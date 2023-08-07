Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Forest Park 

Forest Park, GA (August 7, 2023) The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Forest Park, GA. The Forest Park Police Department (FPPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 6, 2023. One man was injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information shows that at about 2:40 a.m., FPPD received 911 calls in reference to a domestic dispute occurring in the area of 4735 Courtney Drive. Callers stated they heard a woman screaming for help and that a man, identified as Marshall Cloud, age 50, of Atlanta, had a firearm and was threatening family members. A man was heard during the 911 call stating, “I’m going to kill someone tonight and I’m going to jail.” When officers arrived at the location, Cloud came outside the home with a firearm. Cloud fired his gun and officers returned fire, hitting Cloud. Cloud was taken to Grady hospital where he is in critical condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.