Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,677 in the last 365 days.

Department of Health shuts down Port Town Texaco in Kahuluifor rodent infestation

Posted on Aug 7, 2023 in Newsroom

Kahului – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard and immediately shut down Port Town Texaco during a complaint inspection conducted on August 3, 2023 for a rodent infestation. The establishment is located at 109 W Ka’ahumanu Ave. in Kahului and is operated by Lahaina Petroleum LLC.

The DOH Food Safety Branch conducted the inspection in response to a complaint and observed an active rodent infestation within the establishment. The inspection confirmed at least three live rodents and a significant amount of rodent droppings and adulterated food showing evidence of an active rodent infestation. Based on the observations, inspectors instructed the establishment to immediately cease all food operations to protect the public’s health.

The DOH is requiring Port Town Texaco to complete the following corrective actions prior to allowing the establishment to resume food sales to the public:

  • Contact a professional pest control company to discuss a rodent treatment/monitoring plan to fully eradicate the rodent infestation;
  • Remove clutter within the kitchen and storage areas to eliminate rodent harborage areas
  • Place all food and drink items in closed bin containers; and
  • Clean all areas with rodent droppings.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday August 7, 2023.

About

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

You just read:

Department of Health shuts down Port Town Texaco in Kahuluifor rodent infestation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more