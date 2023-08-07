BlueLinx Welcomes Todd Skaggs as Regional Vice President

Skaggs is a seasoned building products executive and will lead BlueLinx’s West Region

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Skaggs as Regional Vice President (RVP) for the West Region, effective August 7, 2023. Skaggs, a highly accomplished building products executive, brings over two decades of experience in sales, distribution, and operational excellence to his new role. In this position, he will report directly to Shyam Reddy, President, and Chief Executive Officer of BlueLinx.



Skaggs joins BlueLinx from Beacon Building Products, where he held several key leadership positions in roles of increasing responsibility over a span of fourteen years. He successfully propelled the growth of the Great Lakes and Pacific Regions, overseeing sales, operations, supply chain, human resources, safety, and facilities. Skaggs' remarkable career trajectory, from Branch Manager to Vice President, Pacific Region, speaks to his unwavering commitment to driving top-line growth while developing talent.

Commenting on Skaggs' appointment, Reddy stated, "We are delighted to welcome Todd as our new Regional Vice President for the West Region. His extensive knowledge of the industry, executive presence, and exceptional leadership skills make him the perfect fit for this role. Todd has a proven ability to identify growth opportunities and expand into new markets, which aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. As we continue to prioritize the growth of our high-value specialty product categories and drive operational excellence, we are confident that Todd will play a pivotal role in our success."

Skaggs expressed his enthusiasm for joining BlueLinx, stating, "I am eager to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact. Working closely with Shyam and the leadership team, my focus will be on strengthening our branch teams and fostering a high-performance culture. Together, we will solidify BlueLinx's position as a leading wholesale distributor of building products nationwide."

ABOUT TODD SKAGGS

Skaggs has a strong track record of leading growth in the industry and brings more than two decades of experience in sales, distribution, and operational excellence. He has spent the last fourteen years rising through the ranks from Branch Manager to Vice President of Beacon Building Products, one of the largest distributors of residential and non-residential roofing and complementary building products in North America. Prior to Beacon, Skaggs spent five years as a Facilities Manager of Linens ‘n Things. Prior to that, Todd spent four years as Plant Manager at Metaltek Manufacturing. Todd earned his B.S. from Southern Illinois and an MBA from the University of Louisville and is a veteran of the US Navy. Todd serves on the Board of Directors of the National Lumber and Building Materials Association.

ABOUT BLUELINX

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 50 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 customers including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

