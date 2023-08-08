TELF AG Explores Fluctuations in the Manganese Ore Market in Recent Media Release
TELF AG Goes Into the Complex Dynamics of the Manganese Ore Market in New Article
Demand for manganese ore is closely linked to the steel industry, serving as a crucial alloying element. ”LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent article, TELF AG, an international physical commodities trader with three decades of experience, examines the current developments and shifting trends within the global manganese ore market. The article sheds light on the intricate interplay between demand and supply forces, unveiling challenges and opportunities that stakeholders need to navigate in this ever-changing landscape.
— TELF AG
According to TELF AG's analysis, the offer prices for high-grade manganese ore in China have experienced a notable dip, with September shipment offers ranging between $4.30 and $4.60 per dry metric ton unit (dmtu). This trend reflects the persistent subdued demand juxtaposed with a surge in supply. The article explains the key factors driving these changes, providing a holistic understanding of the dynamics.
TELF AG states that the demand for manganese ore is closely linked to the steel industry, serving as a crucial alloying element. Fluctuations in construction activity, infrastructure projects, and manufacturing have all contributed to the recent subdued demand. On the other hand, the supply side of the equation has witnessed significant shifts. The recovery of Gabonese supply from prior disruptions has bolstered overall availability. Furthermore, import data from June has shown increased arrivals from Australia and Brazil, contributing to the supply growth.
The changing trade patterns also play a crucial role in the market dynamics. TELF AG's article highlights the rising imports from Australia and Brazil, emphasizing the importance of diversifying supply sources to ensure resilience against potential disruptions. Additionally, the resurgence of Ghanaian manganese imports showcases evolving trade preferences and competitive pricing dynamics.
Manganese ore supply chain stakeholders face challenges and opportunities in this fluid environment. TELF AG suggests that maintaining strong relationships with suppliers and devising contingency plans are essential for manufacturers and end-users to navigate price volatility and potential supply disruptions. Meanwhile, traders and investors can capitalize on these market fluctuations through informed decision-making and strategic positioning.
Readers can access the full article on TELF AG's website: https://telf.ch/telf-ag-review-of-the-current-state-of-the-manganese-ore-market-august-8-2023/
About TELF AG:
TELF AG is a distinguished full-service international physical commodities trader with an illustrious 30-year legacy in the industry. Based in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, catering to customers and offering innovative solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG's collaborative approach with producers ensures effective marketing, financing, and logistics solutions, enabling suppliers to focus on their core activities while accessing expansive markets. Known for operational excellence and reliability, TELF AG thrives on forging tailor-made solutions for each producer, fostering enduring partnerships.
Rick De Oliveira
TELF AG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
TELF AG Efficient and Flexible Financing Solutions for Suppliers