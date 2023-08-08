GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNED 35 BILLS INTO LAW

HONOLULU, HI ̶ On July 3, 2023, Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed the following 35 bills into law:

Click the hyperlinks to see the full details of the Acts.

RELATING TO TIME SHARING PLANS:

HB11 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 176, SLH 2023

RELATING TO HOME RENOVATIONS:

HB217 HD1 SD2 CD1 enacted as Act 177, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION:

HB369 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 178, SLH 2023

RELATING TO MARRIAGE:

HB485 HD3 SD2 enacted as Act 179, SLH 2023

RELATING TO CHILDREN:

HB781 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 180, SLH 2023

Relating to the Hawaii Institute for Marine Biology:

HB848 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 181, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES:

HB953 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 182, SLH 2023

RELATING TO MONEY TRANSMITTERS MODERNIZATION ACT:

HB1027 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 183, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE STATE BUILDING CODE COUNCIL:

HB1033 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 184, SLH 2023

RELATING TO HOMELAND SECURITY:

HB1036 HD1 SD1 enacted as Act 185, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE STATEWIDE INTEROPERABLE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS:

HB1037 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 186, SLH 2023

RELATING TO ADOPTION:

HB1058 HD1 SD1 enacted as Act 187, SLH 2023

RELATING TO PROCUREMENT:

HB1184 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 188, SLH 2023

RELATING TO COMMON-INTEREST DEVELOPMENTS:

HB1509 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 189, SLH 2023

RELATING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT REFORM:

SB151 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 190, SLH 2023

RELATING TO PUBLIC TRANSIT:

SB214 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 191, SLH 2023

RELATING TO FETAL ALCOHOL SPECTRUM DISORDERS:

SB318 SD2 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 192, SLH 2023

RELATING TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES:

SB390 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 193, SLH 2023

RELATING TO TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND CABLE INDUSTRY INFORMATION REPORTING:

SB478 SD2 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 194, SLH 2023

RELATING TO WORKERS’ COMPENSATION:

SB696 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 195, SLH 2023

RELATING TO DESECRATION:

SB739 HD1 enacted as Act 196, SLH 2023

RELATING TO TIME SHARING:

SB798 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 197, SLH 2023

RELATING TO TIME SHARING PLANS:

SB799 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 198, SLH 2023

RELATING TO CONDOMINIUM RESERVE REQUIREMENTS:

SB855 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 199, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE RESIDENTIAL LANDLORD-TENANT CODE:

SB930 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 200, SLH 2023

RELATING TO DISPOSAL OF SOLID WASTE:

SB966 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 201, SLH 2023

RELATING TO TRANSPORTATION:

SB968 SD2 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 202, SLH 2023

RELATING TO EMPLOYMENT EARNINGS:

SB1057 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 203, SLH 2023

RELATING TO CIVIL AIR PATROL:

SB1163 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 204, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE USE OF ELECTRONIC FILING BY THE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION:

SB1327 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 205, SLH 2023

RELATING TO LICENSES TO SOLEMNIZE MARRIAGES:

SB1370 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 206, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE REPEAL OF SECTION 328-106, HAWAII REVISED STATUTES:

SB1381 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 207, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE HAWAII EMPLOYMENT SECRITY LAW:

SB1383 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 208, SLH 2023

RELATING TO RIGHT OF ENTRY FOR PROFESSIONAL SURVEYORS:

SB1468 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 209, SLH 2023

RELATING TO TRANSPORTATION:

SB1502 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 210, SLH 2023

