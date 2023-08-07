Berlin Barracks / Voyeurism
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: The week of 07/10/23 through 07/14/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy
VIOLATION: Voyeurism
ACCUSED: Jonathan Girard
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/15/2023 Troopers at the Berlin Barracks received a report of video recordings said to have come from the bathroom of a local gymnastics center. With the assistance from the North Adams Police Department in Massachusetts, a computer believed to contain these recordings was seized from a visiting gymnastics coach Jonathan Girard. Subsequent investigation by detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, including digital forensics analysis, located evidence of the crime of Voyeurism. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Girard was issued a citation through his attorney to answer to the charge of voyeurism. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.
No further details are available at this time as this investigation is ongoing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2023 @ 0830 AM
COURT: Washington Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE