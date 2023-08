Airborne Deliveries : Navigating the Prospects of the Drone Package Delivery Market Forecast, 2021-2031

Drone Package Delivery Industry Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œDrone Package Delivery Market," The drone package delivery market was valued at $0.94 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.3% from 2022 to 2031.

North America is expected to dominate the global drone package delivery market in 2021. North America is the technologically advanced region and adoption rate is higher. The region has witnessed a significant surge in use of advanced drone technologies to reduce human labor and improve output quality in logistic sector. North American countries are investing heavily toward the adoption of drone services to augment the performance of their operations and improve the time management in supply chain. Increase in investment by North American countries propels the development of advanced drone equipment and software across the North American region. Presence of competitive e-commerce and Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors in North America further propels the global market.

Based on drone type, the rotary wing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period.

Based on range, the short-range segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the long-range segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 46.5% during the forecast period.

By operation mode, the partially autonomous segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fully autonomous segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ -

By drone type, the hybrid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By range, the long range segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By package size, the greater than 5 kilograms segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By operation mode, the fully autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the healthcare and pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Key players operating in the global drone package delivery market include : Amazon.com, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, FedEx, Flytrex Inc., Matternet, Pinc Solutions, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, Workhorse Group, Wingcopter, and Zipline International Inc.

