Indium Market 2023: Estimated to reach USD Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8%

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indium is a post-transition metallic element that is rare in Earth's crust. It has no obvious role in biological processes, but is of considerable industrial importance. The main source of indium is zinc concentrates (indium containing 0.0001 ~ 0.1%), recovered as a byproduct in the smelting of zinc ore and tin smelting process. Indium is mainly used for production of indium tin oxide (ITO), alloys and solders. Another important use of indium was for III-V semiconductor materials for light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes. Some manufactures also extract indium from the waste electronic materials (ITO). The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes. Japan is the largest manufacture region with about 32% market share. China and Korea are follower, account for about 49% market share. The main manufacturers are Korea Zinc, Dowa, Asahi Holdings, Teck, Umicore, Nyrstar, YoungPoong, PPM Pure Metals GmbH, Doe Run, China Germanium, Guangxi Debang, Zhuzhou Smelter Group, Huludao Zinc Industry, China Tin Group, GreenNovo, Yuguang Gold and Lead, Zhuzhou Keneng etc. Dowa is the largest manufacturer with about 12% market share.

The global Indium market was valued at USD 452.6 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 674.7 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Who is the largest manufacturers of Indium Market Worldwide?

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

Indium Market Research Report Statistics:

Focused Industry - Chemical & Material

List of Figures, Tables and Charts - 148

Sample PDF of Report - 103 pages

Market Segmentation - Type, Application, End-User, Region, and More

By Type

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

By Application

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Others

Regions - United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Report Coverage - Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Has there been any international intervention to address both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indium market is one of the many industries that has been impacted. The effects of the pandemic have been felt globally, with major market participants and downstream customers all feeling the squeeze. However, a new report sheds some light on what the future may hold for the Indium market.

The report takes into account multiple factors, including changes in consumer behavior, demand, transport capacity, and trade flow under COVID-19. In addition, the research seeks to contextualize the effects of regional conflict on the market. The report provides valuable insights into the present and future state of the Indium market.

One of the most notable aspects of the report is its analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the industry. The conflict has undoubtedly had an effect on the market, and the report delves into how this has played out. By providing a nuanced perspective on how the Indium market has been influenced by both conflict and pandemic, the report provides valuable information to those who are looking to invest in the industry.

With tables and figures to help analyze the global Indium market trends, this study provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

What are the Drivers, Restraints, and Research Methodology used in this study?

The research report provides an analysis of the various factors driving the market's growth. The factors that impede market growth are fundamental because they create different curves to seize opportunities in emerging markets. Data collection and analysis for the base year were carried out using a large sample data collection module. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes a supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis, and supplier engagement analysis.

