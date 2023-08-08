vAIsual and Rightsify ink licensing deal to deliver royalty-free music for AI training

Courtesy Frederick J. Medina via Vecteezy

vAIsual Inc today signed a licensing deal with Rightsify to package their collection of millions of songs into datasets for AI training.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While Rightsify, established in 2013, has supplied music for thousands of business venues around the world, the rapid progress of AI in 2023 has led to a transition to dataset licensing for generative AI.

According to vAIsual CEO, Michael Osterrieder, the deal is an important step in making highly specific datasets to meet the needs of AI developers wanting to create generative AI models for music.

“We are excited to partner with Rightsify to offer rights-cleared music on the Dataset Shop.

This collection is particularly useful for ML developers because the audio files are in a lossless format and are associated with JSON files containing over 800 parameters describing the music in exact detail.

Annotation on this level is something Rightsify have excelled at, and we think these datasets will spawn all sorts of music generation technology, powered by AI,” says Osterrieder.

“At Rightsify, we are excited to be working with the Dataset Shop to promote ethical and copyright-compliant use of generative AI. Large scale music models are the future of music and we're proud to be at its forefront” says Alex Bestall, CEO at Rightsify.

In the coming weeks, datasets will be custom-made from the Rightsify library of royalty-free music. The datasets are specially prepared for engineers to add to their workflow for AI training and are available via the Dataset Shop.

About Dataset Shop

First launched in 2022 by the “clean data guys”, vAIsual Inc’s Dataset Shop is a marketplace for visual media designed specifically for AI training purposes.

The online store initially sold the largest biometrically released human dataset, consisting of over 600,000 high-quality images, custom prepared for AI training.

The Dataset Shop is rapidly growing the collection of datasets through partnerships with stock agencies seeking to address the issue of widespread scraping of datasets, obtained without the consent of copyright owners.

About Rightsify and Global Copyright Exchange:

Global Copyright Exchange (GCX) by Rightsify provides a comprehensive and compliant dataset licensing framework to developers, music and entertainment companies, and anyone else looking to train generative AI ethically. With more than one hundred years of copyright-cleared music in a wide range of genres, GCX is the only "clean" catalog with robust metadata to support training of text-to-music and other AI music models.