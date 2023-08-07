Ready Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
- GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $1.87 -
- DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.36 -
- DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 9.3% -
NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial (“SBC”) loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
“The closing of the $867 million acquisition of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter marks a significant milestone for Ready Capital,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our increased scale and capabilities, significant liquidity and portfolio strength position the Company for sustained success.”
Second Quarter Highlights
- Completed merger with Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., a specialty real estate finance company specializing in originating and servicing residential and commercial construction loans, to create the 4th largest commercial mortgage REIT
- Total investments of $1.1 billion, including $512 million of SBC originations, $424 million of residential mortgage loans, and $121 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans
- Completed a $649 million securitization of floating rate SBC loans and sold $509 million of senior bonds at a weighted average cost of SOFR + 2.94%
- Initiated a new stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of $100 million of the Company’s common stock; acquired approximately 1.7 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $10.82
- Declared and paid dividends aggregating to $0.40 per share in cash
- Net book value of $14.52 per share of common stock as of June 30, 2023
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.
The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.
In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.
In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company’s residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.
To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.
The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Net Income
|$
|253,373
|Reconciling items:
|Unrealized gain on MSR
|(8,818
|)
|Increase in current expected credit loss reserve
|19,410
|Non-cash compensation
|2,062
|Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses
|14,177
|Bargain purchase gain
|(229,894
|)
|Total reconciling items
|$
|(203,063
|)
|Income tax adjustments
|973
|Distributable earnings
|$
|51,283
|Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|2,035
|Less: Income attributable to participating shares
|2,373
|Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders
|$
|46,875
|Distributable earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.36
|Distributable earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.35
U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company’s investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company’s assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.
|READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|227,504
|$
|163,041
|Restricted cash
|34,534
|55,927
|Loans, net (including $9,773 and $9,786 held at fair value)
|3,571,520
|3,576,310
|Loans, held for sale, at fair value
|238,664
|258,377
|Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $172 and $576 held at fair value)
|94,611
|186,985
|Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value
|33,770
|32,041
|Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
|59,015
|66,193
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $7,731 and $8,094 held at fair value)
|122,504
|118,641
|Investments held to maturity
|3,446
|3,306
|Purchased future receivables, net
|12,917
|8,246
|Derivative instruments
|8,755
|12,963
|Servicing rights (including $201,471 and $192,203 held at fair value)
|296,364
|279,320
|Real estate owned, held for sale
|251,325
|117,098
|Other assets
|220,691
|189,769
|Assets of consolidated VIEs
|7,207,426
|6,552,760
|Total Assets
|$
|12,383,046
|$
|11,620,977
|Liabilities
|Secured borrowings
|2,395,687
|2,846,293
|Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings
|110,838
|201,011
|Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net
|5,395,361
|4,903,350
|Convertible notes, net
|114,942
|114,397
|Senior secured notes, net
|344,241
|343,355
|Corporate debt, net
|762,668
|662,665
|Guaranteed loan financing
|226,084
|264,889
|Contingent consideration
|15,566
|28,500
|Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
|59,015
|66,193
|Derivative instruments
