CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Allentown, PA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Reported Second Quarter 2023 Net Income of $14.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $42.2 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $30.4 million compared to Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $14.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $32.4 million
  • Reported Second Quarter 2023 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $31.7 million compared to $33.5 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter 2022 and Second Quarter 2023 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $66.0 million compared to $55.5 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter 2022
  • Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 3.9 times as of June 30, 2023, compared to 4.5 times as of June 30, 2022
  • The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.53 times for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 1.68 times for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2023
  • The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Second Quarter 2023

Allentown, PA August 7, 2023 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We had another strong quarter with total fuel volume for the second quarter up over the prior year in both of our operating segments. In particular, our retail segment posted strong results with increases in operating income, store sales and fuel and store margin,” said Charles Nifong, President and CEO of CrossAmerica. “Overall, our business continues to demonstrate strength across many varied economic environments, which is further reflected in our strong balance sheet and in our healthy distribution coverage levels.”

Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Key Operating Metrics Q2 2023 Q2 2022
Net Income $14.5M $14.0M
Adjusted EBITDA $42.2M $41.4M
Distributable Cash Flow $30.4M $32.4M
Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter 1.53x 1.63x
Distribution Coverage Ratio: Trailing Twelve Months 1.68x 1.48x

CrossAmerica reported increases in Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2023 compared to the second quarter 2022. For the second quarter 2023, the increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by increases in motor fuel and merchandise gross profit in the retail segment, offset by an increase in operating expenses in the retail segment, driven by inflation in several cost categories and increased labor costs in the retail segment. CrossAmerica also generated a $6.7 million gain on the sale of assets during the quarter and experienced a $3.4 million increase in interest expense in the second quarter 2023 due to the increase in interest rates when compared to the second quarter 2022. These two additional factors, combined with the increase in Adjusted EBITDA, contributed to the year-over-year increase in Net Income of $0.5 million. The year-over-year decline in Distributable Cash Flow of $2.0 million was primarily driven by the $3.4 million increase in interest expense for the quarter when compared to the second quarter of 2022 offset by the increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter compared to the prior year.

Wholesale Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q2 2023 Q2 2022
Wholesale segment gross profit $31.7M $33.5M
Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed 218.1M 214.4M
Average wholesale gross profit per gallon $ 0.082 $ 0.089

During the second quarter 2023, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit declined 5% compared to the second quarter 2022. This was primarily driven by a decrease in motor fuel gross profit, which was driven by an 8% decrease in fuel margin per gallon, partially offset by a 2% increase in wholesale volume distributed. The decrease in fuel margin per gallon was primarily attributable to the lower cost of fuel and a corresponding decline in CrossAmerica's fuel purchase terms discounts on certain gallons during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year. The increase in wholesale fuel volume was driven primarily by the integration of the Community Service Stations, Inc. assets acquired during the fourth quarter 2022, offset by the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites during the quarter.

Retail Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q2 2023 Q2 2022
Retail segment gross profit $66.0M $55.5M
     
Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed 130.8M 128.8M
Same store motor fuel gallons distributed 122.3M 123.7M
Retail segment motor fuel gross profit $35.7M $29.8M
Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $ 0.370   $ 0.340  
     
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes* $50.2M $46.6M
Merchandise gross profit* $24.2M $20.2M
Merchandise gross profit percentage*   29.0 %   27.3 %

*Includes only company operated retail sites

For the second quarter 2023, the retail segment generated a 19% increase in gross profit compared to the second quarter 2022. The increase for the second quarter 2023 was primarily due to higher motor fuel and merchandise gross profit.

The retail segment sold 130.8 million retail fuel gallons during the second quarter 2023, which was an increase of 2% when compared to the second quarter 2022. Same store retail segment fuel volume for the second quarter 2023 declined 1% from 123.7 million gallons during the second quarter 2022 to 122.3 million gallons. Retail segment overall fuel gallons increased during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites during the quarter.

For the second quarter 2023, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit and other revenue increased 20% when compared to the second quarter 2022, due to increases in overall store sales, merchandise gross profit percentage and company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 8% for the second quarter 2023 when compared to the second quarter 2022. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased to 29.0% for the second quarter 2023 from 27.3% for the second quarter 2022, primarily due to improved merchandise margins and an improving mix of merchandise sales.

Divestment Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, CrossAmerica sold six properties for $7.8 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $6.1 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, CrossAmerica had $761 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility compared to $786 million outstanding under its facilities as of June 30, 2022. As of August 3, 2023, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $166 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Taking the interest rate swap contracts the Partnership currently has in place into account, CrossAmerica’s effective interest rate on the CAPL Credit Facility at June 30, 2023 was 5.1%. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 3.9 times as of June 30, 2023, compared to 4.5 times as of June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.

