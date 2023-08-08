Interview Kickstart Price Update 2023 - New Review Highlights 66% Salary Increase For FAANG Software Engineer Jobs

Santa Clara, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart (IK), a company based in Santa Clara, CA, has helped over 15,000 students with generating numerous success stories and positive reviews, its latest coming from a student, Aliya Mussina, who got placed at Apple after completing the course. Many of its alumni receive offers from FAANG and Tier-1 companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, LinkedIn, and Uber. For those willing to invest in their growth and future, the return on investment is exceedingly high, with IK alumni receiving an average salary increase of 66.5% in 2021. For more information visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/

In the above-mentioned review, Aliya Mussina said, “Interview Kickstart's program met all my expectations. (It has) well-selected problems to practice, good coaches, and interview opportunities. All the staff are very responsive and approachable; they are like family now. They guide you and give excellent recommendations every step of the way. I started the program while eight-months pregnant, and I gave birth literally in the middle of the initial two-month coursework. The outcome depends solely on the student; the more diligent you are, the better results you get. I was able to get about 5-6 competing offers, including a couple from FAANG. I am very happy for all the support and confidence IK has given me! I joined Apple after completing the course.”

There are two kinds of programs offered by Interview Kickstart: the interview prep courses such as Step Up & Level Up that are designed to help students clear the toughest interviews for tech roles at FAANG & Tier 1 companies, and the Switch Up course, which is designed to help students transition to in demand roles like AI/ML and data science.

The interview prep courses have all been designed and are taught by more than 500 instructors and subject matter experts (SME) from top-tier companies. Interview Kickstart cost of the course depends on a number of factors, including the student’s domain, target role, experience, payment method, and the pathway chosen. There are 18 domains to choose from, which are: front-end engineering, full stack engineering, back-end engineering, iOS engineering, android engineering, test engineering, data analyst & business analyst, data science, data engineering, embedded systems, security engineering, machine learning, AWS cloud solutions architecture, technical program manager, site reliability engineering, engineering manager, early engineering, and product manager in technology.

The Switch Up program is for those who want to learn a new domain that will enable them to switch to a new role at a Tier-1 tech company. This will take over 11 months to prepare and includes: an instructor-led live course, availability for data science and machine learning engineers, placement assistance, 15 mentor sessions / mock interviews, visa advice, and unlimited coaching sessions.

There are two possible choices for the Switch Up program: to become an AI/ML data scientist or an AI/ML engineer. The program for becoming an AI/ML data scientist has two parts: mastering data science and interview preparation. Part 1 will include: Python fundamentals, data analysis with Python, databases and SQL programming, essential math for DS & ML, predictive analysis, deep learning and computer vision, natural language processing & generative AI, introduction to big data & Spark, advanced statistics & time series forecasting, and Capstone project. Part 2 will include: data structures and algorithms interview, and data science interview.

The program for becoming an AI/ML engineer will also have two parts: mastering machine learning and interview preparation. Part 1 will include: foundations, essential mathematics for machine learning, and a deep dive into machine learning engineering. Part 2 will include: data structures and algorithms interview, software system design interview, AI/ML learning interview, and career and behavioral sessions.

Introduced in 2014, IK is a new type of school that is focused on offering courses that help students prepare for their interviews for a technology job and help them transition to the new, in-demand roles in the AI/ML domains. With the help of these courses, students can get the guidance they need to gain entry into a technology company, improve their position in a company, or move to a technology role in their company. At present, the courses provided have assisted more than 15,000 experienced engineers. This is because IK has come up with a proven method for helping experienced engineers truly understand the core fundamentals of their profession. These fundamentals are often used for assessing the technical knowledge of engineers in job interviews. IK also coaches engineers on how to present themselves on their LinkedIn profiles and resumes to give them an advantage over other candidates.

Those who would like to learn more about enrolling in the interview prep courses can visit the IK website at https://www.interviewkickstart.com/reviews

