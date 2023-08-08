GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNED 35 BILLS INTO LAW
HONOLULU, HI ̶ On July 3, 2023, Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed the following 35 bills into law:
RELATING TO TIME SHARING PLANS:
HB11 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 176, SLH 2023
RELATING TO HOME RENOVATIONS:
HB217 HD1 SD2 CD1 enacted as Act 177, SLH 2023
RELATING TO THE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION:
HB369 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 178, SLH 2023
RELATING TO MARRIAGE:
HB485 HD3 SD2 enacted as Act 179, SLH 2023
RELATING TO CHILDREN:
HB781 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 180, SLH 2023
Relating to the Hawaii Institute for Marine Biology:
HB848 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 181, SLH 2023
RELATING TO THE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES:
HB953 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 182, SLH 2023
RELATING TO MONEY TRANSMITTERS MODERNIZATION ACT:
HB1027 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 183, SLH 2023
RELATING TO THE STATE BUILDING CODE COUNCIL:
HB1033 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 184, SLH 2023
RELATING TO HOMELAND SECURITY:
HB1036 HD1 SD1 enacted as Act 185, SLH 2023
RELATING TO THE STATEWIDE INTEROPERABLE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS:
HB1037 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 186, SLH 2023
RELATING TO ADOPTION:
HB1058 HD1 SD1 enacted as Act 187, SLH 2023
RELATING TO PROCUREMENT:
HB1184 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 188, SLH 2023
RELATING TO COMMON-INTEREST DEVELOPMENTS:
HB1509 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 189, SLH 2023
RELATING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT REFORM:
SB151 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 190, SLH 2023
RELATING TO PUBLIC TRANSIT:
SB214 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 191, SLH 2023
RELATING TO FETAL ALCOHOL SPECTRUM DISORDERS:
SB318 SD2 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 192, SLH 2023
RELATING TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES:
SB390 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 193, SLH 2023
RELATING TO TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND CABLE INDUSTRY INFORMATION REPORTING:
SB478 SD2 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 194, SLH 2023
RELATING TO WORKERS’ COMPENSATION:
SB696 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 195, SLH 2023
RELATING TO DESECRATION:
SB739 HD1 enacted as Act 196, SLH 2023
RELATING TO TIME SHARING:
SB798 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 197, SLH 2023
RELATING TO TIME SHARING PLANS:
SB799 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 198, SLH 2023
RELATING TO CONDOMINIUM RESERVE REQUIREMENTS:
SB855 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 199, SLH 2023
RELATING TO THE RESIDENTIAL LANDLORD-TENANT CODE:
SB930 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 200, SLH 2023
RELATING TO DISPOSAL OF SOLID WASTE:
SB966 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 201, SLH 2023
RELATING TO TRANSPORTATION:
SB968 SD2 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 202, SLH 2023
RELATING TO EMPLOYMENT EARNINGS:
SB1057 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 203, SLH 2023
RELATING TO CIVIL AIR PATROL:
SB1163 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 204, SLH 2023
RELATING TO THE USE OF ELECTRONIC FILING BY THE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION:
SB1327 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 205, SLH 2023
RELATING TO LICENSES TO SOLEMNIZE MARRIAGES:
SB1370 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 206, SLH 2023
RELATING TO THE REPEAL OF SECTION 328-106, HAWAII REVISED STATUTES:
SB1381 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 207, SLH 2023
RELATING TO THE HAWAII EMPLOYMENT SECRITY LAW:
SB1383 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 208, SLH 2023
RELATING TO RIGHT OF ENTRY FOR PROFESSIONAL SURVEYORS:
SB1468 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 209, SLH 2023
RELATING TO TRANSPORTATION:
SB1502 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 210, SLH 2023
