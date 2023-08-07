Submit Release
ARKO Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Strong Quarter Led by Higher Merchandise Contribution and Acquisitions

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Key Highlights1

  • Net income for the quarter was $14.5 million, compared to $31.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to an approximately $15 million increase in depreciation and amortization expenses in connection with recent acquisitions, and favorable fair-value adjustments in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $86.2 million, an increase of $7.2 million, as compared to $79.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 3.8% for the quarter compared to the prior year period; same store merchandise sales increased 0.7% for the quarter compared to the prior year period.
  • Merchandise gross profit contribution grew by $6.5 million for the quarter, or 5.0%, on a same store basis, as compared to the prior year period.
  • Merchandise margin continued to increase by 150 basis points to 31.9% for the quarter compared to 30.4% in the prior year period.
  • Total retail gallons increased 15.9% in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022, while volumes on a same store basis declined 2.6%.

Other Key Highlights

  • On June 6, 2023, closed the acquisition of the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling assets of WTG Fuels Holdings, LLC (“WTG”), the owner of Uncle’s Convenience Stores and GASCARD fleet fueling operations (the “WTG Acquisition”).
  • Currently available financing of more than $2 billion, including cash, lines of credit and Oak Street agreement.
    • Renewal and increase of GPMP credit line to $800 million, extending maturity to 2028.
    • Amended and extended the program agreement with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl Capital (“Oak Street”), with capacity of up to $1.5 billion (in addition to the funding for the WTG Acquisition).
  • Ended quarter with 1.48 million total enrolled fas REWARDS® members, representing a 10.5% increase in enrolled marketable members since the first quarter of 2023.
  • On June 30, 2023, introduced a new Pride location in South Windsor, Connecticut, boasting almost 5,000 square feet, indoor and outdoor seating, and a drive through for even more convenience.
  • Named for the second consecutive year to the 2023 Fortune 500 list, ranking 460th, moving up 38 places from 2022.
  • ARKO Corp.’s Board of Directors increased the Company’s authorized share repurchase program from $50 million to $100 million.
  • ARKO Corp.’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on September 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2023.

“I am very proud of the results and performance that the employees of our company were able to achieve this quarter,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “The team’s key focus is to improve our core convenience store operations through targeted initiatives, like increasing assortment and merchandising mix to give our customers the options and convenience they seek. We always strive to provide the best service and store experience for our customers. We are very pleased with the pace of integration and early results of recent acquisitions. ARKO’s results this quarter demonstrate that our organic initiatives and core M&A and integration capabilities help create long-term stockholder value.”

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Highlights

Retail

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold   293,584       253,243       542,490       492,801  
Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%) 1   (2.6 %)     (10.6 %)     (4.2 %)     (7.1 %)
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2   39.7       41.3       37.7       39.4  
Merchandise revenue $ 484,561     $ 431,751     $ 884,849     $ 798,736  
Same store merchandise sales increase
(decrease) (%) 1 		  0.7 %     (2.7 %)     2.1 %     (3.1 %)
Same store merchandise sales excluding
cigarettes increase (%) 1 		  3.8 %     1.4 %     5.6 %     0.8 %
Merchandise contribution 3 $ 154,658     $ 131,364     $ 277,623     $ 239,556  
Merchandise margin 4   31.9 %     30.4 %     31.4 %     30.0 %
                       
1 Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. We consider a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Measures below for discussion of this measure.  
                       
2 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                       
3 Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.  
                       
4 Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.  
   

The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Retail Segment that do not have comparable information for the prior periods.

