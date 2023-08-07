Governor Abbott Celebrates Mid-Continent Steel And Wire’s New Macro Hub In Laredo

August 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered the keynote address during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Mid-Continent Steel and Wire's new Macro Hub facility in Laredo. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Governor toured the new Macro Hub facility that will create more than 100 new jobs and bring $22 million in capital investment to boost the local economy in the Laredo region.

“I want to say a Texas-sized thank you to Mid-Continent Steel and Wire for choosing Laredo to build their new Macro Hub facility,” said Governor Abbott. “When you look at the size of this facility, it shows you what is needed to keep up with the size of demand for the steel and fencing products made and distributed here. This is spurred by the growth we have in Texas, and steel plays an important role in the building of the future of our state. Texas is the fastest-growing state in the United States, and with so much growth taking place, there is truly no better place for a steel-related business to address that growth than a business like this in a location like this. Laredo plays a pivotal role for Texas ranking No. 1 for exports in the United States for 21 years in a row. This facility will help add to that trade.”

The Governor was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Mid-Continent Steel and Wire CEO Fernando Villanueva and Senior Advisor Elizabeth Heaton and Deacero Group President and Board Chairman Raul Gutierrez. During the ceremony, Governor Abbott presented a proclamation to CEO Fernando Villanueva to commemorate the grand opening of Mid-Continent Steel and Wire's new Macro Hub facility.

Mid-Continent Steel and Wire is one of the biggest wire manufacturers in North America, and with its MAGNUM brand, it is the nation's largest nail manufacturer.