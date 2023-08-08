Submit Release
Standard BioTools Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Continued operational execution improves revenue growth, margin expansion, and expense reduction

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB) (“Standard BioTools”, or the “Company”), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Selected Financial Results

(Numbers in millions, except percentages) Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023		   Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
Revenue $27.7   $18.8(a)
Gross margin 49.2%   23.6%
Non-GAAP gross margin 60.9%   40.2%
Operating expenses $31.1   $43.0
Non-GAAP operating expenses $25.2   $33.8
Operating loss ($17.4)   ($38.6)
Net loss ($17.0)   ($63.5)
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA ($8.4)   ($26.2)
Cash and equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments $143.1   $212.2

(a)   Quarter ended June 30, 2022 includes $1.6 million revenue offset to establish return reserve for discontinued product line.

Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Highlights Compared to 2022

  • Total revenue grew 47% in the second quarter of 2023 and 17% in the first half of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded by over 2,000 basis points in the second quarter of 2023 and over 1,000 basis points in the first half of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses declined over $8 million, or 25%, in the second quarter of 2023 and nearly $18 million, or 26%, in the first half of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss improved over $17 million in the quarter and over $27 million in the first half of 2023. Operating cash use decreased over 70% to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and decreased over 60% to $17.7 million in the first half of 2023.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (including restricted cash) on June 30, 2023, totaled $143 million.

“I am pleased to report our second quarter results and the visible improvement to many of our key performance metrics, especially in light of an uncertain macroeconomic environment,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools™. “The growth of our top line comes directly from disciplined sales execution and better overall operating efficiency across the organization,” Egholm said. “This has also allowed us to design and successfully launch the Hyperion XTi™ Imaging System, and we are encouraged by early customer traction.

“Continued success will come from building out our operational systems that deliver a portfolio of high value, high margin tools and solutions to researchers at a profit, while attracting personnel that fully embrace a lean culture and can execute at the highest level. In the last year we have completely transformed our senior management team to this standard and are now seeing in this quarter the early signs and benefit of having done so.”

A reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Business Update

Proteomics: Following the launch of the Hyperion™ XTi Imaging System in April, the company shipped its first revenue units in the quarter with a growing order backlog. This system provides a market-leading performance with the highest data quality available in spatial proteomics and industry-leading shortest time to results.

Genomics: The company launched an upgrade to its X9™ High-Throughput Genomics System to enable next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation on the system to support discovery through screening. Customers can create NGS libraries and assess the quality and quantity in a single workflow ahead of expensive NGS runs. This unified approach has the potential to catch any errors earlier and ensure that samples will not go to waste.

Corporate: The company announced Jeff Black as its new Chief Financial Officer and Agnieszka (Aggie) Gallagher as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

Conference Call Information 

The company’s management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results and operational progress as well as to provide additional color on its strategic actions.  

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing: 

US domestic callers: (888) 346-3970 
Outside US callers: (412) 902-4297 

Live audio of the webcast will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast will be archived and available on the Standard BioTools Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com

Our investor presentation including Supplemental Financial Information has been posted on the investor relations section of our website concurrent with this news release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information 

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.   

Use of Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, guidance, including related to revenues, margin, and operating expenses, and statements regarding future financial performance and expectations, operational and strategic plans, deployment of capital, our cash runway and sufficiency of cash resources, potential M&A activity, and expectations with respect to our restructuring plans (including expense reduction activities). Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks that we may not realize expected cost savings from the restructuring, including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels we expect; possible restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on our development activities and results of operation; restructuring activities, including our subleasing plans, customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause us to use cash more quickly than we expect or change or curtail some of our plans, or both; risks that our expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in Standard BioTools’ business or external market conditions; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to Standard BioTools’ research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. 

About Standard BioTools Inc. 
Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Hyperion, Hyperion XTi, XTi, and X9 are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information 
Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbio.com), investor site (investors.standardbio.com), corporate Twitter account (@Standard_BioT), Facebook page (facebook.com/StandardBioT), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/standard-biotools) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools’ website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts. 

