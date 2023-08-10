As the climate crisis grows, experts discuss how to help climate refugees
When entire nations vanish beneath the waves or become uninhabitable due to desertification, where do people find refuge? Not in international refugee laws.
The right to migrate in the context of climate change is a matter of human rights and justice.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), in partnership with Purdue University Fort Wayne and the International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation, is gathering experts on climate change and refugee law for a free webinar.
— Itza Castañeda
The webinar will spotlight the plight of climate refugees, who are unable to obtain refugee classification under current international law, and possible legal solutions.
Cynthia Lange, one of the speakers at the upcoming webinar, explained the problem:
“There are no legally binding international agreements requiring countries to recognize climate migrants,” Lange said. “Unlike refugees who enjoy a range of legal protection and rights, Climate Migrants are not classified as refugees. They therefore lack legal protection and rights such as freedom of movement, authorization to work, access to social services, family unification, etc.”
Itza Castañeda, another panelist, expanded the issue from legal definitions to human rights:
"The right to migrate in the context of climate change is a matter of human rights and justice,” Castañeda said.
Shahin Ashraf added context based on the worsening climate situation worldwide and the role of faith groups like Islamic Relief Worldwide, who she represents:
“When entire nations vanish beneath the waves or become uninhabitable due to desertification, where do people find refuge?” Ashraf said. “Let us unite to explore the power of faith and moral responsibility in promoting legal reform and protecting the rights of climate refugees.”
The webinar is free to the public and will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
Register at https://bit.ly/climate-refugees-refuge
Speakers will include:
• Frances Namoumou – Programmes Manager for Ecological Stewardship and Climate Justice at the Pacific Conference of Churches
• Cynthia Juarez Lange – Thought leader in global mobility programs with over 30 year’s experience in immigration law, pro bono work, and nonprofit work dedicated to helping the lives of refugees and immigrants
• Shahin Ashraf – Head of Advocacy, Islamic Relief Worldwide
• Itza Castañeda – Equity Director for the World Resources Institute
About the G20 Process
The Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth’s most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
About the G20 Interfaith Forum
The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.
For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org.
###
Marianna Richardson
G20 Interfaith Forum
+1 801-692-1442
secretariat@g20interfaith.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube