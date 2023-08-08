Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,325 in the last 365 days.

Insurers and Agents Required to Provide Rate Explanations

Official Seal of the Insurance Commissioner of Delaware

Recent reports of misleading comments in response to consumer questions prompt bulletin re-issuance

The Delaware Department of Insurance has been made aware of recent misrepresentations related to the basis for premium changes in consumer-facing communications. In response, the department is reminding agents, producers, and insurers of their obligations to provide full explanations of rate changes to policyholders when asked. Additionally, the department is reissuing Universally Applicable Bulletin No. 1 relating to False or Misleading Representations Concerning How Insurance Rates Are Set in Delaware.

“In order to adjust rates in our state, insurers go through a robust regulatory process during which they have to justify their rates to our team before they are approved,” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “Consumers deserve understandable and accurate explanations too. And insurers, producers, and agents are required to provide that information by law. We will continue to enforce these provisions that ensure Delawareans are treated honestly and fairly in both the rates they experience, and the explanations they are afforded.”

The Department of Insurance does not set insurance rates, instead, its role is to analyze proposed rate changes against specific, actuarily justified criteria to determine whether rates are fair for both consumers and the insurance industry alike.

18 Del. C. § 2304(2) makes it unlawful to “…[make] any assertion, representation or statement with respect to the business of insurance or with respect to any person in the conduct of the insurance business, which is untrue, deceptive or misleading.”

The bulletin reiterates that when an insured questions a premium change, the Department expects that a full explanation be provided by the company or agent. Industry professionals who offer responses to consumers that are deliberately misleading or claim the department has required the rate change shall be considered to be knowingly violating the statute.

View Universally Applicable Bulletin No. 1


You just read:

Insurers and Agents Required to Provide Rate Explanations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more