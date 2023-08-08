A YOUNG MAN'S QUEST TOWARD BIRTH

Between Two Gates: A Young Man’s Quest Toward Birth

Between Two Gates: A Young Man’s Quest Toward Birth

Neil Perry Gordon with paperback

Neil Perry Gordon with paperback

Neil Perry Gordon

Neil in Zurich

Between Two Gates: A Young Man’s Quest Towards Birth

Each twist and turn in the story leads to deeper insights about life, death, and what lies in between, challenging our perceptions and provoking thought and our understanding of the world.”
— Amazon Reader Review

PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 5, 2023 – Immerse yourself in a spellbinding journey of self-discovery and spiritual exploration with Neil Perry Gordon's latest novel, "Between Two Gates: A Young Man’s Quest Towards Birth." Garnering critical acclaim, this captivating book masterfully weaves the tangible world with mystical dimensions beyond comprehension, offering readers an unforgettable and immersive experience.

In "Between Two Gates," readers follow the extraordinary journey of Samuel, led by his wise and sage-like grandfather, through a world where the past echoes and purgatorial underworlds await. Each chapter unfolds with a mesmerizing intricacy that showcases the author's remarkable storytelling prowess, leaving readers spellbound by the vivid imagery and immersive narrative.

Gordon's writing takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster, delving deep into the human psyche, from fear and uncertainty to love and enlightenment. Through Samuel's experiences, readers can share his triumphs and struggles, forging a powerful connection with the protagonist.

What sets this book apart is the profound revelations it presents. With each twist and turn, "Between Two Gates" offers more profound insights into life, death, and the enigmatic realm between them. The thought-provoking revelations challenge readers' perceptions, prompting them to question their world understanding.

One reader review raves, "In this fascinating narrative, the author deftly intertwines the tangible world we know with mystical dimensions beyond our comprehension. Every chapter is a testament to the author's command over storytelling, painting vivid pictures in the reader's mind."

"Between Two Gates" is not just a book but a spiritual guide that takes readers on an unforgettable odyssey. Whether you're a fan of supernatural tales or philosophical ponderings, this novel will leave you captivated, inspired, and contemplating the profound mysteries of existence.

For a transformative literary experience, join Samuel's journey in "Between Two Gates: A Young Man’s Quest Towards Birth" by Neil Perry Gordon, available now on the author's website and leading book retailers.

About the Author:

Neil Perry Gordon is a highly regarded and prolific novelist acclaimed for his historical and metaphysical fiction. With eleven novels and a novella to his name, his latest work, "Between Two Gates – A Young Man's Quest Towards Birth," showcases his literary prowess. Gordon's writing has garnered commendation from esteemed publications like Kirkus, Midwest Book Review, and Book Viral. At the same time, his readers on platforms such as Amazon and Goodreads have also praised his works with countless positive reviews.

Neil's education at the Green Meadow Waldorf School significantly shaped his passion for writing. There, he imbibed the belief that music, dance, theater, writing, literature, legends, and myths were not mere subjects to be studied but experiences to be embraced and absorbed.

In terms of his writing process, Neil adopts an organic approach. Rather than relying on a detailed outline, he begins with a premise for his characters and allows the story to unfold naturally. This method gives rise to unforeseen twists and captivating outcomes that have captivated readers. His novels balance character development and exhilarating action, ensuring a dynamic pace that engenders readers.

Neil Perry Gordon's dedication to his craft and ability to craft engaging narratives have firmly established him as an accomplished historical and metaphysical fiction author. With each new publication, he continues enthralling readers with his imaginative storytelling and insightful explorations of the human experience.

Readers can learn more about Neil Perry Gordon by visiting his website and blog at: NeilPerryGordon.com. Or at NeilPerryGordon.substack.com

Neil Perry Gordon
Neil Perry Gordon - Novelist
+1 845-304-0520
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

A YOUNG MAN'S QUEST TOWARD BIRTH

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Neil Perry Gordon
Neil Perry Gordon - Novelist
+1 845-304-0520
Company/Organization
Neil Perry Gordon - Novelist
1 Broadway
Park Ridge, New Jersey, 07656
United States
+1 845-304-0520
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Beginning with his debut novel—A Cobbler’s Tale, followed by Moon Flower, The Righteous One, The Bomb Squad, Hope City, Sadie’s Sin, Cape Nome, Otzi’s Odyssey, Denali and most recently—Thunder Falls, Neil Perry Gordon has established himself as a well-respected and prolific historical and metaphysical fiction novelist. His storytelling ability has earned him high editorial praise from the likes of Kirkus, Midwest Book Review, Book Viral and others, including hundreds of four and five star reader reviews on Amazon and Goodreads. Neil attributes his love of the writing process from his formative education at the Green Meadow Waldorf School, where he understood that classes such as music, dance and theater, writing, literature, legends and myths, were not simply subjects to be learned, but lessons to be experienced. His creative writing methods and inspiration have been described as organic; meaning he begins his work with a premise for his characters, rather than working within the confines of a formal, detailed outline. This encourages his writing to offer surprising twists and unexpected outcomes, which readers have celebrated. His novels have the attributes of being driven by an equal balance between character development and face-paced action, which moves his stories along at a swift page-turning pace.

website

More From This Author
A YOUNG MAN'S QUEST TOWARD BIRTH
Enchanting Spiritual Odyssey Unraveled in "Between Two Gates: A Young Man’s Quest Towards Birth"
NEIL PERRY GORDON RELEASES THE NAZARITE
View All Stories From This Author