AiDash Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Support Global Expansion Across Industries and Products
David Wolpa joins with over 20 years of critical infrastructure experience, including PG&E, Uplight and NASA.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AiDash, a leading provider of AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, today announced the appointment of David Wolpa as Chief Revenue Officer.
Having established itself as the leader in the Intelligent Vegetation Management software category in North America, AiDash is now poised to expand its reach across other product lines and markets. Wolpa will lead these global expansion initiatives, leveraging his extensive experience in utilities and other critical infrastructure companies, including PG&E, Uplight, NASA, and Gecko Robotics, Inc.
In the past year, AiDash grew its electric utility customer base from 30 to over 80, and is on track to more than double Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in 2023, for the third consecutive year. Additionally, AiDash saw a 400% customer increase for its Intelligent Sustainability Management System (ISMS) and experienced a similar 400% growth in its European customer base.
"I'm excited to join AiDash at this transformative time," said Wolpa. "The company's innovative technology is reshaping the industry, and its rapid growth is a testament to its potential. I look forward to contributing my experience to AiDash's continued success and expansion."
Abhishek Singh, co-founder and CEO of AiDash, commented, "We're delighted to welcome David to our team at this pivotal time. Our strategic investments in the Revenue function have already delivered significant returns, and we anticipate David's expertise will further accelerate our growth.”
AiDash's expansion plans extend beyond its current markets, with a particular focus on the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand.