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023     For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023  
  Pride 1     TEG 2     Uncle’s
(WTG) 3 		    Total     Pride     TEG     Uncle’s
(WTG) 3 		    Total  
  (in thousands)
Date of Acquisition: Dec 6, 2022     Mar 1, 2023     Jun 6, 2023           Dec 6, 2022     Mar 1, 2023     Jun 6, 2023        
Revenues:                                              
Fuel revenue $ 71,388     $ 99,128     $ 6,098     $ 176,614     $ 139,425     $ 131,202     $ 6,098     $ 276,725  
Merchandise revenue   15,629       39,381       2,846       57,856       29,143       52,324       2,846       84,313  
Other revenues,
net		   1,397       1,322       54       2,773       2,784       1,731       54       4,569  
Total revenues   88,414       139,831       8,998       237,243       171,352       185,257       8,998       365,607  
Operating expenses:                                              
Fuel costs   64,335       90,832       5,020       160,187       125,299       120,617       5,020       250,936  
Merchandise costs   10,185       27,189       1,927       39,301       19,383       36,126       1,927       57,436  
Store operating
expenses		   10,495       18,064       1,225       29,784       20,030       23,576       1,225       44,831  
Total operating
expenses 		  85,015       136,085       8,172       229,272       164,712       180,319       8,172       353,203  
Operating income $ 3,399     $ 3,746     $ 826     $ 7,971     $ 6,640     $ 4,938     $ 826     $ 12,404  
Fuel gallons sold   19,387       30,165       1,714       51,266       37,278       40,057       1,714       79,049  
Merchandise
contribution 4 		  5,444       12,192       919       18,555       9,760       16,198       919       26,877  
Merchandise margin 5   34.8 %     31.0 %     32.3 %           33.5 %     31.0 %     32.3 %      
                                               
1 Acquisition of Pride Convenience Holdings, LLC (“Pride”)    
                                               
2 Acquisition from Transit Energy Group and affiliates (“TEG”); includes only the retail stores acquired in the TEG acquisition.    
                                               
3 Includes only the retail stores acquired in the WTG acquisition.    
                                               
4 Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.          
                                               
5 Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.          
                                               

For the second quarter, retail fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by the Company’s wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”)) increased approximately $11.9 million to $116.6 million compared to the prior year period, with resilient fuel margin capture of 39.7 cents per gallon, which decreased 1.6 cents per gallon for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year period. Same store fuel profit was $97.5 million (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP), compared to $102.7 million for the prior year quarter. This decrease in same store fuel profit was fully offset by approximately $19.0 million incremental fuel profit from recent acquisitions.

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 3.8% for the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2022. Same store merchandise sales increased 0.7% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher revenue from the Company’s six core destination categories (packaged beverages, candy, salty snacks, packaged sweet snacks, alternative snacks and beer), other tobacco products and franchises as a result of marketing initiatives, including expanded category assortments, new franchise food offerings and investments in coolers and freezers, which was partially offset by lower revenue from cigarettes. Total merchandise contribution for the quarter increased $23.3 million, or 17.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, with merchandise margin increasing 150 basis points, to 31.9% from 30.4% in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher contribution from the Company’s six core destination categories and franchises. The increase in merchandise contribution was due to $18.6 million from recent acquisitions, and an increase at same stores of $6.5 million.

Wholesale

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations   213,136       193,164       395,563       374,105  
Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations   44,534       37,996       82,496       73,993  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – fuel supply locations   5.9       7.2       6.0       7.1  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – consignment agent
locations		   25.3       32.3       25.8       30.7  
                       
1 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
   

The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Wholesale Segment that do not have comparable information for the prior periods.

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023     For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023  
  Quarles 1     TEG 2     WTG 3     Total     Quarles 1     TEG 2     WTG 3     Total  
  (in thousands)
Date of Acquisition: Jul 22, 2022     Mar 1, 2023     Jun 6, 2023           Jul 22, 2022     Mar 1, 2023     Jun 6, 2023        
Revenues:                                              
Fuel revenue $ 19,564     $ 93,660     $ 648     $ 113,872     $ 37,327     $ 122,054     $ 648     $ 160,029  
Other revenues,
net		   310       667       1       978       588       854       1       1,443  
Total revenues   19,874       94,327       649       114,850       37,915       122,908       649       161,472  
Operating expenses:                                              
Fuel costs   18,912       92,267       622       111,801       36,064       119,779       622       156,465  
Store operating
expenses		   488       850       17       1,355       937       1,094       17       2,048  
Total operating
expenses 		  19,400       93,117       639       113,156       37,001       120,873       639       158,513  
Operating income $ 474     $ 1,210     $ 10     $ 1,694     $ 914     $ 2,035     $ 10     $ 2,959  
Fuel gallons sold   5,936       35,508       218       41,662       11,443       45,987       218       57,648  
                                               
