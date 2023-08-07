From Literary Success to Penetrating the Silver Screen: Faye Jones's "Lizard's Tale" Takes a Leap Towards Hollywood
Renowned author Faye Jones has transformed her inspiring book "Lizard's Tale" into a screenplay, ready to pitch to Hollywood for a film adaptation.
In an exhilarating development that's set to captivate both literary enthusiasts and cinephiles alike, renowned author Faye Jones has transformed her inspiring book "Lizard's Tale" into a screenplay, ready to pitch to Hollywood for a film adaptation. This remarkable journey from the pages of a book to the potential glitz and glamour of the silver screen is being managed by Kew Media, who currently holds the film rights for the screenplay.
"Lizard's Tale" is not just a story; it's a life philosophy. It's the coming-of-age account of a Mississippi boy, Ralph Lane Jones, who grows into a unique man, facing obstacles with wit, charm, and unyielding love. Nicknamed 'Lizard' for his ability to slither, jump, and spot opportunities, Ralph's life is a testament to standing firm for one's values and living life on one's terms.
From his extraordinary gifts like jumping fifteen feet high, baking delicious biscuits, training wild horses, to his adventures in sports like football, basketball, and pole vaulting, Ralph's life is a thrilling ride. His journey inspires others to make their path through life, standing boldly for personal beliefs, and always respecting others.
Faye Jones, a retired sociology instructor and professional development coordinator from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has been recognized as "Outstanding Instructor of the Year.” Her writings have contributed to various sociology textbooks, and her life is filled with art, reading, travel, especially to Italy, and spending time with her loving family.
The transformation of "Lizard's Tale" into a screenplay marks a significant milestone in Faye Jones's literary career. The book's unique blend of humor, wisdom, and life lessons makes it a perfect candidate for a film adaptation that could resonate with audiences worldwide.
Kew Media's involvement in managing the film rights adds a layer of excitement and anticipation for what could become a cinematic masterpiece. The screenplay is expected to retain the lively and articulate tone that has made the book a literary success.
Notable film content director C. Graham applauds the book's exceptional combination of imagination and valuable life lessons. “It is a story that touches the heart, encourages self-reflection, and reminds us of the power of authenticity and staying true to ourselves. Filled with wit, charm, and an abundance of life lessons,”
"Lizard's Tale" is more than a book; it's a celebration of life, values, and the human spirit. Its journey towards the silver screen is a testament to its universal appeal and the creative vision of Faye Jones.
