Record-Breaking $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Draws Tonight

Jumping jackpots: Powerball reaches estimated $170 million; Mississippi Match 5 reaches estimated $55,000

JACKSON, MISS. – The largest Mega Millions® jackpot ever is now an estimated $1.58 billion for tonight’s drawing with an estimated cash value of $783.3 million.

It is now the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, trailing the $2.040 billion Powerball® jackpot on Nov. 7, 2022, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot on Jan. 13, 2016.

This unprecedented jackpot will be the 32nd Mega Millions drawing since the jackpot was last won on April 18 in New York.The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket matches all five numbers and the Mega Ball number.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt reminds players it only takes one ticket to win.

“It is very easy to get caught up in the excitement of such an incredible jackpot,” said Hewitt. “It’s important to remember to play responsibly.”

The jackpot for the Wednesday, Aug. 9, Powerball drawing is an estimated $170 million with an estimated cash value of $83.4. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing tonight is an estimated $55,000.

