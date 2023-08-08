Comic Book Market is Expected to Rise $26.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% From 2023-2032

the children segment claimed the biggest share of the market, while the adult comic book segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Comic Book Market," The comic book market was valued at $15.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $26.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2023, the physical comics segment occupied the largest market share as they are one of the most sought after type of comic books for their collectability factor.

Comic books are visual novels that tell stories through conversation, pictures, and written text. They frequently feature illustrative images, conversation bubbles, and subtitles across several panels. Superhero stories, fantasy, science fiction, criminal activity, supernatural, romance, and numerous additional genres are all covered in comic books. The comic book market has a broad appeal that includes adults, youths, and children.

Due to the easy accessibility of comic books through internet platforms, consumers now have more opportunities to learn about, access, and engage with them. These platforms enable readers to quickly and easily access a wide variety of publications from anywhere in the world, allowing them to read comics whenever and wherever they like. Many digital comic systems have multi-platform synchronization, which enables readers to start reading on one device and continue without interruption on another. This technology enhances the simplicity and accessibility of reading comics online. There are several online shops and services that sell digital comics and provide offline reading. Customers can store comics on their devices and view them offline without access to the internet, making offline comics easy to read on the go. Over the past few decades, the comic book market has experienced a significant rise in popularity, attracting a wide audience as well as a diversified and devoted fan base. Comic books serve to a wide range of preferences and inclinations with their wide range of genres and storytelling potential. Comic books have something for everyone, from superhero adventures to fantasies, science fiction, criminal noir, horror fiction, and slice-of-life tales.

Despite its ongoing success, various media and entertainment outlets compete with the comic book market. Consumers today have access to a constantly expanding selection of leisure options because to the growth of electronic media and entertainment sources. Comic books compete with online video games, social networking sites, streaming TV shows and movies, and other digital entertainment mediums. As streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ have become more popular, there is a rising need for original television shows and movies. In order to give viewers another opportunity to relate to superheroes and tales that are influenced by comic books, these platforms invest a lot of money in producing entertainment that is based on comic book properties. With the rise in popularity of video games, many of them now incorporate comic book characters and storylines. For lovers of comic book characters, games like the Batman: Arkham series, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Injustice: Gods Among Us provide immersive storytelling experiences. Comic book owners, both fans and collectors, frequently battle with storage issues. Comic book collections may grow quickly, especially for die-hard collectors. Particularly for those with limited living or storage space, it may be difficult to locate the actual storage space required to hold a substantial collection of individual comic books and graphic novels. Comic books require the proper storage to keep them in good shape and maintain their value.

The comic book market is divided by type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into physical comics and digital comics. By end user, the market is divided into children and adults. According to the distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, bookstores, and online channels. By region, the market is divided into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the Rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

The physical comic book segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the digital comic book segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the children segment claimed the biggest share of the market in 2022, while the adult comic book segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, specialty stores held the largest market share in 2022 and online channels are expected to have the highest growth.

The players operating in the comic book market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Comic book Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the Comic book Market Analysis include- Amar Chitra Katha Media Pvt. Ltd., Archie Comic Publications, Inc., Daewon Media Co., Ltd., Embracer Group, Kodansha LTD., Shogakukan Co., Ltd., Square Enix Holdings Co., LTD., The Walt Disney Company, Titan Publishing Group Ltd., and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