1 Acquisition from Quarles Petroleum, Incorporated (“Quarles”); includes only the wholesale business acquired in the Quarles acquisition.
                                               
2 Includes only the wholesale business acquired in the TEG acquisition.
                                               
3 Includes only the wholesale business acquired in the WTG acquisition.
         

Wholesale fuel contribution (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) decreased by approximately $2.5 million for the quarter.

Fuel contribution from fuel supply locations (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) decreased by $1.5 million for the quarter, primarily due to decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs and lower volumes at legacy wholesale sites, which was partially offset by the contribution from recent acquisitions.

Fuel contribution from consignment agent locations (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) decreased approximately $1.0 million for the quarter, primarily due to lower rack-to-retail margins and decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs, which was partially offset by the contribution from recent acquisitions.

Fleet Fueling

The fleet fueling segment reflects a commencement of operations of such segment on July 22, 2022.

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2023     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold – proprietary cardlock locations   32,417       63,433  
Fuel gallons sold – third-party cardlock locations   2,036       3,646  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – proprietary cardlock locations   43.9       44.2  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – third-party cardlock locations   7.7       4.9  
           
1 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed fee charged by GPMP to sites in the fleet fueling segment.  
   

The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Fleet Fueling Segment that do not have comparable information for the prior periods.

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023     For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023  
  Quarles 1     WTG 2     Total     Quarles 1     WTG 2     Total  
  (in thousands)        
Date of Acquisition: Jul 22, 2022     Jun 6, 2023           Jul 22, 2022     Jun 6, 2023        
Revenues:                                  
Fuel revenue $ 115,986     $ 5,160     $ 121,146     $ 243,480     $ 5,160     $ 248,640  
Other revenues, net   1,640       36       1,676       2,591       36       2,627  
Total revenues   117,626       5,196       122,822       246,071       5,196       251,267  
Operating expenses:                                  
Fuel costs   104,063       4,372       108,435       219,294       4,372       223,666  
Store operating expenses   4,915       128       5,043       9,705       128       9,833  
Total operating expenses   108,978       4,500       113,478       228,999       4,500       233,499  
Operating income $ 8,648     $ 696     $ 9,344     $ 17,072     $ 696     $ 17,768  
Fuel gallons sold   32,988       1,465       34,453       65,614       1,465       67,079  
                                   
1 Includes only the fleet fueling business acquired in the Quarles acquisition.  
                                   
2 Includes only the fleet fueling business acquired in the WTG acquisition.  
   

The Company recognized strong cash flow from the fleet fueling segment during the quarter. Fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) was approximately $14.4 million for the quarter.

Store Operating Expenses

For the second quarter of 2023, convenience store operating expenses increased $29.5 million, or 17.5% as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to $29.8 million of expenses related to recent acquisitions and an increase of $3.2 million in expenses at same stores, mainly driven by $4.2 million, or 6.5% as compared to the prior year period, of higher personnel costs. The increase in store operating expenses was partially offset by underperforming retail stores that the Company closed or converted to dealer locations.

Long-Term Growth Strategy Updates

Credit Line Increase and Renewal

On May 5, 2023, GPMP renewed and extended its revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks led by Capital One, National Association. The credit line was increased to $800 million, and its maturity was extended to May 2028.

Extension of Oak Street Program Agreement

On May 2, 2023, the Company and affiliates of Oak Street, entered into a third amendment to the Program Agreement, which, among other things, extended the term of the Program Agreement and the exclusivity period thereunder through September 30, 2024, and provides for up to $1.5 billion of capacity under the Program Agreement from the date of such amendment through September 30, 2024, not including the funding for the WTG Acquisition.

Acquisitions

On June 6, 2023, the Company closed on its acquisition of the assets of WTG, which, at closing, operated 24 company-operated Uncle’s convenience stores across western Texas. As part of this acquisition, the Company also acquired WTG’s GASCARD-branded fleet fueling network, including 68 proprietary fleet fueling cardlock sites strategically located in large industrial areas in Western Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and 43 private cardlock sites. The WTG Acquisition included three land parcels and nine independent dealer locations.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $822 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of approximately $220 million and approximately $602 million of availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $824 million, resulting in net debt, excluding financing leases, of approximately $604 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $26.7 million for the quarter.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s ability to return cash to its stockholders through its cash dividend program and share repurchase program is consistent with its capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of its cash generation ability and financial position.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock, to be paid on September 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2023.

On May 16, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors increased the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program from $50 million to $100 million. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares of common stock under the repurchase program for approximately $11.2 million, or an average share price of $7.55. There is approximately $49 million remaining under the expanded share repurchase program as of June 30, 2023.

Company-Operated Retail Store Count and Segment Update

The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments for the periods presented:

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
Retail Segment 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Number of sites at beginning of period   1,531       1,396       1,404       1,406  
Acquired sites   24             159        
Newly opened or reopened sites   2             3        
Company-controlled sites converted to                      
consignment or fuel supply locations, net   (6 )     (1 )     (11 )     (7 )
Closed, relocated or divested sites   (4 )     (7 )     (8 )     (11 )
Number of sites at end of period   1,547       1,388       1,547       1,388  


  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
Wholesale Segment 1 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Number of sites at beginning of period 2   1,841       1,625       1,674       1,628  
Acquired sites 2   9             190        
Newly opened or reopened sites 3   17       21       24       40  
Consignment or fuel supply locations                      
converted from Company-controlled sites, net   6       1       11       7  
Closed, relocated or divested sites   (49 )     (27 )     (75 )     (55 )
Number of sites at end of period   1,824       1,620       1,824       1,620  
                       
1 Excludes bulk and spot purchasers.  
2 As part of our review of the initial accounting for the TEG Acquisition, we have adjusted the number of acquired sites to exclude 11 spot purchasers acquired, consistent with our historical methodology. There was no impact on our previously reported gallons sold or financial results.  
3 Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.  


  For the Three and Six
Months Ended June 30,		  
Fleet Fueling Segment 2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   183  
Acquired sites   111  
Closed, relocated or divested sites   (1 )
Number of sites at end of period   293  
       

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2023. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728.

A simultaneous, live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company discloses certain measures on a “same store basis,” which is a non-GAAP measure. Information disclosed on a “same store basis” excludes the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. The Company believes that this information provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition costs, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that it does not consider indicators of its operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by many of its investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing its operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

     
  Condensed consolidated statements of operations  
           
  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 1,957,100     $ 2,085,854     $ 3,618,764     $ 3,669,380  
Merchandise revenue   484,561       431,751       884,849       798,736  
Other revenues, net   27,480       22,658       53,904       44,958  
Total revenues   2,469,141       2,540,263       4,557,517       4,513,074  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   1,801,103       1,955,019       3,338,985       3,425,668  
Merchandise costs   329,903       300,387       607,226       559,180  
Store operating expenses   218,002       178,077       410,685       344,615  
General and administrative expenses   42,660       32,956       83,076       64,741  
Depreciation and amortization   32,837       24,353       61,236       48,989  
Total operating expenses   2,424,505       2,490,792       4,501,208       4,443,193  
Other expenses, net   4,956       1,197       7,676       2,318  
Operating income   39,680       48,274       48,633       67,563  
Interest and other financial income   2,428       8,997       9,630       6,710  
Interest and other financial expenses   (22,588 )     (16,336 )     (43,392 )     (30,024 )
Income before income taxes   19,520       40,935       14,871       44,249  
Income tax expense   (5,014 )     (9,157 )     (2,856 )     (10,162 )
(Loss) income from equity investment   (27 )     28       (63 )     37  
Net income $ 14,479     $ 31,806     $ 11,952     $ 34,124  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
interests		   48       52       101       131  
Net income attributable to ARKO Corp. $ 14,431     $ 31,754     $ 11,851     $ 33,993  
Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends   (1,434 )     (1,434 )     (2,852 )     (2,852 )
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,997     $ 30,320     $ 8,999     $ 31,141  
Net income per share attributable to common
shareholders - basic		 $ 0.11     $ 0.25     $ 0.07     $ 0.25  
Net income per share attributable to common
shareholders - diluted		 $ 0.11     $ 0.24     $ 0.07     $ 0.25  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Basic   119,893       121,529       120,073       122,909  
Diluted   121,280       130,558       120,767       123,245  


