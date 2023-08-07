The Big Old Tree" Branches Out: From Literary Success to Hollywood Film Adaptation
In an exciting development, Christopher Wesson II has transformed his popular children's book, "The Big Old Tree," into a screenplay.
"The Big Old Tree" is a delightful and meaningful children's book that weaves together the magic of nature, the lessons of the seasons, and the joy of growth.
"The Big Old Tree" is a delightful and meaningful children's book that weaves together the magic of nature, the lessons of the seasons, and the joy of growth," says C.A. Christenson, a Film Concept Specialist. "It's a story that will resonate with audiences of all ages, and we're thrilled to be part of bringing it to life on the big screen."
Kew Media, a renowned name in the film industry, is currently managing the film rights for the screenplay. The company is known for its commitment to quality content and is excited to be part of this project.
The story of "The Big Old Tree" is a poignant reminder of the challenges and rewards of growing up. It's a tale of choices, opportunities, dreams, and the struggles it takes to reach them. The wisdom of the big old tree stands as a beacon before the storm, but in the end, a choice still has to be made.
Christopher Wesson II, a husband, and father of two, is a brand-new writer who believes in building a foundation. "Starting something new can be scary. Having a purpose is what is most important! I write for the children, I write for my children," he says. His dedication to storytelling and his passion for inspiring young minds is evident in his work.
"The Big Old Tree" has already made significant strides in the literary world. It was added to the Children’s Mercy Hospital library and showcased at the American Library Association annual conference. Now, as it prepares to branch out into the world of film, it's set to inspire and delight a whole new audience.
