From Literary Success to the Silver Screen: "Seventeen Parcels" - A Thrilling Treasure Hunt Adventure Heads to Hollywood
Author Mic Lowther's captivating novel gets the Hollywood treatment as it transforms into an exciting screenplay for potential Film Adaptation.
Seventeen Parcels delivers a heartwarming treasure hunt while imparting a significant message about the importance of family bonds and cherishing time with loved ones as they grow up.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mic Lowther's captivating novel gets the Hollywood treatment as it transforms into an exciting screenplay for potential Film Adaptation. Brace yourself for an exhilarating cinematic journey as renowned author Mic Lowther brings his sensational novel, "Seventeen Parcels," to the forefront of Hollywood's attention. Taking the literary world by storm, Lowther's captivating treasure hunt adventure is now being adapted into a thrilling screenplay, and the film rights are being expertly managed by Kew Media.
— Alessandro Bernardi
"Seventeen Parcels" weaves a mesmerizing tale of mystery and adventure, leaving readers guessing with each turn of the page. In this spellbinding novel, a wealthy man bequeaths a vast fortune to his three grown children. However, information about the inheritance is hidden within 17 parcels scattered across the United States, each containing crucial clues that lead to the ultimate revelation of their inheritance.
The genius behind this unconventional treasure hunt is billionaire Xander Moorhouse and his attorney, who enlist the help of a package delivery driver, Austin Somerfeld, to hide the mysterious parcels in different states. Over 18 months, Somerfeld meticulously follows a strict set of rules, earning a half-million dollars for his efforts.
Fast forward 11 years to Moorhouse's passing, and the three grown children – Caroline, David, and Juliana – must embark on a thrilling adventure to locate and open the parcels in the specified sequence. What unfolds is a captivating road trip-treasure hunt filled with obstacles and challenges that will leave readers as puzzled and intrigued as the heirs themselves when Xander's true intentions are finally revealed.
At its core, "Seventeen Parcels" delivers a powerful message about the importance of cherishing time with loved ones, especially during their formative years. The story resonates on multiple levels, portraying the journey of three siblings learning to work together towards a common goal while imparting valuable life lessons to their grandchildren.
"Seventeen Parcels delivers a gripping and heartwarming treasure hunt adventure that not only captivates readers but also imparts a significant message about the value of family bonds and the importance of cherishing time with loved ones as they grow up.” – Alessandro Bernardi, Film Concept Specialist
Mic Lowther, an accomplished author with an impressive 45-year writing career, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to "Seventeen Parcels." With an extensive bibliography spanning diverse genres, including the highly regarded "Walking North" and imaginative children's series "Manford of Morningglory Mountain," Lowther's storytelling prowess continues to captivate readers worldwide.
“I am thrilled to witness ‘Seventeen Parcels’ being adapted into a screenplay for Hollywood consideration,” shares Mic Lowther. “It’s idea began with What if a treasure hunt was backwards and began with burying treasure to be found years later? Proceeding from there, it has been an incredible journey to see it evolve and resonate with readers.”
As an author, computer programmer, and systems analyst for over six decades, Mic Lowther's diverse background infuses his narratives with a unique blend of creativity and analytical thinking. His literary works have been hailed for their depth and relatability, making "Seventeen Parcels" a perfect candidate for a thrilling cinematic experience.
The manuscript of "Seventeen Parcels" is available for exploration, allowing readers to immerse themselves in the gripping world of mystery and adventure. With Hollywood's attention firmly fixated on this captivating tale, the anticipation for a potential film adaptation is already reaching a fever pitch.
Mic Lowther is a seasoned author with an illustrious writing career spanning over four decades. His extensive bibliography includes a wide array of genres, with works like the acclaimed "Walking North" and the imaginative children's series "Manford of Morningglory Mountain." Lowther's storytelling prowess and vast life experiences have earned him a devoted readership and critical acclaim. As a computer programmer and systems analyst for over 60 years, Lowther's unique blend of creativity and analytical thinking adds depth and authenticity to his literary works.
