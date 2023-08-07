United Fire Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter Net Loss of $2.23 per Diluted Share and Adjusted Operating Loss of $2.27 per Diluted Share; Net Premiums Written Increased 14.6% Over Prior Year Quarter

Second quarter 2023 highlights:



Net loss of $56.4 million driven by prior period loss reserve strengthening and elevated catastrophe losses.

Net premiums written (1) of $299.1 million increased 14.6% compared to the second quarter of 2022, representing five consecutive quarters of growth. Core commercial lines growth remained strong, up 10.1% supported by increasing levels of rate, retention and new business.

of $299.1 million increased 14.6% compared to the second quarter of 2022, representing five consecutive quarters of growth. Core commercial lines growth remained strong, up 10.1% supported by increasing levels of rate, retention and new business. GAAP combined ratio of 132.9%, including an underlying loss ratio (2) of 64.6%, catastrophe loss ratio of 13.0%, and prior period reserve strengthening of 20.8%. Expense ratio was 34.5%.

of 64.6%, catastrophe loss ratio of 13.0%, and prior period reserve strengthening of 20.8%. Expense ratio was 34.5%. Underlying combined ratio of 99.1%.

Net investment income of $11.3 million increased 23.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Book value per common share decreased 8.8% to $26.77 as of June 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa , Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “UFG”) (Nasdaq: UFCS) today reported financial results for the three- month period ended June 30, 2023 (the “second quarter of 2023”) with a consolidated net loss of $56.4 million ($2.23 per diluted share) and consolidated adjusted operating loss of $2.27 per diluted share.

“Our second quarter results were impacted by reserve strengthening and seasonally elevated catastrophe losses,” said UFG President and CEO Kevin Leidwinger. “The reserve strengthening is a result of enhanced actuarial processes within our Company that have increased the depth of analysis and improved alignment with our unique product exposures. These enhancements in our actuarial processes foster greater confidence in our ability to estimate ultimate losses and provide more actionable feedback that aligns with the increasing levels of specialization being developed in the underwriting and claims organizations. While the adjustments coming out of these enhancements negatively impacted results in the short term, they position us to more effectively manage our portfolio going forward.

“In addition, the industry dealt with a historic level of catastrophe losses in the second quarter of 2023, with UFG experiencing catastrophe losses from 18 separate weather events that resulted in losses slightly above the five- and 10- year historic averages. We will continue to take action to improve the risk profile of our property business to reposition the portfolio and reduce volatility. During the second quarter of 2023, our property average premium increase was 19%, with rate increases of 12% and exposure increases of 7%.

“Our second quarter underlying loss ratio included approximately 3 points of impact from a small number of claims and associated reinsurance reinstatement premium in our surety business. This business has delivered strong profitability historically, but can experience occasional periods of volatility. We remain confident this business will deliver favorable returns over the long term.

“Despite these near-term impacts, there were many positive results in the second quarter of 2023 that demonstrate our progress in delivering consistent profitable growth. UFG produced double-digit growth in net premiums written in the second quarter, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in net premiums written, and the second consecutive quarter of growth in our core commercial business. In addition to increases in new business and retention, average renewal premiums increased, with rate achievement up across all lines of business from the first quarter of 2023, and at the highest level in six quarters.

“Our actions to sustainably reduce costs led the second quarter of 2023 expense ratio to decrease 0.7 points from the prior year quarter while we continue to make strategic investments in the talent and technology capabilities necessary for success.

“UFG also recently announced the formation of distinct business units within our underwriting organization, establishing specialized operating models for small business and middle market. This action is a key step in UFG’s evolution from a generalist to a specialist company with the deeper levels of expertise necessary to be successful.

“Looking ahead, we remain confident that we are executing the actions necessary for UFG to deliver superior financial and operational performance over time.”

(1) Net premiums written is a performance measure reflecting the amount charged for insurance policy contracts issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. See Certain Performance Measures for additional information.

(2) Net underlying loss ratio is defined as the net loss ratio less impacts of catastrophes and non-catastrophe prior period reserve development. See Certain Performance Measures for additional information.

Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net premiums earned $ 254,638 $ 231,262 $ 510,765 $ 465,490 Net premiums written 299,076 261,065 572,344 502,075 Net underlying loss ratio (1) 64.6 % 58.8 % 64.1 % 58.2 % Catastrophes-effect on net loss ratio (1) 13.0 12.1 8.8 7.3 Reserve development-effect on net loss ratio (1) 20.8 (5.4 ) 10.4 (4.9 ) Net loss ratio 98.4 % 65.5 % 83.3 % 60.6 % Underwriting expense ratio 34.5 % 35.2 % 35.1 % 34.4 % GAAP combined ratio 132.9 % 100.7 % 118.4 % 95.0 % Underlying combined ratio (2) 99.1 % 94.0 % 99.2 % 92.7 %



Net investment income, net of investment expenses



$



11,327



$



9,180



$



24,049



$



20,456 Net investment gains (losses) 1,124 (20,932 ) (621 ) (21,397 ) Other income (loss) (797 ) (771 ) (1,594 ) (1,593 )



Net income (loss)



$



(56,382



)



$



(10,457



)



$



(55,688



)



$



17,892 Adjusted operating income (loss) (3) $ (57,270 ) $ 6,080 (55,197 ) 34,796 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (2.23 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (2.21 ) $ 0.70 Adjusted operating income (loss) per diluted share (3) (2.27 ) 0.24 (2.19 ) 1.37 Return on equity (4) (15.7 )% 4.3 %

(1) Net underlying loss ratio is defined as the net loss ratio less impacts of catastrophes and non-catastrophe prior period reserve development. See Certain Performance Measures for additional information.

(2) Underlying combined ratio is defined as the GAAP combined ratio less impacts of catastrophes and non-catastrophe prior period reserve development. See Certain Performance Measures for additional information.

(3) Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure of net income excluding net investment gains and losses, after applicable taxes. See Non-GAAP Financial Measure for more information and a reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to net income.

(4) Return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income by average year-to-date stockholders’ equity.

Total Property & Casualty Underwriting Results

Second quarter 2023 results:

(All comparisons vs. second quarter 2022, unless noted otherwise)

Net premiums written grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter, increasing 14.6% over that time period with net premiums earned increasing 10.1% in the second quarter of 2023. Core commercial lines net premiums written growth remained strong, up 10.1% supported by increasing levels of rate, retention and new business, together with an overall increase in renewal premiums of 8.5%, with 2.6% from exposure changes and 5.9% from rate increases. Excluding the workers’ compensation line of business, the overall average increase in renewal premiums was 9.4%, with 2.5% from exposure changes and 6.9% from rate increases.

The combined ratio was 132.9%, up from 100.7%. This increase is primarily attributable to prior period reserve strengthening of 20.8% this quarter compared to favorable development of 5.4% in the second quarter of 2022. The majority of the strengthening is concentrated in long-tailed liability exposures of excess and surplus lines excess casualty and construction defect. This increase reflects a continued rigor and sophistication of actuarial analysis that affords greater understanding of the evolving industry trends for these lines. The catastrophe loss ratio was 13.0% in the current quarter, an increase of 0.9 points. The catastrophe loss ratio was approximately 2 points above the five-year and 10-year historic mean catastrophe loss ratio and within a normal range of variation despite significant, elevated outcomes for the industry. The underlying loss ratio of 64.6% increased 5.8 points. A small number of surety losses and associated reinsurance reinstatement premium contributed 3 points to this increase during the second quarter of 2023. Surety has been a long-term profitable line and results can be volatile. The underwriting expense ratio of 34.5% was 0.7 points lower, benefiting from actions to sustainably reduce costs that are offsetting strategic investments in talent and technology.

Investment Results

Second quarter 2023 results:

(All comparisons vs. second quarter 2022, unless noted otherwise)

Net investment income was $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.1 million. Income from our fixed income portfolio increased by $1.2 million as we invested at higher interest rates. In addition, income from cash and cash equivalents increased $1.8 million. The valuation of our limited liability partnerships declined $3.5 million in the current quarter, representing $0.4 in additional loss compared to last year. The valuation of these investments in limited liability partnerships varies from period to period due to the current equity market conditions, specifically related to financial institutions.

