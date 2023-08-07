RxSight, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.



Key Quarterly Highlights

Reported second quarter 2023 revenue of $20.8 million, an increase of 83% compared to the second quarter of 2022, reflecting: The sale of 67 Light Delivery Devices (LDD™s), representing a 37% increase in unit sales compared to the second quarter of 2022 and expanding the installed base to 523 LDDs at the end of the quarter, representing a 78% increase compared to end of the second quarter of 2022; and The sale of 12,622 Light Adjustable Lenses (LAL®s), representing a 134% increase in procedure volumes compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The company increased its full-year 2023 guidance range for revenue, gross margin and operating expense.

“This quarter’s performance marks our 10th consecutive period of solid, year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, reflecting the increasing number of doctors and patients who are selecting our novel LAL system for the precise, high-quality visual outcomes it provides,” said Ron Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and President of RxSight. “The LAL is the first and only lens that can be customized after cataract surgery, providing patients the opportunity to preview and adjust their vision to meet their specific needs and preferences. While the LAL is still in the early adoption phase, we believe it can ultimately occupy a leading position in the premium cataract market.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

In the second quarter of 2023, total revenue was $20.8 million, an increase of 83% compared to $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Revenue growth was driven by a 36% increase in LDD revenue and a 132% increase in LAL revenue compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.0 million or 58% of revenue, an increase of $7.2 million or 151% compared to gross profit of $4.8 million or 42% of revenue for the second quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $25.6 million, a 25% increase from $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the company’s ongoing investments to grow its LDD installed base and support increased LAL procedure volumes.

In the second quarter of 2023, the company reported a net loss of $(13.8) million, or $(0.40) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(16.7) million, or $(0.61) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was $(9.5) million, or $(0.28) per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(13.8) million, or $(0.50) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023, were $147.1 million compared to $153.9 million at March 31, 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, the company raised approximately $19.4 million, net after fees, through the sale of common stock under its “at-the-market” (“ATM”) facility. During the second quarter of 2023, the company used these proceeds and cash reserves to reduce its outstanding debt by $20.0 million and pay associated accrued interest and fees.

Early in the third quarter of 2023, the company raised additional proceeds of approximately $11.9 million, net of fees, through the sale of common stock under its ATM facility. The company used these proceeds and cash reserves to pay off its remaining $20.0 million term loan balance as well as associated accrued interest and fees. Through the elimination of $40.0 million in debt in the second and third quarters of 2023, the company expects to reduce its annual interest expense by approximately $5.6 million.

Financial Outlook

Based on second quarter 2023 performance, the company increased its 2023 full-year revenue, gross margin and operating expense guidance as follows:

Revenue of $81.0 million to $86.0 million, representing implied growth of 65% to 75% compared to 2022, up from prior guidance of $79.0 million to $84.0 million

Gross margin in range of 58% to 60%, representing an implied increase of 32% to 36% compared to 2022, up from prior guidance of 56% to 58%

Operating expenses in the range of $106.0 million to $109.0 million, representing an implied increase of 25% to 29% compared to 2022, up from prior guidance of $105.0 million to $108.0 million.

Conference Call

On Monday, August 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call here and listen through a live and archived webcast of the event available for one year at https://investors.rxsight.com/ . While not required, it is recommended participants join ten minutes prior to the event start time to ensure the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Instructions are provided (including a dial-in option).

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality of vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s revenue growth trends; the increasing number of doctors and patients who are selecting the Company’s novel LAL; the ability of the Company’s LAL to occupy a leading position in the premium cataract market; and the Company’s projected revenue, gross margin, and operating expenses for 2023. Such statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, and among other things, our ability to maintain cash balances and successfully commercialize or partner our product candidates currently under development. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other same terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

RxSIGHT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 20,810 $ 11,360 $ 38,299 $ 20,301 Cost of sales 8,795 6,572 15,919 11,752 Gross profit 12,015 4,788 22,380 8,549 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 18,239 14,388 34,492 28,008 Research and development 7,401 6,192 14,608 12,911 Total operating expenses 25,640 20,580 49,100 40,919 Loss from operations (13,625 ) (15,792 ) (26,720 ) (32,370 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (1,568 ) (1,136 ) (3,075 ) (2,196 ) Interest and other income 1,777 196 3,168 242 Loss on extinguishment of term loan (362 ) — (362 ) — Loss before income taxes (13,778 ) (16,732 ) (26,989 ) (34,324 ) Income tax expense 26 — 27 4 Net loss $ (13,804 ) $ (16,732 ) $ (27,016 ) $ (34,328 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments (65 ) (76 ) 19 (150 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 1 (9 ) 3 (13 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income (64 ) (85 ) 22 (163 ) Comprehensive loss $ (13,868 ) $ (16,817 ) $ (26,994 ) $ (34,491 ) Net loss per share: Basic & diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.25 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Attributable to common stock, basic & diluted 34,498,265 27,559,908 33,075,585 27,493,130





RxSIGHT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,753 $ 11,834 Short-term investments 138,340 93,968 Accounts receivable 13,295 10,956 Inventories 17,945 14,835 Prepaid and other current assets 2,112 2,962 Total current assets 180,445 134,555 Property and equipment, net 10,533 10,138 Operating leases right-of-use assets 3,174 3,943 Restricted cash 761 761 Other assets 348 767 Total assets $ 195,261 $ 150,164 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,997 $ 2,595 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,588 12,672 Lease liabilities 1,980 1,970 Total current liabilities 16,565 17,237 Long-term lease liabilities 1,843 2,856 Term loan, net 19,589 40,169 Other long-term liabilities 76 — Total liabilities 38,073 60,262 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized, 35,168,041 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 28,268,389 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 35 28 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 730,274 636,001 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73 ) (95 ) Accumulated deficit (573,048 ) (546,032 ) Total stockholders' equity 157,188 89,902 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 195,261 $ 150,164





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, provide useful information to investors and are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense and loss on extinguishment of debt because these expenses are non-cash in nature and we believe excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share

Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation and (ii) loss on extinguishment of term loan. We believe adjusted net loss provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.





Reconciliations of net loss to adjusted net loss and the presentation of adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, are as follows:

RxSIGHT, INC.

GAAP To NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)