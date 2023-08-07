Bolt Biotherapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

First patients dosed in the BDC-1001 Phase 2 program



BDC-1001 Phase 1 data presented at ASCO 2023 demonstrated favorable safety profile and encouraging efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in HER2-expressing tumors

BDC-3042 received IND clearance; clinical trial expected to start before year-end



Cash balance of $157.1 million anticipated to fund key milestones through 2025



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided an update on the continued advancement of its clinical programs.

“We have extended our leadership position in immunotherapy as the first company to initiate a Phase 2 program for an ISAC,” said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “The FDA has also cleared the IND for BDC-3042, the first and only program targeting Dectin-2 with an agonist antibody. This is our second successful IND and we expect to begin this first-in-human clinical trial later this year. We presented positive data at ASCO and look forward to presenting more data at ESMO and other upcoming major medical meetings. Our team is highly motivated by all of this positive momentum and the opportunities for us to make a difference for cancer patients.”

“The data in the Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of BDC-1001 included durable objective clinical responses and a favorable safety profile. Importantly, these data provide clinical validation of our Boltbody™ ISAC approach, which has the potential to deliver a novel mechanism for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers and shows promise for patients who are resistant to current therapies on the market.”

Recent Highlights and Anticipated Milestones

Comprehensive safety and efficacy data from the BDC-1001 Phase 1 dose-escalation study presented at the American Society of Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in June 2023 by Bob T. Li, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, medical oncologist and principal investigator at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). BDC-1001 achieved a 29% objective response rate in evaluable patients with HER2-positive tumors, both as monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D). The percentage of evaluable patients with HER2-positive tumors who experienced PRs or at least 24 weeks of disease control was 43% in the monotherapy arm and 57% in combination with nivolumab. These data supported the selection of 20 mg/kg dosed every other week (q2w) as the RP2D for the BDC-1001 Phase 2 clinical program.



A second Phase 2 study is evaluating BDC-1001 as monotherapy and in combination with pertuzumab for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer whose disease has progressed following treatment with Enhertu®.

FDA clears IND for BDC-3042 in July 2023. BDC-3042 is a proprietary agonist antibody that targets Dectin-2, an immune-activating receptor expressed by tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). The Company remains on track to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of BDC-3042 in solid tumors later in 2023.



in July 2023. BDC-3042 is a proprietary agonist antibody that targets Dectin-2, an immune-activating receptor expressed by tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). The Company remains on track to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of BDC-3042 in solid tumors later in 2023. Additional BDC-1001 clinical and biomarker data will be presented in a mini-oral session at ESMO Congress 2023. The presentation, “Recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) selection and pharmacodynamic (PD) data of the first-in-human immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) BDC-1001 in patients (pts) with advanced HER2-expressing solid tumors,” will be made by Bob T. Li, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, October 20-24 in Madrid, Spain.



Upcoming Events

Bolt Biotherapeutics will participate in upcoming conferences: BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023, August 7-9 Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 11-13 in New York, NY H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 11-13 in New York, NY



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

G&A expenses were $5.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $5.5 million for the same quarter in 2022. Loss from Operations – Loss from operations was $19.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $23.1 million for the same quarter in 2022. This is in part a reflection of proactive cost-containment measures taken in June 2022.



About the Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Boltbody ISAC platform harnesses the precision of antibodies with the power of the innate and adaptive immune system to reprogram the tumor microenvironment to generate a productive anti-cancer response. Each Boltbody ISAC candidate comprises a tumor-targeting antibody, a non-cleavable linker and a proprietary immune stimulant. The antibody is designed to target one or more markers on the surface of a tumor cell, and the immune stimulant is designed to recruit and activate myeloid cells. Activated myeloid cells initiate a positive feedback loop by releasing cytokines and chemokines, chemical signals that attract other immune cells and lower the activation threshold for an immune response. This increases the population of activated immune system cells in the tumor microenvironment and promotes a robust immune response with the goal of generating durable therapeutic responses for patients with cancer.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC); BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating antibody; and multiple Boltbody ISAC collaboration programs. BDC-1001 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development following the successful completion of a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial that demonstrated tolerability and early clinical efficacy. BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, is expected to initiate a Phase 1 trial in the second half of 2023. In preclinical development, BDC-3042 demonstrated the ability to convert tumor-supportive macrophages to tumor-destructive macrophages. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing multiple Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our clinical trials, the timing of the completion of our monotherapy and combination cohorts, the timing of our initiation of clinical development of BDC-3042, the success of our clinical collaborations, the ability of our clinical collaboration partners to supply nivolumab and pertuzumab, our ability to fund our clinical programs and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or become commercialized; and our ability to maintain our current collaborations and establish further collaborations. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.boltbio.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .





BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue $ 1,433 $ 1,393 $ 3,259 $ 2,206 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,644 18,920 30,269 37,305 General and administrative 5,621 5,532 11,237 11,836 Total operating expense 21,265 24,452 41,506 49,141 Loss from operations (19,832 ) (23,059 ) (38,247 ) (46,935 ) Other income, net Interest income, net 1,775 395 3,210 593 Total other income, net 1,775 395 3,210 593 Net loss (18,057 ) (22,664 ) (35,037 ) (46,342 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 6 (407 ) 690 (1,482 ) Comprehensive loss $ (18,051 ) $ (23,071 ) $ (34,347 ) $ (47,824 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (1.25 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 37,750,393 37,293,557 37,717,391 37,211,174





BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,451 $ 9,244 Short-term investments 112,415 159,644 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,802 3,858 Total current assets 130,668 172,746 Property and equipment, net 5,609 6,453 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,622 22,072 Restricted cash 1,565 1,565 Long-term investments 31,220 23,943 Other assets 1,012 1,028 Total assets $ 190,696 $ 227,807 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,436 $ 3,594 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,916 15,140 Deferred revenue 1,685 1,993 Operating lease liabilities 2,581 2,391 Total current liabilities 17,618 23,118 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,891 20,220 Deferred revenue, non-current 12,012 12,921 Other long-term liabilities 43 42 Total liabilities 48,564 56,301 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 — Additional paid-in capital 472,485 467,513 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (229 ) (919 ) Accumulated deficit (330,125 ) (295,088 ) Total stockholders' equity: 142,132 171,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 190,696 $ 227,807





BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (35,037 ) $ (46,342 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 925 765 Stock-based compensation expense 4,826 5,310 Accretion of premium/discount on marketable securities (1,964 ) 693 Non-cash lease expense 1,450 1,838 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets (928 ) (1,941 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,428 ) (3,087 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,139 ) (1,461 ) Deferred revenue (1,217 ) (870 ) Other long-term liabilities 1 (6 ) Net cash used in operating activities (38,511 ) (45,101 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (35 ) (1,034 ) Purchases of marketable securities (96,524 ) (107,433 ) Maturities of marketable securities 139,130 148,444 Net cash provided by investing activities 42,571 39,977 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 147 359 Net cash provided by financing activities 147 359 Net increase (decrease) in cash 4,207 (4,765 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 10,809 28,948 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 15,016 $ 24,183 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,451 $ 22,618 Restricted cash 1,565 1,565 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 15,016 $ 24,183 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Vesting of early exercised options $ — $ 4 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 46 $ 98 Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 102 $ 102



