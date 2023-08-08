Upgaming introduces the Bet-Builder - A new feature for it's B2B Sportsbook Software
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading iGaming solutions provider Upgaming has recently announced the launch of its latest tool, "Bet Builder", into its sportsbook software. This advanced feature offers unmatched flexibility and engagement, setting new standards for the sportsbook industry.
What makes "Bet Builder" as one of the most efficient features is its unique offering: allowing end users to handcraft odds by combining multiple markets into a single ticket. Users can combine up to 10 markets from a single sport, with "Bet Builder" adeptly calculating the accumulated odds. This multi-selection format provides a more immersive experience for the user, increasing the engagement into the operator’s platform.
"Bet Builder" gives operators the ability to offer a novel and captivating betting style that has the potential to draw in and keep customers. The feature of allowing multiple selections can motivate users to include various markets in the ticket, which could lead to an increase in revenue. Simply put, "Bet Builder" represents a high-margin product, with expected margins that can exceed 30%.
With Upgaming's sportsbook, Operators can gain access to an extensive range of over 140 different sports, more than 112 000 live events, and in excess of 96 000 pre-match events each month. Upgaming’s sportsbook software is furnished with a rapid and scalable infrastructure that includes 5 200 distinct markets, the highest coefficients, and competitive odds. The Sportsbook software with "Bet Builder" can be integrated with a Sportsbook API. The integration is a straightforward and efficient process, allowing operators to launch their sportsbook business in 1 week by smoothly incorporating Upgaming’s sportsbook software into their existing platform.
About Upgaming:
Upgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.
