Clarus Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Same Year‐Ago Quarter

  • Sales of $83.7 million compared to $114.9 million.
  • Gross margin of 36.7% compared to 38.0%.
  • Net loss of $2.1 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income before non‐cash items of $4.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.7% compared to $17.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3%.

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter results were impacted by the continued challenging macroeconomic environment and related headwinds,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “Specifically, a more promotional retail environment and inventory de-stocking headwinds impacted our sales velocity and our ability to protect margins. Despite these challenging market conditions, each segment generated positive free cash flow during the second quarter.

"By segment, Outdoor was impacted by lower consumer demand given the inflationary environment and continued lower open-to-buys as retail partners right-size their inventory. Somewhat offsetting this weakness was a 28% increase in our direct-to-consumer channels, which we believe shows the strength of the Black Diamond brand despite the broader retail environment.

“In Precision Sports, we experienced lower sales as competitors and channel partners liquidated inventory through promotional and discounting activities, particularly in ammunition. We expect this promotional environment to recover later this year and anticipate solid demand for the upcoming hunt season.

“In Adventure, we continued to experience sales improvement each month. In our brands’ home market of Australia, inventory levels have improved with our retail partners, and in North America, we continue to right-size our sales channels and began to experience the early signs of recovery that we expected.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on stabilizing revenue, gross margin and EBITDA, while implementing certain cost-out strategies as we prioritize our growth objectives and seek to drive shareholder value through cash flow generation and debt paydown.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Sales in the second quarter were $83.7 million compared to $114.9 million in the same year‐ago quarter. Foreign currency exchange was unfavorable to sales by $1.5 million in the second quarter as the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen against the Euro and Australian dollar.

Sales in the Outdoor segment were $40.1 million, or $40.6 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $52.6 million in the year ago quarter. The decrease was due to declines in the Company’s North American and European sales regions, partially offset by strength in the direct-to-consumer channels. Precision Sport sales were $25.8 million compared to $35.2 million in the year-ago quarter due to a more promotional retail environment, particularly in the ammunition product line. Sales in the Adventure segment were $17.9 million compared to $27.1 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower consumer demand given the challenging market conditions and the difficult macro-environment in both Australia and North America.

Gross margin in the second quarter was 36.7% compared to 38.0% in the year‐ago quarter primarily driven by discounting of ammunition in the Precision Sport segment given the more promotional environment. Easing freight costs positively impacted gross margin by 140 basis points, which was more than offset by unfavorable channel and product mix of 160 basis points and a 110 basis point negative impact from foreign currency exchange.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter declined 15% to $30.2 million compared to $35.4 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The decline was driven by expense reduction initiatives in the Outdoor, Adventure, and Precision Sport segments, as well as lower non-cash stock-based compensation expense for performance awards at corporate.

Net loss in the second quarter was $2.1 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the prior year’s second quarter.

Adjusted net income before non-cash items in the second quarter, which excludes non‐cash items and transaction costs, was $4.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the same year‐ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $7.3 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.7%, compared to $17.6 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3%, in the same year‐ago quarter. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven by lower sales volumes, unfavorable channel and product mix, and a $1.5 million consolidated foreign currency exchange headwind due to the strength of the U.S. dollar. These impacts were partially offset by improvements in SG&A in the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $14.1 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 were $1.8 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.3 million compared to $2.3 million in the prior year quarter, mainly driven by the collection of outstanding accounts receivables.

Liquidity at June 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.3 million compared to $12.1 million.
  • Total debt of $127.2 million compared to $139.0 million.
  • The Company’s credit facility matures in April of 2027 and bears interest at a variable rate that was approximately 7.5% at June 30, 2023.
  • Remaining access to approximately $32 million on the Company’s revolving line of credit.
  • Net debt leverage ratio of 2.7x compared to 2.0x

2023 Outlook

The Company now expects fiscal year 2023 sales of $385 million to $400 million and adjusted EBITDA of $42 million to $50 million. In addition, capital expenditures are now expected to range between $6.5 - $7.5 million and free cash flow is now expected to range between $30 - $35 million for the full year 2023.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company estimates that it has available net operating loss (the “NOLs”) carryforwards for U.S. federal income tax purposes of approximately $17.7 million, which includes $1.8 million of U.S. federal NOL carryforwards that expire on December 31, 2023. The Company’s common stock is subject to a rights agreement dated February 7, 2008, that is intended to limit the number of 5% or more owners and therefore reduce the risk of a possible change of ownership under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any such change of ownership under these rules would limit or eliminate the ability of the Company to use its existing NOLs for federal income tax purposes. However, there is no guaranty that the Company will be able fully utilize the NOLs to offset current and future earnings or that the rights agreement will achieve the objective of preserving the value of the NOLs.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2023 results.