  Condensed consolidated balance sheets  
           
  June 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
  (in thousands)  
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,142     $ 298,529  
Restricted cash   15,136       18,240  
Short-term investments   3,319       2,400  
Trade receivables, net   135,663       118,140  
Inventory   256,116       221,951  
Other current assets   101,435       87,873  
Total current assets   731,811       747,133  
Non-current assets:          
Property and equipment, net   748,697       645,809  
Right-of-use assets under operating leases   1,418,902       1,203,188  
Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net   174,221       182,113  
Goodwill   277,795       217,297  
Intangible assets, net   219,598       197,123  
Equity investment   2,861       2,924  
Deferred tax asset   57,007       22,728  
Other non-current assets   40,565       36,855  
Total assets $ 3,671,457     $ 3,255,170  
Liabilities          
Current liabilities:          
Long-term debt, current portion $ 13,369     $ 11,944  
Accounts payable   233,459       217,370  
Other current liabilities   166,056       154,097  
Operating leases, current portion   63,811       57,563  
Financing leases, current portion   4,916       5,457  
Total current liabilities   481,611       446,431  
Non-current liabilities:          
Long-term debt, net   810,302       740,043  
Asset retirement obligation   79,837       64,909  
Operating leases   1,422,736       1,218,045  
Financing leases   223,871       225,907  
Other non-current liabilities   275,584       178,945  
Total liabilities   3,293,941       2,874,280  
           
Series A redeemable preferred stock   100,000       100,000  
           
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock   12       12  
Treasury stock   (53,804 )     (40,042 )
Additional paid-in capital   238,617       229,995  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   9,119       9,119  
Retained earnings   83,533       81,750  
Total shareholders’ equity   277,477       280,834  
Non-controlling interest   39       56  
Total equity   277,516       280,890  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 3,671,457     $ 3,255,170  


  Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows  
                       
  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
  (in thousands)  
Cash flows from operating activities:                      
Net income $ 14,479     $ 31,806     $ 11,952     $ 34,124  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:		                      
Depreciation and amortization   32,837       24,353       61,236       48,989  
Deferred income taxes   (3,885 )     5,248       (14,115 )     2,671  
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges   2,991       1,207       3,278       1,971  
Foreign currency loss   24       191       58       228  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount   621       628       1,213       1,262  
Amortization of deferred income   (2,069 )     (2,214 )     (3,929 )     (5,292 )
Accretion of asset retirement obligation   627       420       1,118       829  
Non-cash rent   3,760       1,791       6,558       3,737  
Charges to allowance for credit losses   290       216       573       351  
Loss (income) from equity investment   27       (28 )     63       (37 )
Share-based compensation   4,555       3,108       8,624       5,882  
Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities   (1,020 )     (7,799 )     (5,248 )     (6,590 )
Other operating activities, net   647       584       976       707  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                      
Increase in trade receivables   (6,991 )     (18,605 )     (18,173 )     (31,491 )
Increase in inventory   (5,363 )     (14,629 )     (8,208 )     (35,947 )
(Increase) decrease in other assets   (14,510 )     (10,608 )     (10,965 )     7,607  
Increase in accounts payable   8,640       26,230       14,580       46,407  
Decrease in other current liabilities   (7,524 )     (6,763 )     (7,651 )     (11,324 )
(Decrease) increase in asset retirement obligation   (21 )           46       (34 )
Increase in non-current liabilities   1,988       6,964       4,000       8,112  
Net cash provided by operating activities   30,103       42,100       45,986       72,162  
Cash flows from investing activities:                      
Purchase of property and equipment   (26,658 )     (24,501 )     (50,038 )     (45,168 )
Purchase of intangible assets   (35 )     (125 )     (35 )     (125 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   88,049       328       296,485       7,261  
Prepayment for business acquisition                     (5,000 )
Business acquisitions, net of cash   (143,294 )     (107 )     (481,636 )     (6,853 )
Decrease in investments, net         25,491             27,109  
Repayment of loans to equity investment         174             174  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (81,938 )     1,260       (235,224 )     (22,602 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                      
Receipt of long-term debt, net   19,233             74,233        
Repayment of debt   (4,919 )     (2,936 )     (10,511 )     (6,093 )
Principal payments on financing leases   (1,494 )     (1,652 )     (2,912 )     (3,304 )
Proceeds from sale-leaseback   28,793             80,397        
Payment of Additional Consideration         (2,085 )           (2,085 )
Payment of Ares Put Option   (9,808 )           (9,808 )      
Common stock repurchased   (11,253 )     (26,954 )     (13,563 )     (40,038 )
Dividends paid on common stock   (3,607 )     (2,415 )     (7,216 )     (4,889 )
Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock   (1,434 )     (1,434 )     (2,852 )     (2,852 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests         (60 )           (120 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   15,511       (37,536 )     107,768       (59,381 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (36,324 )     5,824       (81,470 )     (9,821 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash         (105 )     (21 )     (121 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   271,602       256,882       316,769       272,543  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 235,278     $ 262,601     $ 235,278     $ 262,601  


  Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA  
                       
  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
  (in thousands)  
Net income $ 14,479     $ 31,806     $ 11,952     $ 34,124  
Interest and other financing expenses, net   20,160       7,339       33,762       23,314  
Income tax expense   5,014       9,157       2,856       10,162  
Depreciation and amortization   32,837       24,353       61,236       48,989  
EBITDA   72,490       72,655       109,806       116,589  
Non-cash rent expense (a)   3,760       1,791       6,558       3,737  
Acquisition costs (b)   3,277       823       6,853       1,504  
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (c)   2,991       1,207       3,278       1,971  
Share-based compensation expense (d)   4,555       3,108       8,624       5,882  
Loss (income) from equity investment (e)   27       (28 )     63       (37 )
Adjustment to contingent consideration (f)   (922 )     (526 )     (1,624 )     (526 )
Other (g)   64       15       168       33  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,242     $ 79,045     $ 133,726     $ 129,153  
                       
(a) Eliminates the non-cash portion of rent, which reflects the extent to which our GAAP rent expense recognized exceeds (or is less than) our cash rent payments. The GAAP rent expense adjustment can vary depending on the terms of our lease portfolio, which has been impacted by our recent acquisitions. For newer leases, our rent expense recognized typically exceeds our cash rent payments, while for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than our cash rent payments.  
                       
(b) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to historical business acquisitions and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute our acquisition strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations.  
                       
(c) Eliminates the non-cash loss (gain) from the sale of property and equipment, the loss (gain) recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing sites.  
                       
(d) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate our employees, certain non-employees and members of the Board.  
                       
(e) Eliminates our share of loss (income) attributable to our unconsolidated equity investment.  
                       
(f) Eliminates fair value adjustments to the contingent consideration owed to the seller for the 2020 acquisition of Empire.  
                       
(g) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that we do not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance.   

Media Contact
Andrew Petro
Matter on behalf of ARKO
(978) 518-4531
apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact
Ross Parman
ARKO Corp.
investors@gpminvestments.com

