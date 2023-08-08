“Accelerating Equity – Environmental justice in the transition to fleet electrification”
Edison Energy to host Virtual Impact RoundTable on August 17IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy will hold a virtual roundtable on Thursday, Aug. 17, on the electrification of transportation, and how it can be done equitably.
With more states and industry leaders pushing for fleet electrification, how is environmental justice being addressed in the transition? In this roundtable discussion, we’ll hear from a panel of experts who work closely in the electrification space about what they are hearing, and saying, on the topics of a just transition to electric vehicles, EV chargers, and alternative fuels.
What: Accelerating Equity – Environmental justice in the transition to fleet electrification
When: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 12 pm-1 pm EDT (9 am - 10 am PDT)
Where: Online, free registration here.
Panelists will include:
Leslie Aguayo, Senior Advisor for Transportation and Energy Justice at the White House Council on Environmental Quality
Leslie Aguayo serves as the Senior Advisor for Transportation and Energy Justice on the Environmental Justice team at the White House Council on Environmental Quality. She has experience in community development, asset and wealth building, affordable housing, systems change, equitable transportation, and climate change policy for increased upward mobility in urban, suburban, and rural spaces. In her previous role as Senior Program Manager for Climate Equity at The Greenlining Institute– a racial equity organization located in Oakland, CA– Leslie worked to further California’s equitable electric vehicle policy, advocating to increase racial and climate equity in transportation planning, implementation and investments at the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Energy Commission, and the California Air Resources Board. Leslie has also worked for the San Francisco Department of Public Works, the Center for Responsible Lending, and at TransForm. Prior to her professional experience she conducted various academic research projects related to affordable housing, the suburbanization of poverty, and predatory lending in communities of color. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Master of City Planning and holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Anthropology and Urban Studies from the University of California, Irvine. She is from Los Angeles and is currently based in the Bay Area.
Nneka Kibuule, Principal at Aligned Climate Capital
Nneka Kibuule is a Principal at Aligned Climate Capital, an asset manager investing exclusively in the people, companies, and real assets that are decarbonizing the global economy. Nneka holds a decade of experience in finance, operations, and strategy for a variety of organizations including utilities, nonprofits, startups, Fortune 100 companies, and investing firms. She founded GreenTech Noir, a convening of Black founders, investors, and luminaries passionate about clean energy and climate tech innovation. Nneka holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, a Masters in Energy Finance from Tulane, and a BS in Finance from Hampton University.
Richard Ezike, Program Communication Specialist at the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation
Richard Ezike is currently a Program Communications Specialist at the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, where he assists with stakeholder engagement and outreach with a focus on equity, environmental justice, and workforce development around the electrification of transportation. The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation supports the deployment of zero-emission, convenient, accessible, equitable transportation infrastructure—coordinating and leveraging activities between the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Prior to the Joint Office, Richard has worked for CHPlanning Ltd., the Urban Institute, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. He has advised on transportation issues for federal agencies such as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, and the Environmental Protection Agency; and for organizations such as the Transportation Research Board, Smart Growth America, the Greenlining Institute, Securing America’s Future Energy, and the State Innovation Exchange. Dr. Ezike holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and a B.S. in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University.
Moderator: Imani Love, Analyst, Transportation Electrification, Edison Energy
As an Analyst on Edison’s Transportation Electrification team, Imani Love supports the team in business development, marketing, client interaction, and core project delivery. She creates interactive, eye-capturing, and compelling content and experiences for the team and clients collectively.
Prior to joining Edison Energy, Imani worked for a non-profit where she co-managed projects and programs centered around advocacy, water conservation, and distributed energy resources. She also has experience in the realms of laboratory auditing and analytical chemistry.
About Edison Energy
Global Reach. Local Impact. Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy) is a global energy and sustainability advisory that provides strategy and implementation services to help large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients navigate the transition to a net-zero future.
With the recent integration of Edison, Altenex, and Alfa into one global company, we bring the strength of combined expertise across energy procurement, optimization, renewables, and sustainability solutions. Our advanced technological capabilities and expanded international reach enables our clients to achieve more positive, measurable impact. Edison by the numbers: 45 Global Fortune 500 clients; 11 GW of offsite renewable procurement; $7BN+ in energy spend managed; 30+ countries served; 20+ languages spoken. For more information visit: https://www.edisonenergy.com/
