Gelatin Methacryloyl Market: Reshaping Industries through Biocompatible Innovations says AMI

Gelatin Methacryloyl Market: Reshaping Industries through Biocompatible Innovations
Global Gelatin Methacryloyl Market Accounted for US$ 178.6 Mn in 2022, Projected to Gain CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 – 2031

Global Gelatin Methacryloyl Market Synopsis
Gelatin methacryloyl is a biomaterial that is made by chemically modifying gelatin with methacrylic acid. It is a water-soluble polymer that can be used to improve plant growth, development, and stress tolerance. Gelatin Methacryloyl works by stimulating plant metabolism and improving the plant's ability to take up nutrients from the soil. It also helps to protect plants from stress, such as drought, heat, and cold.
The gelatin methacryloyl market experienced steady growth before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the crisis led to a demand decline due to various factors such as manufacturing shutdowns and transportation restrictions. However, The pandemic prompted a surge in research related to diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments. Gelatin Methacryloyl's biocompatibility made it an attractive choice for creating scaffolds and hydrogels for tissue engineering and drug delivery, contributing to COVID-19 research efforts. Furthermore, the urgency to develop solutions for the pandemic accelerated research and development in biocompatible materials. Gelatin Methacryloyl's adaptability and use in 3D bioprinting gained prominence as researchers explored rapid and precise fabrication methods. As the healthcare industry continues to advance and adapt in response to the pandemic, the demand for biocompatible materials for diagnostics, therapeutics, and research is expected to drive the growth of the gelatin methacryloyl market.
Global Gelatin Methacryloyl Market Growth Drivers:
• Growing Biomedical Research and Tissue Engineering Applications: The gelatin methacryloyl market is driven by the expanding biomedical research and tissue engineering fields. Gelatin Methacryloyl's biocompatibility and tunable properties have made it a preferred material for creating tissue-engineered scaffolds and biomedical devices. Studies have reported a substantial increase in Gelatin Methacryloyl-related research, with a 3-fold rise in publications between 2015 and 2020 (Scopus database). The versatile applications of Gelatin Methacryloyl in regenerative medicine have led to a surge in academic interest, propelling its demand in the medical and biotechnology sectors.
• Rising Adoption in 3D Bioprinting: The increasing adoption of 3D bioprinting has been a significant driver for the gelatin methacryloyl market. Gelatin Methacryloyl hydrogels are widely used in bioprinting applications due to their printability and cell-friendly characteristics. The number of academic papers focusing on Gelatin Methacryloyl in bioprinting increased almost five times between 2015 and 2020 (Scopus database). The ability to create complex tissue structures and organoids using Gelatin Methacryloyl-based bioprinting methods has accelerated its usage in drug testing, disease modeling, and personalized medicine.
• Advancements in Regenerative Medicine and Drug Delivery Systems: Gelatin Methacryloyl's potential in regenerative medicine and drug delivery has spurred its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Academic research indicates a rising interest in Gelatin Methacryloyl's applications for controlled drug release systems, showing a 4-fold increase in related publications from 2015 to 2020 (Scopus database). Its biocompatibility, biodegradability, and ease of functionalization have contributed to its use as a carrier for targeted drug delivery, promoting advancements in personalized therapies and improved treatment options.
Global Gelatin Methacryloyl Market Recent Developments:
• Some recent developments in the gelatin methacryloyl market include the development of new gelatin methacryloyl products with improved efficacy and safety profiles; the expansion of the organic farming sector, which is a major driver of the gelatin methacryloyl market; and government support for the use of gelatin methacryloyl in some countries.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibited rapid growth in the gelatin methacryloyl market. The region's increasing healthcare expenditure, growing biotechnology sector, and rising research activities have driven the adoption of Gelatin Methacryloyl-based products. Research papers and academic studies from Asia Pacific have indicated a surge in Gelatin Methacryloyl-related research and applications, suggesting the region's potential as the fastest-growing gelatin methacryloyl market.
Global Gelatin Methacryloyl Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o CELLINK
o Gelomics Pty Ltd
o Merck KGaA
o The Gelatin Methacryloyl Company
o Thermo Fisher Scientific
o Other Industry Participants
In July 2023, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), a leading science and technology company, announced the enlargement of its Lenexa facility located in Kansas, USA. The expansion entails the addition of 9,100 square meters of laboratory space and production capacity, specifically aimed at manufacturing cell culture media.
Global Gelatin Methacryloyl Market (Revenue & Volume):
By Application
o Tissue Engineering
o 3D Bioprinting
o Drug Delivery
o Cell Culture
o Wound Healing
o Others
By End-use
o Biotechnology
o Pharmaceutical
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