|2,261
|1,586
|Dividends payable
|26,381
|47,177
|Loan participations sold
|54,461
|54,641
|Due to third parties
|4,467
|11,805
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|159,651
|176,520
|Total Liabilities
|$
|9,671,623
|$
|9,722,382
|Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share
|8,361
|8,361
|Commitments & contingencies
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share
|111,378
|111,378
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 171,651,924 and 110,523,641 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|17
|11
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,313,849
|1,684,074
|Retained earnings
|187,139
|4,994
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(9,281
|)
|(9,369
|)
|Total Ready Capital Corporation equity
|2,603,102
|1,791,088
|Non-controlling interests
|99,960
|99,146
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|2,703,062
|$
|1,890,234
|Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|12,383,046
|$
|11,620,977
|READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands, except share data)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest income
|$
|232,884
|$
|153,671
|$
|450,457
|$
|278,076
|Interest expense
|(172,534
|)
|(80,827
|)
|(332,928
|)
|(141,844
|)
|Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses
|$
|60,350
|$
|72,844
|$
|117,529
|$
|136,232
|Recovery of (provision for) loan losses
|(19,427
|)
|4,390
|(12,693
|)
|2,848
|Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses
|$
|40,923
|$
|77,234
|$
|104,836
|$
|139,080
|Non-interest income
|Residential mortgage banking activities
|9,884
|2,947
|19,053
|11,371
|Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned
|23,878
|21,114
|35,453
|29,121
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|7,407
|(3,253
|)
|(4,321
|)
|42,062
|Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $2,412 and $4,171 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and $5,660 and $9,005 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively
|14,432
|14,565
|28,435
|25,093
|Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of) doubtful accounts of $2,638 and $4,232 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and $(565) and $(440) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively
|86
|1,859
|626
|4,328
|Gain on bargain purchase
|229,894
|—
|229,894
|—
|Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
|33
|5,200
|689
|11,763
|Other income
|18,569
|8,334
|38,452
|14,835
|Total non-interest income
|$
|304,183
|$
|50,766
|$
|348,281
|$
|138,573
|Non-interest expense
|Employee compensation and benefits
|(27,709
|)
|(26,089
|)
|(52,848
|)
|(54,057
|)
|Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
|(2,500
|)
|(1,804
|)
|(4,826
|)
|(4,804
|)
|Variable income (expenses) on residential mortgage banking activities
|(6,574
|)
|4,532
|(12,059
|)
|3,553
|Professional fees
|(5,656
|)
|(3,851
|)
|(11,373
|)
|(8,977
|)
|Management fees – related party
|(5,760
|)
|(5,465
|)
|(10,841
|)
|(8,661
|)
|Incentive fees – related party
|(71
|)
|—
|(1,791
|)
|—
|Loan servicing expense
|(13,115
|)
|(10,296
|)
|(23,078
|)
|(19,216
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|(13,966
|)
|(1,372
|)
|(14,859
|)
|(7,071
|)
|Other operating expenses
|(11,241
|)
|(14,372
|)
|(25,559
|)
|(27,025
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(86,592
|)
|$
|(58,717
|)
|$
|(157,234
|)
|$
|(126,258
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|258,514
|69,283
|295,883
|151,395
|Income tax provision
|(5,141
|)
|(10,318
|)
|(5,532
|)
|(28,167
|)
|Net income
|$
|253,373
|$
|58,965
|$
|290,351
|$
|123,228
|Less: Dividends on preferred stock
|2,000
|1,999
|3,999
|3,998
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|4,490
|2,874
|6,325
|3,649
|Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation
|$
|246,883
|$
|54,092
|$
|280,027
|$
|115,581
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|1.87
|$
|0.47
|$
|2.30
|$
|1.13
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|1.76
|$
|0.45
|$
|2.17
|$
|1.07
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|Basic
|131,651,125
|114,359,026
|121,219,982
|101,106,777
|Diluted
|141,583,837
|125,065,492
|131,096,368
|111,803,431
|Dividends declared per share of common stock
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.84
|READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
|
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
|Small
|Residential
|SBC Lending
|Business
|Mortgage
|Corporate-
|(in thousands)
|and Acquisitions
|Lending
|Banking
|Other
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|212,233