Investor Contacts 

Scott R. Greenstone, CFA
ir@standardbio.com 

Peter DeNardo 
415 389 6400 
ir@standardbio.com

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Revenue:              
Product revenue $ 21,665     $ 12,219     $ 39,103     $ 32,223  
Service revenue   5,821       5,806       12,702       11,950  
Other revenue   180       752       980       1,108  
Total revenue   27,666       18,777       52,785       45,281  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of product revenue   11,883       12,738       21,873       25,077  
Cost of service revenue   2,181       1,612       4,973       3,540  
Total cost of revenue   14,064       14,350       26,846       28,617  
Gross profit   13,602       4,427       25,939       16,664  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   6,184       12,606       12,669       21,471  
Selling, general and administrative   22,600       30,084       43,895       59,569  
Restructuring and related charges   2,267       300       3,417       1,690  
Total operating expenses   31,051       42,990       59,981       82,730  
Loss from operations   (17,449 )     (38,563 )     (34,042 )     (66,066 )
Interest expense   (1,129 )     (1,062 )     (2,246 )     (2,092 )
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock         (22,289 )           (60,081 )
Loss on Bridge Loans         (3,064 )           (13,719 )
Other income (expense), net   1,839       (174 )     2,969       (56 )
Loss before income taxes   (16,739 )     (65,152 )     (33,319 )     (142,014 )
Income tax benefit (expense)   (301 )     1,613       (564 )     2,187  
Net loss $ (17,040 )   $ (63,539 )   $ (33,883 )   $ (139,827 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 )   $ (0.82 )   $ (0.43 )   $ (1.81 )
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted   78,669       77,821       78,873       77,430  


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
  June 30, 
2023 		  December 31,
2022 (1)
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,304     $ 81,309  
Short-term investments         84,475  
Accounts receivable, net   15,119       17,280  
Inventories, net   22,080       21,473  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,567       4,278  
Total current assets   183,070       208,815  
Property and equipment, net   24,522       25,652  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   32,194       33,883  
Other non-current assets   2,754       3,109  
Developed technology, net   7,000       12,600  
Goodwill   106,287       106,251  
Total assets $ 355,827     $ 390,310  
       
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 6,089     $ 7,914  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   9,765       9,153  
Operating lease liabilities, current   3,912       3,682  
Deferred revenue, current   11,685       10,792  
Deferred grant income, current   3,630       3,644  
Other accrued liabilities   7,176       6,175  
Term loan, current   4,583       2,083  
Total current liabilities   46,840       43,443  
Convertible notes, net   54,853       54,615  
Term loan, non-current   5,809       8,194  
Deferred tax liability   1,049       1,055  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   32,231       34,081  
Deferred revenue, non-current   3,790       3,816  
Deferred grant income, non-current   12,546       14,359  
Other non-current liabilities   843       961  
Total liabilities   157,961       160,524  
Mezzanine equity:      
Redeemable preferred stock   311,253       311,253  
Total stockholders’ deficit   (113,387 )     (81,467 )
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit $ 355,827     $ 390,310  
       
Notes:      
(1) Derived from our Audited Consolidated Financial Statements      


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
Operating activities      
Net loss $ (33,883 )   $ (139,827 )
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock         60,081  
Loss on bridge loans         13,719  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,262       8,705  
Amortization of developed technology   5,600       5,928  
Depreciation and amortization   1,688       1,878  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   572       4,597  
Impairment of intangible assets         3,526  
Amortization of debt discounts, premiums and issuance costs   410       423  
Other non-cash items   (168 )     176  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net   1,705       (4,784 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (17,814 )     (45,578 )
       
Investing activities      
Purchases of short-term investments   (6,836 )     (137,302 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments   91,964        
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,848 )     (1,806 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   83,280       (139,108 )
       
Financing activities      
Proceeds from bridge loans         25,000  
Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock         225,000  
Repayment of advances under revolving credit facility         (6,838 )
Payment of equity issuance costs         (12,547 )
Repurchase of common stock   (4,841 )      
Proceeds from ESPP stock issuance   326       497  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other   (127 )     (79 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (4,642 )     231,033  
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents   (49 )     (437 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   60,775       45,910  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   82,324       29,467  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 143,099     $ 75,377  
       
