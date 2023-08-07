Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,738 in the last 365 days.

Seven Men Arrested in Alcoa Human Trafficking Operation

ALCOA – A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Alcoa Police Department, and the 5th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the arrest of seven men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period beginning August 4th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested seven men. All were booked into the Blount County Jail on the following charges:

  • Rene Gonzalez (DOB: 8/5/79), Sevierville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.
  • Hardkkumar Patel (DOB: 8/9/91), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.
  • Jorge Pickens (DOB: 5/10/02), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.
  • Bradford Hartman (DOB: 10/14/88), Maryville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.
  • Kenneth Price (DOB: 7/31/62), Rogersville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.
  • Jeremiah Williams (DOB: 10/5/99), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.
  • Chethan Ranganatha (DOB: 8/1/83), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.

Part of the operation also focused on identifying potential victims of trafficking. Two adult women were cited and offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

Information about human trafficking and law enforcement’s actions to address the issue in Tennessee can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Seven Men Arrested in Alcoa Human Trafficking Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more