|$
|18,771
|$
|1,880
|$
|—
|$
|232,884
|Interest expense
|(160,504
|)
|(9,718
|)
|(2,312
|)
|—
|(172,534
|)
|Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|$
|51,729
|$
|9,053
|$
|(432
|)
|$
|—
|$
|60,350
|Provision for loan losses
|(17,415
|)
|(2,012
|)
|—
|—
|(19,427
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|$
|34,314
|$
|7,041
|$
|(432
|)
|$
|—
|$
|40,923
|Non-interest income
|Residential mortgage banking activities
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|9,884
|$
|—
|$
|9,884
|Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned
|15,356
|8,522
|—
|—
|23,878
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|(677
|)
|(734
|)
|8,818
|—
|7,407
|Servicing income, net
|1,890
|3,149
|9,393
|—
|14,432
|Income on purchased future receivables, net
|—
|86
|—
|—
|86
|Gain on bargain purchase
|—
|—
|—
|229,894
|229,894
|Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
|33
|—
|—
|—
|33
|Other income
|8,166
|10,099
|24
|280
|18,569
|Total non-interest income
|$
|24,768
|$
|21,122
|$
|28,119
|$
|230,174
|$
|304,183
|Non-interest expense
|Employee compensation and benefits
|$
|(8,723
|)
|$
|(11,614
|)
|$
|(5,296
|)
|$
|(2,076
|)
|$
|(27,709
|)
|Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
|(250
|)
|—
|—
|(2,250
|)
|(2,500
|)
|Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities
|—
|—
|(6,574
|)
|—
|(6,574
|)
|Professional fees
|(1,135
|)
|(2,782
|)
|(123
|)
|(1,616
|)
|(5,656
|)
|Management fees – related party
|—
|—
|—
|(5,760
|)
|(5,760
|)
|Incentive fees – related party
|—
|—
|—
|(71
|)
|(71
|)
|Loan servicing expense
|(10,746
|)
|(148
|)
|(2,221
|)
|—
|(13,115
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|(13,966
|)
|(13,966
|)
|Other operating expenses
|(3,598
|)
|(4,687
|)
|(1,684
|)
|(1,272
|)
|(11,241
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(24,452
|)
|$
|(19,231
|)
|$
|(15,898
|)
|$
|(27,011
|)
|$
|(86,592
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|$
|34,630
|$
|8,932
|$
|11,789
|$
|203,163
|$
|258,514
|Total assets
|$
|10,969,193
|$
|739,391
|$
|422,103
|$
|252,359
|$
|12,383,046
|READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
|UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
|FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
|Small
|Residential
|SBC Lending
|Business
|Mortgage
|Corporate-
|(in thousands)
|and Acquisitions
|Lending
|Banking
|Other
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|410,272
|$
|36,700
|$
|3,485
|$
|—
|$
|450,457
|Interest expense
|(309,998
|)
|(19,092
|)
|(3,838
|)
|—
|(332,928
|)
|Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|$
|100,274
|$
|17,608
|$
|(353
|)
|$
|—
|$
|117,529
|Provision for loan losses
|(9,286
|)
|(3,407
|)
|—
|—
|(12,693
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|$
|90,988
|$
|14,201
|$
|(353
|)
|$
|—
|$
|104,836
|Non-interest income
|Residential mortgage banking activities
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|19,053
|$
|—
|$
|19,053
|Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned
|20,181
|15,272
|—
|—
|35,453
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|(6,788
|)
|(258
|)
|2,725
|—
|(4,321
|)
|Servicing income, net
|2,983
|6,698
|18,754
|—
|28,435
|Income on purchased future receivables, net
|—
|626
|—
|—
|626
|Gain on bargain purchase
|—
|—
|—
|229,894
|229,894
|Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
|689
|—
|—
|—
|689
|Other income
|17,259
|20,527
|55
|611
|38,452
|Total non-interest income
|$
|34,324
|$
|42,865
|$
|40,587
|$
|230,505
|$
|348,281
|Non-interest expense
|Employee compensation and benefits
|$
|(14,929
|)
|$
|(22,889
|)
|$
|(10,708
|)
|$
|(4,322
|)
|$
|(52,848
|)
|Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
|(482
|)
|—
|—
|(4,344
|)
|(4,826
|)
|Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities
|—
|—
|(12,059
|)
|—
|(12,059
|)
|Professional fees
|(2,116
|)
|(4,407
|)
|(297
|)
|(4,553
|)
|(11,373
|)
|Management fees – related party
|—
|—
|—
|(10,841
|)
|(10,841
|)
|Incentive fees – related party
|—
|—
|—
|(1,791
|)
|(1,791
|)
|Loan servicing expense
|(18,804
|)
|(245
|)
|(4,029
|)
|—
|(23,078
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|(14,859
|)
|(14,859
|)
|Other operating expenses
|(10,331
|)
|(8,781
|)
|(3,393
|)
|(3,054
|)
|(25,559
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(46,662
|)
|$
|(36,322
|)
|$
|(30,486
|)
|$
|(43,764
|)
|$
|(157,234
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|$
|78,650
|$
|20,744
|$
|9,748
|$
|186,741
|$
|295,883
|Total assets
|$
|10,969,193
|$
|739,391
|$
|422,103
|$
|252,359
|$
|12,383,046