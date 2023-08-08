AMERICAN HOUSE SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES RAISES OVER $50,000 FOR ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

Southfield, MI, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a first-year participant in the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day event, American House Senior Living Communities has raised over $50,000 for care, support and research efforts. “Our residents drive our compassion and understanding of Alzheimer’s awareness, and we share in the fight to end this disease,” said Jodie Audia, Vice President, Life Enrichment and Cognitive Programming at American House.

American House became a “Global Team Sponsor” of the association’s fundraising event in April of this year. Through its corporate headquarters in Southfield, Michigan, and individual communities, American House created 55 global teams as well as 97 individual participants. A first-year goal was set at $50,000, and at the program’s close on July 31 the total raised was over $50,968. According to Kathleen Colonel, Events Manager for the Longest Day, “It is incredibly rare to meet and exceed their goal on their first attempt and we thank American House for their partnership!”



Also unique, the fundraising effort was not limited to corporate donations alone. Each of the American House senior living communities set up their own team page in which resident and staff participants could either donate or join the team. Several of these community teams also exceeded their fundraising goals. Using their creativity and individual passions, the communities hosted a variety of events to raise funds, and promoted them through traditional media and on their social platforms. Events included car shows, carnivals, barbecues, offsite comedy shows and even a lemonade stand.



“With the commitment and passion of our beautiful residents, families, staff, and sister companies REDICO and Continuum, we raised over $50,000! On behalf of American House, we thank all that participated in bringing light to this important cause,” said Audia.

In addition to individual donations and contributions from social media sharing, the American House corporate office held a wine tasting event and silent auction that helped boost their individual team total.



The Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day event commemorates the annual calendar day with the most light—the summer solstice. On June 21, thousands of participants from across the world came together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through activities of their choice.

About American House

American House Senior Living Communities is a division of parent company, REDICO. Founded in 1979, American House provides high-quality Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care housing and service for seniors in 60 communities in the Midwest, New England and the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.AmericanHouse.com .

