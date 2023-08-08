Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market

The Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Residential Use, Commercial Use), and Types (Recycled PVC Type, Non-recycled PVC Type). The Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market worldwide?

Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring

Zhejiang Walrus New Material

CFL Flooring

Zhejiang Kingdom

Novalis

Zhejiang GIMIG Technology

Mohawk

Taizhou Huali New Materials

Decno Group

Mannington Mills

Zhejiang Oufei New Material

Snmo LVT

Armstrong Flooring

Short Description About Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market:

The Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

SPC stands for Stone Polymer Composite, a limestone core combined with PVC dust and a stabilizer. As a result, it's denser due to the core being 60-70% limestone with a 30% PVC core fused together. Often referred to as rigid core, SPC is 10X more impact resistant than WPC. It's also more stable to sunlight, can be installed in sunrooms, and has better scratch resistance compared to WPC.

Highlights

The global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring market is projected to reach US$ 7930.9 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 3107.7 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2023 and 2028.

The industry is relatively fragmented and the main players are located in China and the United States. Decno Group, Armstrong, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring, Zhejiang Oufei New Material, Zhejiang Walrus New Material and Zhejiang Kingdom are considered to be the main players in the industry. Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring is considered to be the market leader with a 9% market share in sales.In terms of product, non-recycled PVC type is the largest segment, with a share over 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is residential use, followed by commercial use.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring

Residential Use

Commercial Use

What are the types of Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring market share In 2022.

Recycled PVC Type

Non-recycled PVC Type

Which regions are leading the Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

