Green Home Systems Named Among the 7 Best Solar Companies in California for 2023

Green Home Systems has been named among the 7 Best Solar Companies in California for 2023, further cementing its industry leadership.

We are committed to helping homeowners save money, achieve energy independence, and reduce their environmental impact” — Barry Durand, GHS Commercial Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 7 Best Solar Companies in California for 2023 by MarketWatch Guides. This comes shortly after the company was also named among the Best Solar Contractors of 2023 by Solar Power World, further solidifying its position as a leader in the solar industry.

This prestigious recognition underscores Green Home Systems' commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solar solutions to homeowners. As an Authorized Panasonic Elite Installer, Green Home Systems has consistently demonstrated its dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

"We are honored to be recognized by MarketWatch Guides as one of the top solar companies in California," said Barry Durand, Commercial Manager at GHS "This accolade is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing our customers with the best solar solutions. We are committed to helping homeowners save money, achieve energy independence, and reduce their environmental impact."

The selection process conducted by MarketWatch guides involved a comprehensive analysis of various factors, including customer service, product quality, and overall business performance. Green Home Systems stood out for its exceptional service, high-quality solar installations, and commitment to sustainability.

For more information about Green Home Systems and its solar solutions, please visit www.greenhomesystems.com