Investment Results

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investment income: Interest on fixed maturities $ 13,423 $ 12,196 $ 26,720 $ 23,087 Dividends on equity securities 1,185 1,341 2,428 2,609 Income (loss) on other long-term investments (3,504 ) (3,142 ) (4,584 ) (2,611 ) Other 2,434 682 4,294 1,390 Total investment income $ 13,538 $ 11,077 $ 28,858 $ 24,475 Less investment expenses 2,211 1,897 4,809 4,019 Net investment income $ 11,327 $ 9,180 $ 24,049 $ 20,456 Average yields:

Fixed income securities: Pre-tax(1) 3.24 % 2.96 % 3.25 % 2.82 %

(1) Fixed income securities yield excluding net unrealized investment gains/losses and expenses

Balance Sheet Balance Sheet (In Thousands) June 30, 2023



(unaudited) December 31, 2022 Invested assets $ 1,835,621 $ 1,844,891 Cash 79,704 96,650 Total assets 3,017,877 2,882,286 Losses and loss settlement expenses 1,614,832 1,497,274 Total liabilities 2,341,512 2,142,172 Net unrealized investment gains (losses), after-tax (89,095 ) (88,369 ) Total stockholders’ equity 676,365 740,114 Book value per share $ 26.77 $ 29.36

Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2023 were $3.0 billion, which included $1.8 billion of invested assets. The Company’s book value per share was $26.77, a decrease of $2.59 per share, or 8.8%, from December 31, 2022. This decrease is primarily related to the increase in loss and loss settlement expense reserves.

Capital Management

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company declared and paid a $0.16 per share cash dividend to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023. UFG has paid a quarterly dividend every quarter since March 1968.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of “A” (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management also uses adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, to evaluate its operations and profitability.

Adjusted operating income: Adjusted operating income is calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses, after applicable federal and state income taxes from net income (loss). Management believes adjusted operating income is a meaningful measure for evaluating insurance company performance and a useful supplement to GAAP information because it better represents the normal, ongoing performance of our business. Investors and equity analysts who invest and report on the insurance industry and the Company generally focus on this metric in their analyses.









Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income Statement Data Net income (loss) $ (56,382 ) $ (10,457 ) $ (55,688 ) $ 17,892 Less: after-tax net investment gains (losses) 888 (16,537 ) (491 ) (16,904 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (57,270 ) $ 6,080 $ (55,197 ) $ 34,796 Diluted Earnings Per Share Data Net income (loss) $ (2.23 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (2.21 ) $ 0.70 Less: after-tax net investment gains (losses) 0.04 (0.66 ) (0.02 ) (0.67 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (2.27 ) $ 0.24 $ (2.19 ) $ 1.37

Certain Performance Measures

The Company uses the following measures to evaluate its financial performance. Management believes a discussion of these measures provides financial statement users with a better understanding of results of operations. The Company has provided the following definitions:

Net premiums written: Net premiums written is frequently used by industry analysts and other recognized reporting sources to facilitate comparisons of the performance of insurance companies. Net premiums written are the amount charged for insurance policy contracts issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. Management believes net premiums written are a meaningful measure for evaluating insurance company sales performance and geographical expansion efforts. Net premiums written for an insurance company consists of direct premiums written and premiums assumed, less premiums ceded. Net premiums earned is calculated on a pro-rata basis over the terms of the respective policies. Unearned premium reserves are established for the portion of premiums written applicable to the unexpired terms of the insurance policies in force. The difference between net premiums earned and net premiums written is the change in unearned premiums and the change in prepaid reinsurance premiums.

Net underlying loss ratio and underlying combined ratio: Net underlying loss ratio represents the net loss ratio less the impacts of catastrophes and non-catastrophe prior period reserve development. The underlying combined ratio represents the combined ratio less the impacts of catastrophes and non-catastrophe prior period reserve development. The Company believes that the net underlying loss ratio and underlying combined ratio are meaningful metrics to understand the underlying trends in the core business in the current accident year, removing the volatility of prior period impacts and catastrophes. Management believes separate discussions on catastrophe losses and prior period reserve development are important to understanding how the company is managing catastrophe risk and in identifying developments in longer- tailed business.

Prior period reserve development is the increase (unfavorable) or decrease (favorable) in incurred loss and loss adjustment expense reserves at the valuation dates for losses which occurred in previous calendar years. This measure excludes development on catastrophe losses.

Catastrophe losses is an operational measure which utilizes the designations of the Insurance Services Office (“ISO”) and are reported with losses and loss adjustment expense amounts net of reinsurance recoverables, unless specified otherwise. In addition to ISO catastrophes, we also include as catastrophes those events (“non-ISO catastrophes”), which may include U.S. or international losses, that we believe are, or will be, material to our operations, either in amount or in number of claims made. Catastrophes are not predictable and are unique in terms of timing and financial impact. While management estimates catastrophe losses as incurred, due to the inherently unique nature of catastrophe losses, the impact in a reporting period is inclusive of catastrophes that occurred in the reporting period, as well as development on catastrophes that may have occurred in prior periods.





