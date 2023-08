Luggage and Bags Market 2023: Industry Forecast to 2030 Size , Statistics, Share, Growth Rate, Trends

Global Luggage and Bags Market report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global "Luggage and Bags Market" ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐‡๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types, and Application" offers an in-depth share analysis of the Luggage and Bags market, offering insights from various perspectives to support strategic decision-making. Given the dynamic nature of the market, the report investigates competition, supply and demand trends, and the key factors influencing changing demands across multiple markets.|112 pages |Consumer Goods Category Report|with ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (Travel Luggage, Shoulder Computer Bag, Outdoor Luggage),๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (Offline, Online).

This Research report is expected to witness a significant expansion in the market for Luggage and Bags. Several factors contribute to this growth, including an increase in personal expenditure, growing urbanization globally, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The analysis of the market also considers the potential influence of government regulations and market dynamics on the industry.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends, and drivers in the global Luggage and Bags Market. This market finds also presents statistics on the revenue boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as well as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Luggage and Bags Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day division of market share, and penetration of a number of types, technologies, applications, and areas through 2030.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐Ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ in Luggage and Bags Market are: -

- Samsonite

- Crown Luggage

- VF Corporation

- Rimowa

- VIP Industries

- Korrun

- Delsey

- Victorinox

- Herschel Supply

- Thule Group

- Safari Industries

- Targus

- Osprey Packs

- Deuter

- United States Luggage Company

- Haglรถfs

- ACE Group

- Echolac

- Louis Vuitton

Luggage and Bags Market Report Overview:

๐‘จ๐’„๐’„๐’๐’“๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’ ๐’๐’–๐’“ ๐’๐’‚๐’•๐’†๐’”๐’• ๐’”๐’•๐’–๐’ ๐’š, ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ˆ๐’๐’๐’ƒ๐’‚๐’ ๐‘ณ๐’–๐’ˆ๐’ˆ๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’† ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘ฉ๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’” ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐’”๐’Š๐’›๐’† ๐’˜๐’‚๐’” ๐’—๐’‚๐’๐’–๐’†๐’ ๐’‚๐’• ๐‘ผ๐‘บ๐‘ซ 14450 ๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’ 2022 ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’” ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’‚ ๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’‹๐’–๐’”๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’”๐’Š๐’›๐’† ๐’๐’‡ ๐‘ผ๐‘บ๐‘ซ 44450 ๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’š 2029 ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ ๐’‚ ๐‘ช๐‘จ๐‘ฎ๐‘น ๐’๐’‡ 17.4% ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’“๐’†๐’—๐’Š๐’†๐’˜ ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ . ๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’Š๐’๐’‡๐’๐’–๐’†๐’๐’„๐’† ๐’๐’‡ ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘น๐’–๐’”๐’”๐’Š๐’‚-๐‘ผ๐’Œ๐’“๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’† ๐‘พ๐’‚๐’“ ๐’˜๐’†๐’“๐’† ๐’„๐’๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’ ๐’†๐’“๐’†๐’ ๐’˜๐’‰๐’Š๐’๐’† ๐’†๐’”๐’•๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐’”๐’Š๐’›๐’†๐’”.

The key players include Samsonite, Crown Lugage, VF Corporation, Rimowa, VIP Industries, Korrun, Delsey, Victorinox, Herschel Supply, ThuleAmong, etc. Samsonite is the world's largest manufacturer of Luggage and bags, with about 8 percent of the market. North America is the largest market with about 28 percent market share, followed by Europe and China with 22 and 21 percent market share, respectively.

In terms of product, Travel Luggage is the largest segment, with a share ofover 92%. And in terms of Sales Channels, the largest application is Wholesale.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Luggage and Bags market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Sales Channel. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

- Travel Luggage

- Shoulder Computer Bag

- Outdoor Luggage

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

- Offline

- Online

The Global Luggage and Bags Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered.The global Luggage and Bags Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2030. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

-What is the regional and country-level market size of the Luggage and Bags market

-What factors are driving, restraining, offering opportunities, and posing challenges to the Luggage and Bags market, and how will they impact the market

-What are the sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export figures for Luggage and Bags in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

-Who are the major global manufacturers in the Luggage and Bags industry, and what is their current operational situation in terms of capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue

-What opportunities and threats are faced by vendors in the global Luggage and Bags industry

-Which application/end-user or product types are expected to have incremental growth prospects, and what is the market share of each type and application

-What factors are constraining the Luggage and Bags market and what focused approach is being taken to overcome these constraints

-What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels utilized in the global Luggage and Bags industry

-What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing processes involved in producing Luggage and Bags

-What are the key market trends influencing the growth of the Luggage and Bags market?

-What is the economic impact on the Luggage and Bags industry, and what are the development trends?

-What are the market opportunities, market risks, and market overview of the Luggage and Bags market?

