Advanced HDR by Technicolor Demonstrates Innovations in High Dynamic Range Solutions for Live Broadcast at SET Expo 2023

Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced HDR by Technicolor returns to SET Expo this year to showcase its suite of solutions. The Advanced HDR by Technicolor team will be available to discuss the latest innovations in delivering rich immersive visual experiences at booth 44 in a joint demonstration with Fraunhofer IIS and MainConcept.

Also, don’t miss Philip’s José Filipe Ferraz Valente, who will deliver a presentation titled “HDR Production – Tone Mapping Technologies and Round-Trip Conversion Performances” in room 3 on Tuesday, August 8 at 12:45pm.

Throughout the conference, experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations of how Advanced HDR by Technicolor:

* Delivers premium HDR to Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão Digital (SBTVD) TV2.5 to optimize the transition from SBTVD TV2.0 to SBTVD TV3.0. The demonstration will be provided along with the presentation of Cobalt’s 9904-UDX-4K openGear processing cards, providing ITM and SL-HDR encoding tools implementation and MainConcept Live Encoder with AVC/H.264 — a powerful all-in-one video and audio encoding engine that simplifies common broadcast and OTT video workflows.

* Worked with Globo on FIFA World Cup 2022 trial that demonstrated TV2.5 premium HDR with unique SDR background compatibility. Advanced HDR by Technicolor collaborated with Cobalt Digital, V-Nova and MainConcept to provide production and distribution tools.

* Provides solutions that are fully compliant with AVC 8-bit codecs to support TV2.5 while reducing banding effects and comparing the results to HDR PQ delivery.

* Prepares the transition to TV3.0 with VVC and LCEVC codecs.

* Leverages the ATSC 3.0 standard to bring premium HDR viewing experiences in the United States via new Hisense TVs equipped with MTK chipsets.

To schedule a briefing with Advanced HDR by Technicolor subject matter experts during SET Expo 2023 contact airrion@mindsharecapture.com.

About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Advanced HDR by Technicolor® is a suite of High Dynamic Range (HDR) production, distribution and display solutions that leverages machine learning (ML) technology to maximize image quality and enhance the consumer viewing experience. There are two major components to Advanced HDR by Technicolor:

The Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) tool provides a dynamic, tunable, real-time solution to up-convert SDR content to HDR with full freedom and flexibility to manage contrast, brightness and color saturation.

The Single Layer HDR (SL-HDR) is a dynamic and tunable real-time tool that implements the ETSI SL-HDR standards to generate and deliver a single, consistent, high-quality broadcast stream starting from any mix of input content (such as live, movies, news) across a wide range of HDR formats (HDR10, HLG, S-LOG3). SL-HDR1 transforms HDR input streams into SDR-plus-metadata streams. SL-HDR compatible receivers provide consumers with high-quality HDR images that can be adapted to optimize the display capabilities of their devices. Thanks to the unique backward compatibility feature of SL-HDR1, consumers who do not have HDR devices can enjoy the highest quality SDR experience.

To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor visit:

https://advancedhdrbytechnicolor.com/