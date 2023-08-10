Submit Release
Introducing Logan Lorton: A Valuable Addition to Kroner Chiropractic

Kroner Chiropractic Logo

Logan Lorton

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kroner Chiropractic, a reputable chiropractic clinic in Yakima, Washington, is dedicated to providing exceptional care to help patients surpass their health objectives. Their comprehensive assessment approach considers the overall well-being of the individual, aiming to address primary concerns and guide them towards a pain-free lifestyle. With an evidence-based methodology, Kroner employs chiropractic manipulation, soft-tissue techniques, therapeutic rehabilitation, and an array of chiropractic services to help clients attain their desired health outcomes. Today, Kroner Chiropractic is pleased to introduce Logan Lorton, a valued member of the Kroner team.

Logan, a Utah native with a passion for the great outdoors, is excited to announce her 6th anniversary of living in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Since relocating, Logan has embraced everything the Pacific Northwest (PNW) has to offer in terms of recreational activities and natural wonders.

Having been married for 3 years, Logan cherishes spending quality time with both her own family and her spouse's families during their leisure hours. This deep-rooted love for family and the outdoors has greatly influenced Logan's appreciation for the Yakima Valley and its surrounding areas.

With an extensive background in customer service spanning 7 years, Logan brings a wealth of experience to their current position at Kroner Chiropractic. Passionate about connecting with patients and ensuring their well-being, Logan takes great pride in representing Kroner Chiropractic and its commitment to exceptional care.

In addition to her patient-centric approach, Logan also takes charge of Kroner Chiropractic's social media platforms, keeping followers updated on the latest happenings and events. Furthermore, Logan actively contributes to various tasks and responsibilities within the clinic, always ready to lend a helping hand wherever needed.

Logan warmly invites everyone to visit Kroner Chiropractic and personally extend her greetings. Whether it's to seek chiropractic care or simply to say "HELLO," Logan looks forward to connecting with the amazing individuals that cross paths with the clinic.