Distributions

On July 25, 2023, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the second quarter 2023. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on August 11, 2023 to all unitholders of record as of August 4, 2023. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on August 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2023 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646 and the passcode for both is 70854269. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations. After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,491     $ 16,054  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $723 and $686, respectively     34,734       30,825  
Accounts receivable from related parties     668       743  
Inventory     51,965       47,307  
Assets held for sale     1,001       983  
Current portion of interest rate swap contracts     15,442       13,827  
Other current assets     7,818       8,667  
Total current assets     116,119       118,406  
Property and equipment, net     709,099       728,379  
Right-of-use assets, net     156,897       164,942  
Intangible assets, net     103,450       113,919  
Goodwill     99,409       99,409  
Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion     4,657       3,401  
Other assets     27,944       26,142  
Total assets   $ 1,217,575     $ 1,254,598  
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations   $ 2,985     $ 11,151  
Current portion of operating lease obligations     35,076       35,345  
Accounts payable     76,953       77,048  
Accounts payable to related parties     8,872       7,798  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     25,068       23,144  
Motor fuel and sales taxes payable     21,359       20,813  
Total current liabilities     170,313       175,299  
Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion     760,064       761,638  
Operating lease obligations, less current portion     127,277       135,220  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     11,170       10,588  
Asset retirement obligations     47,083       46,431  
Other long-term liabilities     46,071       46,289  
Total liabilities     1,161,978       1,175,465  
             
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Preferred membership interests     27,253       26,156  
             
Equity:            
Common units— 37,952,950 and 37,937,604 units issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively		     9,217       36,508  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     19,127       16,469  
Total equity     28,344       52,977  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,217,575     $ 1,254,598  

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Operating revenues (a)   $ 1,145,396     $ 1,475,033     $ 2,161,555     $ 2,568,244  
Costs of sales (b)     1,047,672       1,386,088       1,981,772       2,400,469  
Gross profit     97,724       88,945       179,783       167,775  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Operating expenses (c)     49,798       42,216       95,421       84,325  
General and administrative expenses     7,475       5,680       13,214       12,163  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     19,298       19,919       39,118       40,194  
Total operating expenses     76,571       67,815       147,753       136,682  
Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net     6,700       (58 )     4,933       (302 )
Operating income     27,853       21,072       36,963       30,791  
Other income, net     163       102       424       232  
Interest expense     (10,683 )     (7,321 )     (22,695 )     (13,982 )
Income before income taxes     17,333       13,853       14,692       17,041  
Income tax expense (benefit)     2,797       (113 )     1,135       (1,972 )
Net income     14,536       13,966       13,557       19,013  
Accretion of preferred membership interests     615       563       1,216       563  
Net income available to limited partners   $ 13,921     $ 13,403     $ 12,341     $ 18,450  
                         
Earnings per common unit                        
Basic   $ 0.37     $ 0.35     $ 0.33     $ 0.49  
Diluted   $ 0.36     $ 0.35     $ 0.32     $ 0.49  
                         
Weighted-average common units:                        
Basic     37,952,950       37,912,710       37,946,676       37,906,463  
Diluted     38,150,236       37,957,434       38,143,697       37,951,466  
                         
Supplemental information:                        
(a) includes excise taxes of:   $ 76,191     $ 71,601     $ 146,075     $ 138,460  
(a) includes rent income of:     20,523       20,849       41,843       41,476  
(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion                        
(b) includes rent expense of:     5,658       5,945       11,212       11,786  
(c) includes rent expense of:     3,911       3,801       7,709       7,509  

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Thousands of Dollars)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 13,557     $ 19,013  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:		            
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     39,118       40,194  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     2,325       1,370  
Credit loss expense     37       88  
Deferred income tax benefit     582       (2,836 )
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense     1,123       954  
(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net     (4,933 )     302  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions     (4,546 )     (4,426 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     47,263       54,659  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Principal payments received on notes receivable     107       66  
Proceeds from sale of assets     4,533       3,793  
Capital expenditures     (11,328 )     (16,403 )
Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired           (1,885 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (6,688 )     (14,429 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities     205,900       57,600  
Repayments on revolving credit facilities     (50,546 )     (61,620 )
Borrowings under the Term Loan Facility           1,120  
Repayments on the Term Loan Facility     (158,980 )     (24,600 )
Net proceeds from issuance of preferred membership interests           24,430  
Payments of finance lease obligations     (1,417 )     (1,337 )
Payments of deferred financing costs     (7,022 )     (6 )
Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights     (111 )     (93 )
Income tax distributions paid on preferred membership interests     (119 )      
Distributions paid on common units     (39,843 )     (39,800 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (52,138 )     (44,306 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (11,563 )     (4,076 )
             
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     16,054       7,648  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 4,491     $ 3,572  

