   142,073    
  Amortization of intangible assets   21,023   19,383    
  Interest expense   6,422   3,084    
  Other expenses (income), net   1,678   (677 )  
    Total costs and expenses   605,631   534,997    
                 
Earnings before income taxes   77,755   66,007    
Income tax expense   17,207   14,727    
                 
    Net earnings $ 60,548   51,280    
                 
      Diluted - GAAP $ 2.34   1.97    
                 
      Diluted - As Adjusted Basis $ 2.45 (1 ) 2.00   (2 )
                 
      Diluted average common shares O/S:   25,890   26,050    
                 
(1 ) YTD Q3 2023 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.11 per share of after-tax charges consisting of $0.06 of executive management transition costs at Corporate, $0.02 of CMT acquisition inventory step-up charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the A&D segment and $0.01 of Corporate acquisition related costs.
                 
(2 ) YTD Q3 2022 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.03 per share of after-tax charges associated with the Altanova & NEco acquisition inventory step-up charges and Corporate acquisition related costs.

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
        GAAP   As Adjusted  
        Q3 2023   Q3 2022   Q3 2023   Q3 2022  
Net Sales                  
  Aerospace & Defense $ 103,469     92,606     103,469     92,606    
  USG   89,966     67,201     89,966     67,201    
  Test   55,314     59,259     55,314     59,259    
    Totals $ 248,749     219,066     248,749     219,066    
                       
EBIT                    
  Aerospace & Defense $ 21,665     20,738     21,665     20,738    
  USG   20,351     13,135     20,481     13,135    
  Test   8,643     8,354     8,643     8,354    
  Corporate   (12,658 )   (11,394 )   (12,438 )   (11,394 )  
    Consolidated EBIT   38,001     30,833     38,351     30,833    
    Less: Interest expense   (2,495 )   (1,331 )   (2,495 )   (1,331 )  
    Less: Income tax expense   (7,563 )   (6,329 )   (7,643 )   (6,329 )  
    Net earnings $ 27,943     23,173     28,213     23,173    
                          
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $28.2 million in Q3 2023 exclude $0.01 per share of after-tax charges consisting mainly of Corporate acquisition related costs.
                       
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:       Q3 2023 -   Q3 2022 -  
        Q3 2023   Q3 2022   As Adj   As Adj  
Consolidated EBITDA $ 50,790     42,788     51,140     42,788    
Less: Depr & Amort   (12,789 )   (11,955 )   (12,789 )   (11,955 )  
Consolidated EBIT   38,001     30,833     38,351     30,833    
Less: Interest expense   (2,495 )   (1,331 )   (2,495 )   (1,331 )  
Less: Income tax expense   (7,563 )   (6,329 )   (7,643 )   (6,329 )  
Net earnings $ 27,943     23,173     28,213     23,173    

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
        GAAP   As Adjusted  
        YTD
Q3 2023		   YTD
Q3 2022		   YTD
Q3 2023		   YTD
Q3 2022		  
Net Sales                  
  Aerospace & Defense $ 285,434     247,671     285,434     247,671    
  USG   240,172     194,877     240,172     194,877    
  Test   157,780     158,456     157,780     158,456    
    Totals $ 683,386     601,004     683,386     601,004    
                       
EBIT                    
  Aerospace & Defense $ 52,996     45,042     53,995     45,377    
  USG   50,543     37,840     50,673     38,307    
  Test   21,280     20,813     21,280     20,813    
  Corporate   (40,642 )   (34,604 )   (38,129 )   (34,299 )  
    Consolidated EBIT   84,177     69,091     87,819     70,198    
    Less: Interest expense   (6,422 )   (3,084 )   (6,422 )   (3,084 )  
    Less: Income tax expense   (17,207 )   (14,727 )   (18,045 )   (14,982 )  
    Net earnings $ 60,548     51,280     63,352     52,132    
                          
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $63.4 million in YTD Q3 2023 exclude $0.11 per share of after-tax charges consisting of $0.06 of executive management transition costs at Corporate, $0.02 of CMT acquisition inventory step-up charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the A&D segment and $0.01 of Corporate acquisition related costs.
                       
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $52.1 million in YTD Q3 2022 exclude $0.03 per share of after-tax charges associated with the Altanova & NEco acquisition inventory step-up charges and Corporate acquisition related costs.
                          