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI995e0186e1244cad9cd3b2a26775f491

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at www.claruscorp.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through August 7, 2024.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets. Our mission is to identify, acquire and grow outdoor “super fan” brands through our unique “innovate and accelerate” strategy. We define a “super fan” brand as a brand that creates the world’s pre-eminent, performance-defining product that the best-in-class user cannot live without. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, Sierra®, and Barnes® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtrax.com.au, www.sierrabullets.com, www.barnesbullets.com, www.pieps.com, or www.goclimbon.com.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, and adjusted net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, and adjusted net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period- over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contacts:

Aaron J. Kuehne
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Tel 1‐801‐993‐1364
Aaron.kuehne@claruscorp.com

Michael J. Yates
Chief Financial Officer
Tel 1‐801-993‐1304
mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
Tel 1‐949‐574‐3860
CLAR@gateway-grp.com




CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash $ 11,315     $ 12,061  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for          
credit losses of $1,694 and $1,211   53,445       66,553  
Inventories   148,963       147,072  
Prepaid and other current assets   8,544       9,899  
Income tax receivable   2,993       3,034  
Total current assets   225,260       238,619  
           
Property and equipment, net   41,919       43,010  
Other intangible assets, net   47,792       55,255  
Indefinite-lived intangible assets   81,976       82,901  
Goodwill   62,437       62,993  
Deferred income taxes   19,556       17,912  
Other long-term assets   19,056       17,455  
Total assets $ 497,996     $ 518,145  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 24,639     $ 27,052  
Accrued liabilities   20,322       25,170  
Income tax payable   386       421  
Current portion of long-term debt   12,543       11,952  
Total current liabilities   57,890       64,595  
           
Long-term debt, net   114,685       127,082  
Deferred income taxes   17,946       18,506  
Other long-term liabilities   17,502       15,854  
Total liabilities   208,023       226,037  
           
Stockholders’ Equity          
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued   -       -  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 41,833 and 41,637 issued and 37,221 and 37,048 outstanding, respectively   4       4  
Additional paid in capital   682,243       679,339  
Accumulated deficit   (339,196 )     (336,843 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (32,929 )     (32,707 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (20,149 )     (17,685 )
Total stockholders’ equity   289,973       292,108  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 497,996     $ 518,145  
           



CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
           
Sales          
Domestic sales $ 46,656     $ 64,073  
International sales   37,072       50,860  
Total sales   83,728       114,933  
           
Cost of goods sold   52,974       71,251  
Gross profit   30,754       43,682  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative   30,200       35,444  
Restructuring charges   736       -  
Transaction costs   59       821  
Contingent consideration benefit   -       (374 )
           
Total operating expenses   30,995       35,891  
           
Operating (loss) income   (241 )     7,791  
           
Other income (expense)          
Interest expense, net   (2,857 )     (1,728 )
Other, net   224       (1,343 )
           
Total other expense, net   (2,633 )     (3,071 )
           
(Loss) income before income tax   (2,874 )     4,720  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (783 )     956  
Net (loss) income $ (2,091 )   $ 3,764  
           
Net (loss) income per share:          
Basic $ (0.06 )   $ 0.10  
Diluted   (0.06 )     0.09  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   37,192       37,235  
Diluted   37,192       39,697  
           



CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
           
Sales          
Domestic sales $ 91,572     $ 126,380  
International sales   89,540       101,829  
Total sales   181,112       228,209  
           
Cost of goods sold   114,337       140,275  
Gross profit   66,775       87,934  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative   63,019       69,619  
Restructuring charges   736       -  
Transaction costs   133       2,022  
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   (1,565 )     389  
           
Total operating expenses   62,323       72,030  
           
Operating income   4,452       15,904  
           
Other income (expense)          
Interest expense, net   (5,603 )     (2,844 )
Other, net   309       (1,410 )
           
Total other expense, net   (5,294 )     (4,254 )
           
(Loss) income before income tax   (842 )     11,650  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (349 )     2,577  
Net (loss) income $ (493 )   $ 9,073  
           
Net (loss) income per share:          
Basic $ (0.01 )   $ 0.24  
Diluted   (0.01 )     0.23  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   37,164       37,199  
Diluted   37,164       39,751  
           



CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
                 
THREE MONTHS ENDED
       
    June 30, 2023       June 30, 2022
                 
Gross profit as reported   $ 30,754     Gross profit as reported $   43,682  
                 
Gross margin as reported     36.7 %   Gross margin as reported     38.0 %
                 
SIX MONTHS ENDED
                 
    June 30, 2023       June 30, 2022
                 
Gross profit as reported   $ 66,775     Gross profit as reported   $ 87,934  
Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment     -     Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment     269  
Adjusted gross profit   $ 66,775     Adjusted gross profit   $ 88,203  
                 
Gross margin as reported     36.9 %   Gross margin as reported     38.5 %
                 
Adjusted gross margin     36.9 %   Adjusted gross margin     38.7 %
                 



CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED
NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended
        Per Diluted         Per Diluted
  June 30, 2023   Share   June 30, 2022   Share
                       
                       
Net (loss) income $ (2,091 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 3,764     $ 0.09  
                       
Amortization of intangibles   3,223       0.09       3,937       0.10  
Depreciation   1,941       0.05       1,877       0.05  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   232       0.01       191       0.00  
Stock-based compensation   1,535       0.04       3,555       0.09  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (783 )     (0.02 )     956       0.02  
Cash paid for income taxes   (660 )     (0.02 )     (1,648 )     (0.04 )
                       
Net income before non-cash items $ 3,397     $ 0.09     $ 12,632     $ 0.32  
                       
Restructuring charges   736       0.02       -       -  
Transaction costs   59       0.00       821       0.02  
Contingent consideration benefit   -       -       (374 )     (0.01 )
State cash taxes on adjustments   (15 )     (0.00 )     (10 )     (0.00 )
                       
Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 4,177     $ 0.11     $ 13,069     $ 0.33  
                       



CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED
NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                       
                       
  Six Months Ended
        Per Diluted         Per Diluted
  June 30, 2023   Share   June 30, 2022   Share
                       
                       
Net (loss) income $ (493 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 9,073     $ 0.23  
                       
Amortization of intangibles   6,499       0.17       8,057       0.20  
Depreciation   3,732       0.10       3,709       0.09  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   464       0.01       361       0.01  
Stock-based compensation   2,869       0.08       6,922       0.17  
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -       -       269       0.01  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (349 )     (0.01 )     2,577       0.06  
Cash paid for income taxes   (1,010 )     (0.03 )     (5,492 )     (0.14 )
                       
Net income before non-cash items $ 11,712     $ 0.32     $ 25,476     $ 0.64  
                       
Restructuring charges   736       0.02       -       -  
Transaction costs   133       0.00       2,022       0.05  
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   (1,565 )     (0.04 )     389       0.01  
State cash taxes on adjustments   13       0.00       (53 )     (0.00 )
                       
Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 11,029     $ 0.30     $ 27,834     $ 0.70  
                       



CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND
AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(In thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
           
           
Net (loss) income $ (2,091 )   $ 3,764  
           
Income tax (benefit) expense   (783 )     956  
Other, net   (224 )     1,343  
Interest expense, net   2,857       1,728  
           
Operating (loss) income   (241 )     7,791  
           
Depreciation   1,941       1,877  
Amortization of intangibles   3,223       3,937  
           
EBITDA   4,923       13,605  
           
Restructuring charges   736       -  
Transaction costs   59       821  
Contingent consideration benefit   -       (374 )
Stock-based compensation   1,535       3,555  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,253     $ 17,607  
           
Sales $ 83,728     $ 114,933  
           
EBITDA margin   5.9 %     11.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   8.7 %     15.3 %
           



CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND
 AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(In thousands)
           
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
           
           
Net (loss) income $ (493 )   $ 9,073  
           
Income tax (benefit) expense   (349 )     2,577  
Other, net   (309 )     1,410  
Interest expense, net   5,603       2,844  
           
Operating income   4,452       15,904  
           
Depreciation   3,732       3,709  
Amortization of intangibles   6,499       8,057  
           
EBITDA   14,683       27,670  
           
Restructuring charges   736       -  
Transaction costs   133       2,022  
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   (1,565 )     389  
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -       269  
Stock-based compensation   2,869       6,922  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,856     $ 37,272  
           
Sales $ 181,112     $ 228,209  
           
EBITDA margin   8.1 %     12.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   9.3 %     16.3 %
           



