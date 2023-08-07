Berlin Barracks / Voyeurism

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: The week of 07/10/23 through 07/14/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy

VIOLATION: Voyeurism

ACCUSED: Jonathan Girard

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/15/2023 Troopers at the Berlin Barracks received a report of video recordings said to have come from the bathroom of a local gymnastics center. With the assistance from the North Adams Police Department in Massachusetts, a computer believed to contain these recordings was seized from a visiting gymnastics coach Jonathan Girard. Subsequent investigation by detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, including digital forensics analysis, located evidence of the crime of Voyeurism. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Girard was issued a citation through his attorney to answer to the charge of voyeurism. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

No further details are available at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2023 @ 0830 AM

COURT: Washington Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE