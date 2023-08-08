New Information on Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and High Blood Pressure Medication from USA Vascular Centers

Minimally invasive treatment proves more successful than medication in alleviating PAD symptoms.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Vascular Centers, a national network of vascular care providers specializing in minimally invasive peripheral artery disease treatments, monitors new research and information on PAD treatments to offer the most innovative treatment options.

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a disease of the arteries in the legs that causes poor blood flow. It occurs when narrowed arteries restrict blood supply to the limbs. It is a significant risk factor for heart attack, stroke, and amputation.

PAD affects 8 to 12 million people in the United States, especially those over 50. High blood pressure along with smoking, atherosclerosis, diabetes, high cholesterol and age are risk factors for PAD.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, poses a significant risk factor for PAD because it facilitates plaque buildup in the arteries that can lead to partial or complete blockage. When arteries are narrow, blood pressure rises, causing stress on the heart and potential artery damage. This combination of high blood pressure and plaque buildup can be life-threatening.

A 2023 report recently released from the American Heart Association identified that nearly half of Americans ages 20 and older – more than 122 million people- have high blood pressure.[1] Among Americans aware they have high blood pressure, 88 percent manage their condition with medication.

USA Vascular Centers is alerting its patients and the public about the findings of a recent study that used a blood pressure medication to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD). The recent study found that the blood pressure medication did not improve walking performance or alleviate PAD symptoms in patients with lower extremity PAD.

“Treatment is important because having PAD is a sign that your blood vessels are unhealthy,” said CEO and Founder of USA Vascular Centers, Dr. Yan Katsnelson, a Harvard-trained cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon. “We want people to know that non-surgical effective treatment options are available, especially when medication is ineffective.”

Treatments for PAD offered by vascular specialists at USA Vascular Centers promote better blood flow, improve mobility, and reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and limb amputation. Depending on the diagnosis and progression of PAD disease, minimally invasive treatments include angioplasty, stent placement, and atherectomy. These non-surgical outpatient treatments do not require any hospital stay. They can help reduce plaque blockages while improving blood flow and circulation.