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:              
        YTD
Q3 2023		   YTD
Q3 2022		   YTD Q3
2023-As Adj		   YTD Q3
2022-As Adj		  
Consolidated EBITDA $ 121,876     105,338     125,518     106,445    
Less: Depr & Amort   (37,699 )   (36,247 )   (37,699 )   (36,247 )  
Consolidated EBIT   84,177     69,091     87,819     70,198    
Less: Interest expense   (6,422 )   (3,084 )   (6,422 )   (3,084 )  
Less: Income tax expense   (17,207 )   (14,727 )   (18,045 )   (14,982 )  
Net earnings $ 60,548     51,280     63,352     52,132    
                       

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
        June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2022
             
Assets          
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,052   97,724
  Accounts receivable, net   192,146   164,645
  Contract assets   128,284   125,154
  Inventories   192,493   162,403
  Other current assets   24,847   22,696
    Total current assets   593,822   572,622
  Property, plant and equipment, net   155,337   155,973
  Intangible assets, net   398,418   394,464
  Goodwill   505,590   492,709
  Operating lease assets   40,314   29,150
  Other assets   10,028   9,538
      $ 1,703,509   1,654,456
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
  Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,000   20,000
  Accounts payable   76,761   78,746
  Contract liabilities   122,526   125,009
  Other current liabilities   89,664   94,374
    Total current liabilities   308,951   318,129
  Deferred tax liabilities   78,585   82,023
  Non-current operating lease liabilities   36,815   24,853
  Other liabilities   44,115   48,294
  Long-term debt   128,000   133,000
  Shareholders' equity   1,107,043   1,048,157
      $ 1,703,509   1,654,456

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
       
    Nine Months
Ended
June 30, 2023		   Nine Months
Ended
June 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net earnings $ 60,548     51,280  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash        
(used) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   37,699     36,247  
Stock compensation expense   7,007     5,318  
Changes in assets and liabilities   (72,346 )   (60,172 )
Effect of deferred taxes   (3,706 )   9,020  
Net cash provided by operating activities   29,202     41,693  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   (17,694 )   (15,592 )
Capital expenditures   (16,993 )   (25,893 )
Additions to capitalized software   (9,263 )   (9,359 )
Net cash used by investing activities   (43,950 )   (50,844 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from long-term debt   88,000     111,000  
Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings   (93,000 )   (64,000 )
Dividends paid   (6,189 )   (6,219 )
Purchases of common stock into treasury   (12,401 )   (19,878 )
Other   (2,557 )   (2,787 )
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities   (26,147 )   18,116  
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (777 )   (4,178 )
         
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (41,672 )   4,787  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   97,724     56,232  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 56,052     61,019  

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
Backlog And Entered Orders - Q3 2023   Aerospace & Defense   USG   Test   Total
  Beginning Backlog - 4/1/23 $ 435,246     142,696     162,919     740,861  
  Entered Orders   81,936     85,510     45,851     213,297  
  Sales     (103,469 )   (89,966 )   (55,314 )   (248,749 )
  Ending Backlog - 6/30/23 $ 413,713     138,240     153,456     705,409  
                     
Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q3 2023   Aerospace & Defense   USG   Test   Total
  Beginning Backlog - 10/1/22 $ 408,269     128,156     158,597     695,022  
  Entered Orders   290,878     250,256     152,639     693,773  
  Sales     (285,434 )   (240,172 )   (157,780 )   (683,386 )
  Ending Backlog - 6/30/23 $ 413,713     138,240     153,456     705,409  

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
   
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q3 2023      
  EPS – GAAP Basis – Q3 2023 $ 1.08  
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.01  
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q3 2023 $ 1.09  
         
  Adjustments exclude $0.01 per share consisting mainly of Corporate  
  acquisition related costs in the third quarter of 2023.      
  The $0.01 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $350K of pre-tax charges
  offset by $80K of tax benefit for net impact of $270K.      
         
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q3 2023      
  EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q3 2023 $ 2.34  
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.11  
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q3 2023 $ 2.45  
         
  Adjustments exclude $0.11 per share consisting of executive management transition costs
  at Corporate, CMT acquisition inventory step-up charges and restructuring charges within
  the A&D segment, and Corporate acquisition costs in the first nine months of 2023.
  The $0.11 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $3,642K of pre-tax charges
  offset by $838K of tax benefit for net impact of $2,804K.      
         
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q3 2022      
  EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q3 2022 $ 1.97  
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.03  
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q3 2022 $ 2.00  
         
  Adjustments exclude $0.03 per share consisting of Altanova & NEco acquisition inventory
  step-up charges and Corporate related acquisition costs in the first nine months of 2022.
  The $0.03 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $1,107K of pre-tax charges
  offset by $255K of tax benefit for net impact of $852K.      

   
       
SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.
