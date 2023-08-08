Free school supplies for Island students

CANADA, August 8 - Once again, the province will provide free school supplies to all students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in the public-school system.

“The back-to-school season can be a stressful and expensive time for many families. Providing free school supplies is a positive initiative that gives students equitable access to essential supplies and takes some of the financial burden away from families." Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson.

The province is providing $980,800 to the school authorities to purchase school supplies for the 2023/24 school year. Over 16,200 students are anticipated to be enrolled in kindergarten to Grade 9 in the public school system.



"Providing school supplies for our K-9 students once again will be a welcome relief to families. This is one less thing families will have to worry about. Thank you for the additional help," said Dionne Tuplin, President of the PEI Home and School Federation.

Parents are reminded that students will still need to bring their own indoor shoes, backpacks, lunch bags, and where applicable calculators and headphones.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department Education and Early Years

agtremere@gov.pe.ca