Supplemental Tables

Income Statement (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 254,638 $ 231,262 $ 510,765 $ 465,490 Investment income, net of investment expenses 11,327 9,180 24,049 20,456 Net investment gains (losses) 1,124 (20,932 ) (621 ) (21,397 ) Other income (loss) — 26 — 1 Total Revenues $ 267,089 $ 219,536 $ 534,193 $ 464,550 Benefits, Losses and Expenses Losses and loss settlement expenses $ 250,730 $ 151,508 $ 425,327 $ 281,884 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 59,156 52,538 118,991 103,009 Other underwriting expenses 28,633 28,754 60,509 57,398 Interest expense 797 797 1,594 1,594 Total Benefits, Losses and Expenses $ 339,316 $ 233,597 $ 606,421 $ 443,885 Income (loss) before income taxes (72,227 ) (14,061 ) (72,228 ) 20,665 Federal income tax expense (benefit) (15,845 ) (3,604 ) (16,540 ) 2,773 Net income (loss) $ (56,382 ) $ (10,457 ) $ (55,688 ) $ 17,892





Net Premiums Written by Line of Business (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Premiums Written(1) Commercial lines: Other liability(2) $ 99,945 $ 87,366 $ 179,774 $ 155,928 Fire and allied lines(3) 70,408 58,878 132,437 117,667 Automobile 60,033 53,764 119,312 108,696 Workers’ compensation 14,196 13,511 27,560 29,753 Surety(4) 9,520 12,318 24,921 24,130 Miscellaneous 839 281 1,158 570 Total commercial lines $ 254,941 $ 226,118 $ 485,162 $ 436,744 Personal lines: Fire and allied lines(5) $ 1,134 $ 31 $ 2,630 $ 348 Automobile — — — — Miscellaneous 4 9 9 17 Total personal lines $ 1,138 $ 40 $ 2,639 $ 365 Assumed reinsurance 42,997 34,907 84,544 64,966 Total 299,076 261,065 $ 572,344 $ 502,075

(1) Net premiums written is a performance measure reflecting the amount charged for insurance policy contracts issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. See Certain Performance Measures for additional information.

(2) Commercial lines “Other liability” is business insurance covering bodily injury and property damage arising from general business operations, accidents on the insured’s premises and products manufactured or sold.

(3) Commercial lines “Fire and allied lines” includes fire, allied lines, commercial multiple peril and inland marine.

(4) Commercial lines “Surety” previously referred to as “Fidelity and surety.”

(5) Personal lines “Fire and allied lines” includes fire, allied lines, homeowners and inland marine.





Net Premiums Earned, Net Losses and Loss Settlement Expenses and Net Loss Ratio by Line of Business

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net Net Losses

and Loss

Settlement Net Net Net Losses

and Loss

Settlement Net (In Thousands, Except Ratios) Premiums Expenses Loss Premiums Expenses Loss (unaudited) Earned Incurred Ratio Earned Incurred Ratio Commercial lines Other liability $ 81,028 $ 106,805 131.8 % $ 74,523 $ 37,320 50.1 % Fire and allied lines 61,808 52,056 84.2 53,350 51,304 96.2 Automobile 51,905 53,908 103.9 52,756 42,595 80.7 Workers' compensation 13,802 1,649 11.9 13,737 13,155 95.8 Surety 6,386 7,872 123.3 8,824 1,750 19.8 Miscellaneous 374 28 7.5 271 (18 ) (6.6 ) Total commercial lines $ 215,303 $ 222,318 103.3 % $ 203,461 $ 146,106 71.8 % Personal lines Fire and allied lines $ 1,000 $ 141 14.1 % $ 648 $ (242 ) (37.3 )% Automobile — (121 ) NM — (415 ) NM Miscellaneous 6 (19 ) NM 15 (72 ) NM Total personal lines $ 1,006 $ 1 0.1 % $ 663 $ (729 ) (110.0 )% Assumed reinsurance $ 38,329 $ 28,411 74.1 % $ 27,138 $ 6,131 22.6 % Total $ 254,638 $ 250,730 98.4 % $ 231,262 $ 151,508 65.5 % NM = Not meaningful





Net Premiums Earned, Net Losses and Loss Settlement Expenses and Net Loss Ratio by Line of Business