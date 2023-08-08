Jant Pharmacal Unveils Qorvo Omnia® Platform: Revolutionizing Rapid Antigen Diagnostics with Next-Generation Technology
Jant Pharmacal introduces a new COVID-19 testing platform. Since 1986, Jant has served Point-of-Care and lab sectors in the medical industry.ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jant Pharmacal, a trusted provider of laboratory solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Qorvo Omnia System, a revolutionary instrument designed for rapid SARS-CoV-2 testing.
With its advanced Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) technology and user-friendly interface, the Qorvo Omnia System delivers fast and accurate results, empowering healthcare professionals to efficiently diagnose and manage COVID-19 cases.
This easy-to-use test platform has demonstrated near molecular-level sensitivity during the first two days of infection (PPA of 96%*) with results available in about 20 minutes. Combined with automated data management, this instrument can streamline your in-house point-of-care (POC) testing program.
To learn more about the Qorvo Omnia System, visit Jant Pharmacal's product page.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Qorvo Omnia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test. This immunoassay-based test detects nucleocapsid viral antigens in individuals within the first six days of symptom onset, providing valuable diagnostic information for prompt decision-making and patient care.
As the global demand for rapid and reliable SARS-CoV-2 testing continues, the Qorvo Omnia System emerges as a game-changing solution. Its compact size of 10" x 9" x 5" makes it ideal for point-of-care and decentralized testing settings. The menu-driven touchscreen interface provides intuitive step-by-step instructions, ensuring seamless test execution.
The system’s ease of use and rapid turnaround time of results enables a clinician’s access to test data quickly in only 3 steps. It's designed to accommodate multiple sample types – Blood, Serum, Plasma, Saliva, Stool, Urine and Nasal Swabs.
The system also offers flexible result output options, including on-screen display, printing, and electronic transmission via Ethernet, Cellular, or Wi-Fi connections.
Clinicals are currently underway for a SARS-CoV-2/ Flu A&B combo test. This solution will differentiate between COVID and Flu and will be available in time for the upcoming COVID/Flu season.
In addition to the Qorvo Omnia Platform, Jant Pharmacal offers a comprehensive range of laboratory solutions, including reagents, analyzers, and technical consultation services. The company remains dedicated to supporting the scientific and healthcare communities with high-quality products and exceptional customer service.
Jant Pharmacal is a leading supplier of custom panels, laboratory analyzers, instruments, and reagents. With a commitment to excellence, Jant Pharmacal collaborates with laboratories to advance scientific research, forensic analysis, and patient care.
For more information about Jant Pharmacal's product line and to explore the complete range of rapid tests, laboratory analyzers, reagents and more, please visit: www.jantdx.com
This *Omnia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test has not been FDA cleared or approved, but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and the emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.
