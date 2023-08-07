News Release – Department of Health shuts down Port Town Texaco in Kahului for rodent infestation

Kahului – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard and immediately shut down Port Town Texaco during a complaint inspection conducted on August 3, 2023 for a rodent infestation. The establishment is located at 109 W Ka’ahumanu Ave. in Kahului and is operated by Lahaina Petroleum LLC.

The DOH Food Safety Branch conducted the inspection in response to a complaint and observed an active rodent infestation within the establishment. The inspection confirmed at least three live rodents and a significant amount of rodent droppings and adulterated food showing evidence of an active rodent infestation. Based on the observations, inspectors instructed the establishment to immediately cease all food operations to protect the public’s health.

The DOH is requiring Port Town Texaco to complete the following corrective actions prior to allowing the establishment to resume food sales to the public:

Contact a professional pest control company to discuss a rodent treatment/monitoring plan to fully eradicate the rodent infestation;

Remove clutter within the kitchen and storage areas to eliminate rodent harborage areas

Place all food and drink items in closed bin containers ; and

and Clean all areas with rodent droppings.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday August 7, 2023.

About

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.



# # #

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-586-4407