With 3.8% CAGR, Goat Milk Market Value to Surpass USD 11.4 Billion by 2026

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Goat Milk Market size was valued at $8.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Goat milk is the type of milk which is white, opaque liquid with a slightly sweet taste and no odor and has various health benefits. The report includes different product categories of goat milk such as milk, cheese, milk powder, and others. The milk by product type is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to its health benefits, which increases its popularity among the health-conscious population.

Rise in health awareness of goat milk, increase in demand of goat milk products, and government subsidies for goat farming have boosted the growth of the global goat milk market. However, high cost of the goat milk, and increase in awareness for vegan products impede the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, technological advancement and aggressive marketing strategies for goat milk, and surge in online sales of F&B products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the major players in the operating in the global goat milk market include Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., AVH Dairy Trade B.V., Goat Partners International, Granarolo S.p.A., Meyenberg Goat Milk, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, St Helen’s Farm, Stickney Hill Dairy Inc., Woolwich Dairy Inc., and Xi'an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co.Ltd.

The other players in the global goat milk industry are FIT, dairy expert, Hay Dairies Pte Ltd., The Good Goat Milk Co., Summerhill Goat Dairy, Delamere Dairy, Holle baby food AG, Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co., Yayi International, and Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC).

The goat milk market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product, the market is segmented into milk, cheese, milk powder, and others.

Based on the goat milk market analysis by product, the cheese segment is expected to grow comparatively faster than other goat milk products, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3%.

According to the goat milk market forecast by distribution channel, the specialty store segment was the major revenue contributor in the market in 2018. In addition, the online segment is expected to witness a growth of the market due to increase in penetration of internet and e-commerce platforms.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global goat milk market, owing to availability of fresh milk products at single store. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in online marketing with huge options such as availability of detailed information, and discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms.

The global Goat milk market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. This is owing to rise in working population and increase in growth of the fast food industry. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.80% during the study period. This is due to availability of government subsidies for goat farming.

