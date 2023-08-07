Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,745 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Voyeurism

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3003967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: The week of 07/10/23 through 07/14/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy

VIOLATION: Voyeurism

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Girard                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/15/2023 Troopers at the Berlin Barracks received a report of video recordings said to have come from the bathroom of a local gymnastics center. With the assistance from the North Adams Police Department in Massachusetts, a computer believed to contain these recordings was seized from a visiting gymnastics coach Jonathan Girard. Subsequent investigation by detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, including digital forensics analysis, located evidence of the crime of Voyeurism. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Girard was issued a citation through his attorney to answer to the charge of voyeurism. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

 

No further details are available at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2023 @ 0830 AM            

COURT: Washington Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Voyeurism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more