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,304     $ 74,361  
Restricted cash   795       1,016  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 143,099     $ 75,377  


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
               
               
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 
2023 		  June 30, 
2022 		  June 30, 
2023 		  June 30, 
2022
GAAP gross profit $ 13,602     $ 4,427     $ 25,939     $ 16,664  
Amortization of developed technology   2,800       2,641       5,600       5,608  
Depreciation and amortization   335       319       658       634  
Stock-based compensation expense   107       164       460       305  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 16,844     $ 7,551     $ 32,657     $ 23,211  
               
GAAP gross margin percentage   49.2 %     23.6 %     49.1 %     36.8 %
Amortization of developed technology   10.1 %     14.0 %     10.6 %     12.4 %
Depreciation and amortization   1.2 %     1.7 %     1.3 %     1.4 %
Stock-based compensation expense   0.4 %     0.9 %     0.9 %     0.7 %
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage   60.9 %     40.2 %     61.9 %     51.3 %
               
               
               
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 
2023 		  June 30, 
2022 		  June 30, 
2023 		  June 30, 
2022
GAAP operating expenses $ 31,051     $ 42,990     $ 59,981     $ 82,730  
Restructuring and related charges   (2,267 )     (300 )     (3,417 )     (1,690 )
Stock-based compensation expense   (3,007 )     (4,499 )     (5,802 )     (8,400 )
Depreciation and amortization   (491 )     (877 )     (1,030 )     (1,565 )
Impairment of intangible assets         (3,526 )           (3,526 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment   (73 )     (6 )     (73 )     (15 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 25,213     $ 33,782     $ 49,659     $ 67,534  
               
               
GAAP R&D operating expenses $ 6,184     $ 12,606     $ 12,669     $ 21,471  
Stock-based compensation expense   (366 )     (705 )     (782 )     (1,404 )
Depreciation and amortization   (131 )     (155 )     (281 )     (337 )
Impairment of intangible assets         (3,526 )           (3,526 )
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses $ 5,687     $ 8,220     $ 11,606     $ 16,204  
               
GAAP SG&A operating expenses $ 22,600     $ 30,084     $ 43,895     $ 59,569  
Stock-based compensation expense   (2,641 )     (3,794 )     (5,020 )     (6,996 )
Depreciation and amortization   (360 )     (722 )     (749 )     (1,228 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment   (73 )     (6 )     (73 )     (15 )
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses $ 19,526     $ 25,562     $ 38,053     $ 51,330  


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
               
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 
2023 		  June 30, 
2022 		  June 30, 
2023 		  June 30, 
2022
GAAP net loss $ (17,040 )   $ (63,539 )   $ (33,883 )   $ (139,827 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   301       (1,613 )     564       (2,187 )
Interest expense   1,129       1,062       2,246       2,092  
Amortization of developed technology   2,800       2,961       5,600       5,928  
Depreciation and amortization   826       875       1,688       1,878  
Restructuring and related charges   2,267       300       3,417       1,690  
Stock-based compensation expense   3,114       4,663       6,262       8,705  
Impairment of intangible assets         3,526             3,526  
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock         22,289             60,081  
Loss on bridge loans         3,064             13,719  
Other non-operating expense (income)   (1,839 )     174       (2,969 )     56  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment   73       6       73       15  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (8,369 )   $ (26,232 )   $ (17,002 )   $ (44,324 )
               
               
               
CALCULATION OF OPERATING CASH USE
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 
2023 		  June 30, 
2022 		  June 30, 
2023 		  June 30, 
2022
Net cash used in operating activities (1) $ (9,329 )   $ (29,988 )   $ (17,814 )   $ (45,578 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (838 )     (938 )     (1,848 )     (1,806 )
Cash paid for interest   1,687       1,577       1,919       1,679  
Operating cash use $ (8,480 )   $ (29,349 )   $ (17,743 )   $ (45,705 )
               
               
Notes:              
(1) Derived from our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

