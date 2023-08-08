ActNOW x Justice For Hire Workshop with Jan Lucanus - Create, Choreograph, Film

Dive into ActNOW x Justice For Hire Workshop led by Jan Lucanus. Craft, Choreograph, Film - Transform into a Hero JFH - Justice For Hire ReelwUrld Shot by Thais Aquino

Transform into a hero at ActNOW x Justice For Hire Workshop! Craft, choreograph, and film your epic journey with Award Winning Director Jan Lucanus.

Our goal is to change what access means in Hollywood, empowering people to cast themselves in the roles of their dreams and come together to tell epic stories.” — Jan Lucanus, Justice For Hire Producer and Founder of ReelwUrld

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready to embark on an exhilarating journey to become the queer action hero the world needs? Look no further than the upcoming "ActNOW x Justice For Hire" immersive workshop led by renowned award-winning action director, Jan Lucanus. This one-of-a-kind event promises to empower participants to step into the shoes of their own hero, all while learning the art of action choreography and filmmaking.

Taking place on Saturday, August 12th, from 3pm to 5pm, at the prestigious Shaolin American Self Defense Academy located at 4723 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91602, this workshop offers an exceptional opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the world of action-packed storytelling.

The collaborative effort between ActNOW and Justice For Hire, the pioneering community-driven cinematic universe, has generated immense excitement within both the LGBTQIA+ and filmmaking communities. Attendees are encouraged to come equipped with their own hero concept (sans superpowers, think "Kick-Ass" movie vibes), and even don their most creative costumes to fully embrace the immersive experience. Jazz Pierre, ActNOW's VP of Operations, shared her enthusiasm for this groundbreaking event, stating, "Queer folks are already superheroes! And now it's time to show Hollywood what we're made of! We are thrilled to partner with Justice For Hire to create a new workshop for the community, a workshop that will answer the question, 'Where are all the queer superheroes?'"

Key Workshop Highlights Include:

- Create A Character: Participants can unleash their creativity as they craft a hero persona that resonates with their own unique identity and values.

- Tailored Action Choreography: Under the expert guidance of Jan Lucanus, participants will learn and execute exhilarating action choreography customized to their character's narrative.

- Epic Action Scene Filming: Participants can use their newfound skills to the test as they film an electrifying action sequence, resulting in a thrilling cinematic experience.

Tickets for the workshop are priced at $5 Secure a spot now by visiting the following link: Tickets Here.

For more information about the Justice For Hire story and universe, visit https://www.justiceforhire.com/story

About ActNOW

ActNOW is LA's only LGBTQIA+ Acting Class, proudly associated with Rainbow Entertainment. It provides a communal space for queer talent to flourish and evolve as performers, free from judgment and stereotypes.

About Justice For Hire

Justice For Hire is a pioneering cinematic universe that empowers individuals to step into heroic roles and contribute to a collective storytelling experience. Part of the ReelwUrld cinematic social network, Justice For Hire aims to redefine access in Hollywood and inspire a new generation of storytellers.

About Jan Lucanus

Jan Lucanus is an award-winning action director and the visionary behind Justice For Hire. With a passion for empowering storytellers, Jan is dedicated to transforming the cinematic landscape and bringing diverse narratives to the forefront.

About Shaolin American Self Defense Academy

The Shaolin American Self Defense Academy is a renowned institution that offers a comprehensive approach to martial arts and self-defense training, fostering discipline, confidence, and empowerment.