Segment Results

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Gross profit:                        
Motor fuel gross profit   $ 17,933     $ 19,034     $ 34,641     $ 35,218  
Rent gross profit     12,602       12,646       25,857       24,985  
Other revenues     1,164       1,807       2,411       3,593  
Total gross profit     31,699       33,487       62,909       63,796  
Operating expenses     (9,924 )     (9,329 )     (19,465 )     (18,045 )
Operating income   $ 21,775     $ 24,158     $ 43,444     $ 45,751  
                         
Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (a)                        
Independent dealers (b)     641       637       641       637  
Lessee dealers (c)     586       645       586       645  
Total motor fuel distribution sites     1,227       1,282       1,227       1,282  
                         
Average motor fuel distribution sites     1,236       1,289       1,253       1,295  
                         
Volume of gallons distributed     218,131       214,413       419,992       418,328  
                         
Margin per gallon   $ 0.082     $ 0.089     $ 0.082     $ 0.084  

(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.
(b) The increase in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the acquisition of assets from Community Service Stations, Inc. and the ongoing real estate rationalization effort, partially offset by the net loss of contracts.
(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites and CrossAmerica's real estate rationalization effort.

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Gross profit:                        
Motor fuel   $ 35,737     $ 29,841     $ 62,497     $ 56,145  
Merchandise     24,232       20,165       42,355       36,847  
Rent     2,263       2,258       4,774       4,705  
Other revenue     3,793       3,194       7,248       6,282  
Total gross profit     66,025       55,458       116,874       103,979  
Operating expenses     (39,874 )     (32,887 )     (75,956 )     (66,280 )
Operating income   $ 26,151     $ 22,571     $ 40,918     $ 37,699  
                         
Retail sites (end of period):                        
Company operated retail sites (a)     292       253       292       253  
Commission agents (b)     190       199       190       199  
Total system sites at the end of the period     482       452       482       452  
                         
Total retail segment statistics:                        
Volume of gallons sold     130,804       128,815       249,889       244,855  
Same store total system gallons sold     122,273       123,735       231,914       231,358  
Average retail fuel sites     477       454       468       454  
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and
commissions		   $ 0.370     $ 0.340     $ 0.345     $ 0.330  
                         
Company operated site statistics:                        
Average retail fuel sites     286       254       273       254  
Same store fuel volume     81,780       84,210       154,361       156,689  
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees   $ 0.394     $ 0.350     $ 0.369     $ 0.339  
Same store merchandise sales   $ 72,113     $ 69,812     $ 133,078     $ 128,301  
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes   $ 50,181     $ 46,580     $ 91,519     $ 84,140  
Merchandise gross profit percentage     29.0 %     27.3 %     28.4 %     27.0 %
                         
Commission site statistics:                        
Average retail fuel sites     191       200       195       200  
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and
commissions		   $ 0.320     $ 0.320     $ 0.297     $ 0.312  

(a) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission sites to company operated sites, largely during the second quarter of 2023.
(b) The decrease in the commission agent site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain commission agent sites to company operated sites.
(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income (a)   $ 14,536     $ 13,966     $ 13,557     $ 19,013  
Interest expense     10,683       7,321       22,695       13,982  
Income tax expense (benefit)     2,797       (113 )     1,135       (1,972 )
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     19,298       19,919       39,118       40,194  
EBITDA     47,314       41,093       76,505       71,217  
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense     562       222       1,123       954  
(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net     (6,700 )     58       (4,933 )     302  
Acquisition-related costs (b)     1,022       10       1,241       878  
Adjusted EBITDA     42,198       41,383       73,936       73,351  
Cash interest expense     (10,207 )     (6,631 )     (20,370 )     (12,612 )
Sustaining capital expenditures (c)     (1,436 )     (1,663 )     (3,485 )     (3,217 )
Current income tax expense     (160 )     (678 )     (554 )     (863 )
Distributable Cash Flow   $ 30,395     $ 32,411     $ 49,527     $ 56,659  
Distributions paid     19,925       19,904       39,843       39,800  
Distribution Coverage Ratio (a)   1.53x     1.63x     1.24x     1.42x  

(a) Beginning in 2022, CrossAmerica reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Net income rather than to Net income available to limited partners. The difference between Net income and Net income available to limited partners is that, beginning in the second quarter of 2022, the accretion of preferred membership interests issued in late March 2022 is a deduction from Net income in computing Net income available to limited partners. Because Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to capital structure, the partnership believes Adjusted EBITDA should be reconciled with Net income, so that the calculation isn’t impacted by the accretion of preferred membership interests. This approach is comparable to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income available to limited partners in past periods, as CrossAmerica has not recorded accretion of preferred membership interests in past periods.
(b) Relates to certain discrete acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain purchase accounting adjustments associated with recently acquired businesses.
(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,700 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contact

Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


