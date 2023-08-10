SPI Software Announces Sponsorship of GNEX-CRTA Conference in Quebec City, August 29-31
We are proud to sponsor the GNEX-CRTA Conference and have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals in Quebec City.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Software, a global leader in providing software solutions for the vacation ownership industry, has recently announced its sponsorship of the upcoming GNEX-CRTA Conference in Quebec City from August 29-31.
— Gordon McClendon, CEO SPI Software
The GNEX-CRTA Conference, organized by the Canadian Resort & Travel Association (CRTA) and the Global Networking Experience (GNEX), is a premier event that brings together industry professionals, leaders, and decision-makers from the vacation ownership and resort industries. The conference provides a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among attendees.
As a proud sponsor of this event, SPI Software will showcase its cutting-edge software solutions designed specifically for the vacation ownership industry. With over 45 years of experience, SPI Software has been a trusted partner for numerous resorts, developers, and management companies worldwide. Their comprehensive suite of products includes property management, owner services, finance, sales, and marketing, as well as inventory management and reservations platforms, offering seamless and efficient solutions for vacation ownership businesses.
"We are proud to sponsor the GNEX-CRTA Conference and have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals in Quebec City," said Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software. "This event provides an ideal platform for us to showcase our GNEX award-winning innovative software solutions and demonstrate how our technology can drive business growth and enhance operational efficiency for vacation ownership companies."
SPI Software will have a prominent presence at the conference, with several members of their executive team participating, enabling conference attendees to learn more about their software solutions, and explore how SPI Software can help resort businesses thrive in the highly competitive vacation ownership industry.
To schedule a meeting with SPI Software during the GNEX-CRTA Conference, please contact their global vice president of sales, David Callaghan, at David.Callaghan@SPIinc.com or via phone at +1(786).671.3141.
About SPI Software:
SPI Software is a leading provider of software solutions for the vacation ownership industry. With over 35 years of experience, SPI Software offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to streamline operations and optimize business performance. Their solutions are trusted by resorts, developers, and management companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.spisoftware.com.
For more details on GNEX-CRTA 2023, 29-31 August in Quebec City, Canada visit https://gnexcanada.com
