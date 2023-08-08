Locus Bio-Energy Launches AcidBoost Biosurfactant Technology for Enhanced Wellbore Remediation
Multifunctional, enhanced biosurfactant technology outperforms conventional acidizing solvent packages and tackles key challenges in wellbore remediation.
By simplifying wellbore remediation treatments, AcidBoost helps operators bring their wells back into profitable production with less downtime.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil innovation leader Locus Bio-Energy (Locus BE) recently launched its game-changing AcidBoost™ – a biosurfactant-based product line to address the prevalent challenges in wellbore remediation with acid stimulation fluid systems. The revolutionary biosurfactant technology allows operators to use a single acid additive that outperforms conventional, multi-stage solvent packages.
— Megan Pearl, vice president of technology at Locus BE
Wellbore remediation with acid-based fluid systems is critical for eliminating carbonate scales, controlling iron deposition and removing formation damage to restore production rates. The process typically requires multiple stages to successfully incorporate the required chemical package needed for acidizing.
AcidBoost was specifically designed with unique, multifunctional properties to mitigate the lengthy and complex process often needed to ensure chemical compatibility. The biosurfactant-based microemulsion is effective as both a surfactant and a detergent at low concentrations, making single stage deployment of acid, surfactant and solvent possible. This allows operators to reduce multi-step processes into a single, efficient application.
“By simplifying wellbore remediation treatments, AcidBoost helps operators bring their wells back into profitable production with less downtime,” said Megan Pearl, vice president of technology at Locus BE. “It enables an easier, more efficient process that also improves performance.”
Laboratory testing on oil-saturated carbonate samples confirmed AcidBoost outperforms conventional wellbore cleaning packages. The biosurfactant technology’s robust detergency power efficiently removes oil from the reservoir rock, optimizing the surface for acidizing. Moreover, AcidBoost’s strong demulsification and wettability alteration leave the system emulsion-free and in a water-wet state. As a result, the acid treatment achieves better penetration and reactivity — ultimately delivering more effective remediation for improved production rates.
Acidizing Comparison: AcidBoost™ Biosurfactants v. Solvent (Xylene):
This video shows an acidizing comparison of 1.5% Hydrochloric Acid (HCl), 1.5% HCl + Solvent (xylene) and 1.5% HCl + Locus Bio-Energy' AcidBoost™ biosurfactant technology. The side-by-side comparison of the entire test shows how much more effective AcidBoost is at removing oil from the carbonate chips and allowing the acid to work on the clean carbonate surface.
AcidBoost represents a paradigm shift in wellbore remediation, offering operators a comprehensive and highly efficient solution using sustainable biosurfactant technology. With this addition to its product portfolio, Locus BE continues to lead the way in driving oilfield advancements that deliver exceptional performance while also aligning with the industry's growing focus on sustainability.
Learn how AcidBoost can improve acid remediation programs and maximize production at LocusBioEnergy.com.
###
About Locus Bio-Energy
Locus Bio-Energy is an innovation leader committed to offering the best in science-driven and sustainable oilfield chemistries to the oil and gas industry. Utilizing the scientific capabilities of our accelerator company, Locus Fermentation Solutions, Locus Bio-Energy turns novel biosurfactants with a near-zero carbon footprint into sustainable treatments tailored for upstream and midstream applications. Our non-living, environmentally friendly biosurfactants address a wide variety of the industry’s most pressing challenges, including improving well reliability and long-term production while decreasing risk, environmental impact and costs. The biosurfactant treatments are made from 100% renewable resources and have been proven to replace or boost synthetic chemicals at a fraction of the dosage rates and cost, with a 2-3x ROI. For further information, visit LocusBioEnergy.com.
Brittany Mobley
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
+1 440-561-0800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube