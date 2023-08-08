Shaping the Skies: Exploring the Potential and Progress of the Cloud Seeding Market

Cloud Seeding Market Size

Cloud Seeding Market Expected to Reach $192.77 Million by 2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cloud Seeding Market," The cloud seeding market was valued at $120.35 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $192.77 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

North America dominated the cloud seeding market in terms of growth, followed by Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The U.S. dominated the market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast timeframe.

The cloud seeding market size holds a great potential over the coming years backed by the rise in demand for having periodical weather conditions and cater to water scarcity issues. The rise in global population in coming years, demanding pure water resources will also augment the cloud seeding market. The global population is expected to grow by 40% in next 45 years, ramping up demand of fresh water sources. The rise in requirement is expected to be catered by artificially increasing precipitation activities through cloud seeding technologies. Countries with water scarcity and bolstering population such as UAE and China have already drafted a multiple cloud seeding programs that will be executed till 2025, to fulfil the need of fresh water.

The key players operating in the cloud seeding market are

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐜,

𝐑𝐇𝐒 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠,

𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝,

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡,

𝐒𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐲 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝,

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀.,

𝐀𝐅𝐉𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐝𝐧 𝐁𝐡𝐝,

𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬,

𝟑𝐃 𝐬.𝐚.,

𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐋𝐂.

The advancement in cloud seeding techniques and technological development in weather monitoring and forecast equipment to increase operational efficiency within the cloud seeding market. A specific type of cloud with certain temperatures can only guarantee designated outcome, else the operations are expected to be coined as failure. Technological advancement in weather forecasting technologies enables cloud seeding operators to pinpoint the cloud with designated specifications, increasing the success ration of complete operation. However, challenges like formation of cloud while the moisture is too less, limits the scope of cloud seeding in certain areas. Such challenges are expected to be addressed in coming years.

By type, the cloud seeding market is categorized by aerial cloud seeding and ground based cloud seeding. Depending on application, it is fragmented into increasing precipitation, mitigating hail damage and dispersing fog. By flare type, it is divided into end burning flares, ejection flares, automatic/remote based generator, manual generator, and flare trees. By seeding technique, the market is divided into hygroscopic and glaciogeneic. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Factors, such as increase in investment within cloud modification programs, introduction of new technologies, and rise in demand mitigate environmental threats. Rise in application of cloud seeding technologies to generate artificial rain and maintain water level in draught regions is expected to act as a primary market accelerator. Water deprecated regions, including Saudi Arabia have done notable investment within the market. For instance, in April 2022, the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers announced inauguration of cloud seeding program over three cities to increase rainfall. The program is segmented in two phases. The first phase is stated to include setting up operations in Riyadh, Qassim, and hail region, followed by Asir, Al-Baha, and Taif regions in the second phase. The program is supposed to use advanced meteorological techniques to ensure environmental friendly operations.

According to Dhvanil Dave, Sr. Research Analyst, Aerospace and Defense at Allied Market Research, “By type, the aerial cloud seeding segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate within the forecast period. By application, the increasing precipitation segment incurs the higher share within the market segment. By flare, the end burning flares segment is expected to hold highest growth rate during the forecast period. By seeding technique, the hygroscopic segment holds majority of market share in 2021. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor and is expected to garner the highest revenue in the global cloud seeding market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe.”

